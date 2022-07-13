Project Triumph TE-1

Final prototype Triumph TE-1 project testing results revealed

Official completion of the TE-1 electric development project announced with the release of the final prototype test results exceeding project objectives

WAE battery technology has enabled performance targets to be exceeded together with charging targets: 161km/100mile range, 130kW (177PS/175bhp) peak power 3.6 seconds 0-60 mph (6.2 seconds 1-100 mph), 220 kg with class leading power-to-weight ratio

20 minutes charge time (0-80%)

Today marks the official completion of the TE-1 electric development project, with the release of the final prototype test results that exceed the project objectives and demonstrate the incredible success of this unique collaboration.

The TE-1 significantly exceeds the real-world range of the equivalent electric motorcycles available today with a category-leading 161km / 100mile range, based on live testing and official projections. 130 kW (177PS / 175bhp) peak power delivers an incredible standard of acceleration, achieving 3.6 seconds 0-60mph, and an outstanding 6.2 seconds 0-100mph combined with a game-changing 20-minute charge time (0-80%), faster than today’s equivalent electric motorcycles. At 220kg, the bike is up to 25% lighter than comparable electric motorcycles supporting a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.

The unique collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering , Integral Powertrain Ltd , and WMG , University of Warwick , funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK, was set up to create ground-breaking developments in specialist electric motorcycle engineering and innovative integrated technology design. The extensive live testing programme, which involved numerous assessments of the bike’s performance on the rolling road, as well as on track, provided vital direction into the final set-up and calibration of the TE-1 prototype demonstrator, which has now delivered on all of its targets and objectives.

With phase 4 officially completed, the live testing phase of the Triumph TE-1 project has seen the prototype demonstrator exceed expectations and achieve some incredible outcomes, delivering on all project objectives of accelerating electric motorcycle development and innovation, setting new standards for the sector overall, including final battery and range performance. The expertise and capabilities developed throughout the project now pave the way for the exciting electric future to come from Triumph Motorcycles.

Category-leading 161km / 100mile range

Exceeding the real-world range of the equivalent electric motorcycles available today, the Triumph TE-1 prototype has achieved all project targets with regards to the energy capacity of the Williams TE-1 project developed battery, with an incredible 161km / 100mile range, based on official testing and projections.

Regenerative braking has been successfully implemented for TE-1, with scope for further optimisation, as well as greater efficiencies in the motor generator unit and transmission, which could improve the range further for the future of Triumph electric motorcycles.

Game-changing 20-minute charge time

Advances in battery and charging technologies that have been developed as part of the Triumph TE-1 project, in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), have resulted in a game-changing 20-minute charge time (0-80%), successfully delivering against the ambitious targets laid out by Innovate UK, the government’s research and innovation agency that supports business led R&D funding and UK business growth.

“WAE are delighted to have been involved in this exciting programme to deliver the TE-1 prototype. Since its conception in 2018, all the partners have worked with collaboration, innovation and passion to bring the boundary breaking prototype to life. It is pleasing to hear positive rider comments which confirms that the dynamics of the bike are aligned with Triumph’s DNA. This has been underpinned by the class-leading Battery and Control System that WAE has produced within a lightweight and integrated package. This core WAE technology has allowed us to exceed performance and charging targets for the battery which we look forward to seeing in future powertrains.” Dyrr Ardash, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Williams Advanced Engineering.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to share such positive outcomes from the completion of Project Triumph TE‑1, where the prototype demonstrator has exceeded many of our initial targets and expectations. Everyone on the team is thrilled with the results we have achieved with our partners, and how the outcomes of the project will feed into the electric future to come from Triumph.” Nick Bloor, CEO, Triumph Motorcycles.

For more information:

Project TE-1 collaboration – Triumph Motorcycles, industry experts, academic leaders and UK Government

Project Triumph TE-1 is a ground-breaking two-year collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles and the UK’s electrification experts, followed by a six-month Triumph led development period of testing, focused on developing technical innovation and advanced electric motorcycle capabilities. Each of the partners focussed on creating innovations in their own areas

Triumph Motorcycles led the collaboration stages of the project, providing advanced motorcycle chassis design and engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence, and pioneering functional safety systems, as well as defining electric drivetrain power delivery control software and characterisation. Triumph will continue with further calibration, handling and tuning work of the demonstrator vehicle.

led the collaboration stages of the project, providing advanced motorcycle chassis design and engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence, and pioneering functional safety systems, as well as defining electric drivetrain power delivery control software and characterisation. Triumph will continue with further calibration, handling and tuning work of the demonstrator vehicle. Williams Advanced Engineering provided industry-leading lightweight battery design and integration capability and used its test and development facilities to deliver an innovative battery management system combined with vehicle control unit.

provided industry-leading lightweight battery design and integration capability and used its test and development facilities to deliver an innovative battery management system combined with vehicle control unit. Integral Powertrain Ltd .’s e-Drive division led the development of a scalable power-dense electric motor and a silicon carbide inverter, integrating both into a single, compact 15kg assembly.

led the development of a scalable power-dense electric motor and a silicon carbide inverter, integrating both into a single, compact 15kg assembly. WMG , University of Warwick provided electrification expertise, and the critical vision to drive innovation from R&D to commercial impact, through modelling and simulation based on future market needs.

provided electrification expertise, and the critical vision to drive innovation from R&D to commercial impact, through modelling and simulation based on future market needs. The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) is a team working across government to support the transition to zero emission vehicles, as well as funding to support charge point infrastructure across the UK. This will contribute to economic growth and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution on UK roads. OZEV is part of the Department for Transport and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

is a team working across government to support the transition to zero emission vehicles, as well as funding to support charge point infrastructure across the UK. This will contribute to economic growth and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution on UK roads. OZEV is part of the Department for Transport and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Innovate UK is the government’s research and innovation agency that supports business led R&D funding and UK business growth.

ABOUT WILLIAMS ADVANCED ENGINEERING (“WAE”)

WAE is a world-leading technology and engineering services business delivering pioneering innovation to improve performance, efficiency and sustainability to a global customer base. Combining cutting-edge technological advances and the industry’s best engineers with precision and speed to market derived from the ultra-competitive environment of motorsport, WAE’s capabilities cover a wide range of disciplines.

The company provides ground-breaking innovation covering advanced battery and electrification technologies and product development; aided by advanced simulation, testing, rapid prototyping and volume manufacturing. Working in close collaboration with our customers, WAE remains committed to meeting the continued sustainability challenges of the 21st Century.

WAE can trace its foundations back to 2010 when Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited began diversifying its operations; a division which later became WAE. In December 2019, Williams Grand Prix Engineering (which is owned by private investment firm Dorilton Capital) sold a majority equity stake in WAE to EMK Capital.

WAE has grown from an embryonic business in 2010 to a company which employs approximately 400 people engaged in leading-edge and transformative technologies for a growing list of Tier 1 clients.

Following the acquisition by Fortescue Metals Group, anticipated for completion in March 2022, WAE will continue to service its existing customers and commercialise new technology opportunities, in addition to playing a key role in supporting Fortescue’s decarbonisation strategy. See more HERE .

WAE was honoured with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation 2018 .

For more information see www.wae.com and follow on Twitter LinkedIn and Instagram