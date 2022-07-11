Kygo and Dean Lewis

360 Magazine

Global superstar, producer, and DJ Kygo teams up with Australian singer/songwriter Dean Lewis to release their 2-track bundle via RCA Records. The bundle features the vibrant new single Lost Without You, released today, along with the previously released melodic, enticing track Never Really Loved Me.

This past weekend, Kygo performed a stunning sold-out show at Ullevaal Stadium, Norway’s most significant outdoor stadium, and brought out Dean Lewis as a surprise guest to perform the two songs together for the first time.

Along with the bundle’s release comes the music video for “Lost Without You,” directed by Johannes Lovund. Filmed in Norway, the visual follows the relationship of the two main characters (played by Kygo and model Meredith Mickelson) as they go from childhood sweethearts to adults, culminating in a tragic end.

Through his lifestyle brand Palm Tree Crew, Kygo returned to The Hamptons last month for the second Palm Tree Festival, which saw performances from Kygo in addition to Disclosure, Claptone, Thomas Jack, Forester, and Haywood. Earlier this year, Kygo teamed up with dance-rock group DNCE to release their vibrant, funk-fueled single “Dancing Feet.” His latest offering, “Freeze,” is a sweeping and cinematic opus.

This summer, along with his ongoing residency at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, Kygo will be headlining several festivals such as Osheaga in Montreal, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Life is Beautiful in Vegas. On October 6th, Kygo will be playing his first NY show since 2018 at the iconic Madison Square Garden. To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPsld_0gc2YScA00
Kygo and Dean Lewis team up to release two new singles via RCA Records for use by 360 MagazineRCA Records for use by 360 Magazine

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

360 MAGAZINE represents the celebration of societal change through racial and sexual ambiguity as a youthful pop culture and design journal.

Los Angeles, CA
855 followers

More from 360 Magazine

Project Triumph TE-1

Final prototype Triumph TE-1 project testing results revealed. Official completion of the TE-1 electric development project announced with the release of the final prototype test results exceeding project objectives.

Read full story

Artist Interview: Jossef

Listen to Jossef’s full chat with the360 MagazineLatinx Editor-at-LargeJavier Pedrozaon the 360 MAG PodcastHERE. 21-year-old singer/songwriter Jossef has swiftly taken the music industry by storm. Originally from Puerto Rico, as he defines, “it is the place where champions are born, we have a lot of potential.”

Read full story

Marshmello and Nancy Ajram: Sah Sah

GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello and Lebanese singer, songwriter, and megastar Nancy Ajram release their highly anticipated global song of the summer “Sah Sah,” accompanied by the official music video, out now on Universal Arabic Music—listen HERE and watch HERE.

Read full story

Maserati Debuts the Grecale SUV

Maserati’s Grecale SUV is making its dynamic debut at the Goodwood’s Festival of Speed, taking on the famous hill climb in the First Glance Run. During the event and alongside Maserati’s global brand ambassador David Beckham, Grecale is being put to the test on the 1.16-mile course. The MC20, which had its UK dynamic showcase at last year’s Festival of Speed, also makes an appearance on the hill climb route, and is joined by the latest model in the range, the newMaserati MC20 Cielo Spyder.

Read full story

FLO - The Lead

London-based girl group FLO releases their highly-anticipated debut EP The Lead. “Our debut EP The Lead represents personal and professional growth because it’s taken so many twists and turns. We are young black women navigating life and musicians finding our voice and sound through R&B. Pop means popular, and R&B could be pop, but people need to give it the same love and chance.

Read full story

The Gucci Pet Collection

The House introduces Gucci Pet Collection —a wide-ranging selection of items designed for dogs and cats that combines high-quality materials and craftsmanship with innovation, and many of the House’s signature motifs. The new line continues the narrative of surprise and delight behind Gucci Lifestyle, launched in September 2021 and inspired by a cabinet of curiosities—a place that could accommodate all of the fine, well-crafted that, while part of everyday life, still give off a magical and wonderful aura.

Read full story

Teen Mom's Dr. Cheyenne Bryant and Ashley Jones

Listen to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, Ashley Jones chat w/ Vaughn Lowery on 360 MAG PodcastHERE. Teen Mom, which was seemed to be an obnoxious reality TV phenomenon at first, has become a mental health pitstop for young moms. Dr. Bryant attended Teen Mom Family Reunion, where she helped her fellow mothers navigate their trauma and troubles.

Read full story

Zach Zoya - No Love Is Ever Wasted

Listen to Zach on 360 MAG PodcastHERE. Boy wonder Zach Zoya, inked to Universal Music Canada/7ième Ciel, releases his sophomore EP No Love Is Ever Wasted. “The love you put out in the world is never wasted. You’re just staking up on good Karma. It’s a message to me.” – Zach Zoya.

