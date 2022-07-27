G-SHOCK Goes to Space

Today, Casio pays homage to NASA with the release of the G-SHOCK GWM5610NASA4 the third limited-edition timepiece in the series. The latest model, which celebrates space exploration, comes with advanced technical capabilities like Tough Solar Technology and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping . Styled after the iconic orange suits worn by astronauts, the new model mirrors this famous aesthetic with an all-orange case and band, and an American flag adorning the black band loop.

The orange uniform, known casually as a “ pumpkin suit ,” is a full-pressure suit used by NASA astronauts during the ascent and entry portions of flights. Along with the eye-catching pop of color, the model also includes the NASA insignia on the lower band and an engraving of an astronaut on the case back. Additionally, the watch dial intertwines black, white, and blue colorways against a positive LCD , and the watch packaging is inspired by the metal launch pad bridge out to the orbiter.

The limited-edition timepiece also features several improved technical characteristics compared to the first two models. Among the new features is Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping, which provides radio-controlled time syncing , allowing the watch to automatically update the time without manual adjustments, based on the user’s home-city setting and Tough Solar power, allowing the watch to convert power from even the weakest light sources.

The GWM5610NASA4 retails for $170 and is currently sold out. Please visit the select retailers and the G-SHOCK Soho store for more information on availability. For additional information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit HERE .