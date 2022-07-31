Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency

Electronic music supergroup, Swedish House Mafia , announces their first-ever North American nightlife residency with Wynn Nightlife at the world-renowned Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. Beginning Aug. 20, the trio of Swedish DJs comprised of Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and Axel “Axwell” Hedfors will bring their award-winning music to the unique nightlife setting for two years.

“We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena,” said Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia. “That balance is really important to us and our fans. We’re happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn.”

To complement Swedish House Mafia’s powerhouse performances, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub will enhance its audio-visual production to offer guests an immersive and captivating experience. Each venue will feature a customized stage design, curated LED displays, pyrotechnics, cryogenics and more.

“This residency is something special and is a testament to Wynn Nightlife’s commitment to offering best-in-class entertainment,” said Ryan Jones , assistant vice president of Wynn Nightlife. “We’re excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia and give their fanbase an opportunity to see them perform in a more intimate nightclub setting.”

The multi-platinum and Grammy Award nominated artists are recognized as pioneers of the electronic music scene with a portfolio of chart-topping anthemic hits including “ Don’t You Worry Child ,” “One,” and “ Save The World .” Following a farewell tour and hiatus from the music scene, Swedish House Mafia have returned with new music, a new global tour, and a new nightlife residency. The legendary trio’s most recent album “Paradise Again” debuted in April 2022 and secured a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Album Chart.

Swedish House Mafia’s scheduled dates for 2022 include Saturday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at XS Nightclub. Show dates for 2023 will be announced in the future.

For tickets and a full calendar lineup, please visit wynnnightlife.com .