Read full story

Lil Baby's "Untrapped"

“Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” is the chronological narrative of Dominique Armani Jones, a black horse’s right of passage. Re-invents the American dream for the next generation, operate outside the rule of the general public. Lately, director Karam Gill has been christened by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and indexed by Variety’s 10 Top Documentary Filmmakers to Watch. He has created a psychological yet visual anthology of the socioeconomic fate of a young black man in America. Recalling the days when Jay-Z moved dope in Marcy, this tale hits a hard chord with the less fortunate – making ends meet with whatever means necessary.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Botanical Garden - Around The Table

The New York Botanical Garden‘s major, institution-wide exhibition Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love examines the art and science of foodways and food traditions, many dating back thousands of years. Visitors can explore the rich cultural history of what we eat and learn that – from global dietary staples such as rice, beans, squash, and corn to the regional spice and flavor provided by peppers, greens, and tomatoes – plants are at the base of all culinary customs. The presentation features expansive displays of living edible plants; art and science installations; weekend celebrations; wellness, culinary-themed, and children’s programming; and opportunities to gather at artist-designed tables set throughout NYBG’s 250 acres, bringing to life stories about the featured and other notable edible plants. Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love is on view June 4 through September 11, 2022.

Read full story

All-New Lexus RZ

‘With flying colors, the most aesthetically gifted electric vehicle of its category.’ – 360. The latest in Lexus’ electrified vehicle lineup was on display at the 2022 Electrify Expo this past June 3-5. The event, which features the newest electric vehicles, bikes, motorcycles and more, was the first time consumers can see the all-new battery electric 2023 Lexus RZ 450e in person alongside the all-new 2022 Lexus NX 450h+.

Read full story

Adidas and Gucci

The highly anticipated collection envisioned by Creative DirectorAlessandro Michelefeatured in a new campaign. For the launch, Alessandro Michele has envisioned a campaign that takes inspiration directly from an archival 1979 adidas catalogue. To animate the concept, a gridded template showcases a variety of moving imagery captured by Carlijn Jacobs. Against brightly colored backdrops, models stretch, run, or dance in place to a soundtrack of pensive phrases such as, “When your thoughts become reality, you understand what magic is.”

Read full story

Marvel's Hellfire Gala

Marvel Hellfire Gala via Marvel Comics for use by 360 MagazineMarvel Comics for use by 360 MAGAZINE. Mutantkind is set to send shockwaves through the Marvel Universe yet again at this year’s HELLFIRE GALA!

Read full story

JLR × Queen's Jubilee

Stars from the world of entertainment, sport and music got behind the wheel to celebrate 70 years of dedicated service. Jaguar Land Rover joined Her Majesty the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, with 26 of its cars featuring in the stunning Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday. British names Luke Evans, Jason Robinson OBE, David Gandy and Jess Hawkins were just a few of the red-carpet attendees who showed their support by getting behind the wheel of the British automaker’s most iconic vehicles.

Read full story

Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week

Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week just completed their successful series of runway shows, highlighting 18 top-tier Vietnamese, Italian and Australian fashion designers at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Read full story

Star Wars - Yoda

Announced this past weekend at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, Yoda will star in a brand-new Marvel Comics limited series this October. A ten-issue epic, STAR WARS: YODA will take place during Yoda’s self-imposed exile on Dagobah as he reflects on past adventures. The centuries-spanning saga will be divided into three arcs by three separate creative teams, each set during key moments in the Jedi Master’s long and legendary life.

Read full story

Anniversary 4Runner

Forty candles. The “big four-0.” The Toyota 4Runner will reach the 40-year mark with the 2023 model year… and, to celebrate, Toyota is offering a distinctive 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. Appropriately, Toyota will make 4,040 of these special editions available for the U.S. market. Over the past four decades, 4Runner has amassed more than 4 million cumulative sales while carving out its place as the ready-for-anything SUV that’s equally at home on pavement or trail.

Read full story

DJ Snake - Disco Maghreb

Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake kicks off his next era of music with the highly anticipated dancefloor anthem “Disco Maghreb,” available today via Interscope Records. Listen to “Disco Maghreb”—HERE. Watch the accompanying cinematic music video—HERE.

Read full story

All Fortnite X Marvel

ZERO WAR #2 Check out all six covers forFORTNITEXMARVEL: ZERO WAR #2, on sale July 13. The wait is almost over! In just a few weeks, Fortnite and Marvel Comics fans will see both universe collide in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR! The five-issue limited comic series is written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. An epic saga that impacts the characters of both universes, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is one of the most highly-anticipated comics of the summer, and today fans can get a look at all the covers for the second issue that will hit stands in July. Across six gorgeous covers, acclaimed artists Leinil Francis Yu, Ron Lim, Bjorn Barends, Chrissie Zullo, David Nakayama, and Paco Media have gone all out in exploring the wild possibilities of this incredible crossover!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy