Artist Interview: Jossef

Listen to Jossef’s full chat with the 360 Magazine Latinx Editor-at-Large Javier Pedroza on the 360 MAG Podcast HERE .

21-year-old singer/songwriter Jossef has swiftly taken the music industry by storm. Originally from Puerto Rico, as he defines, “it is the place where champions are born, we have a lot of potential.”

Jossef began releasing his own original music at the age of 17, debuting his track “ Zumba .” Specializing in the Latin urban genre, Jossef pours his unique flare and attitude into his work. Having a large presence online with over 180K followers on Instagram and 340K on YouTube , Jossef’s tracks typically reach viral status, allowing him to reach a diverse audience. He now belongs to the new wave of artists who have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

“I feel very content and happy for the artistic career I am leading. I admit that I am in [my] best artistic moment, and epic things are coming this year. Music for me is number one, without it there is nothing,” Jossef said while chatting about his career.

Jossef’s prominent social media presence has allowed him to dabble in differing industries. Using fashion as another creative outlet, Jossef speaks to how his style allows him to display more of his individuality to his audience. “Regarding fashion, I am designing a collection of unique, different, and epic pieces. I always try to separate myself from the rest and be innovative and create different things. I like to push everything to the limit and clothes are no exception.”

Though the artist has such a prominent social media presence, his music has cemented himself as an artist on the rise. In 2020, Jossef landed himself a spot amongst Billboard ’s “Latin Teen artist to Keep on Your Radar.” He, too, had the opportunity to represent Puerto Rico in the Renown Music industry: MIEDEMA’S Accelerator Program. (CANNES)

Jossef’s hit “ Persia (Remix) ” featuring Jamby El Favo and EIX , has collected a whopping 300 million global streams. The track continues to renew Jossef’s viral status online, used as a popular sound on TikTok. Aside from the tracks prominent online presence, “Persia (Remix)” too, entered Spotify ’s Top Editorial Playlists of “Viva Latino” and “Baila Reggaeton,” Billboard Argentina’s Hot 100 list, and became Gold certified in Spain and the United States.

Some of Jossef’s other admired pieces include “ X2 ,” DESVELO ,” “ HASTA QUE ME PERDONES ,” “ X2 REMIX ” featuring Mariah Angeliq and “ Algoritmo ” with Totoy El Frio , totaling over 15 million streams in all. Regarding his latest release in new track “ Que Raro ,” Jossef was excited to consider how the track is unique from his other music. He states, “’Que Raro,’ is a different topic. I like to create and invent things within the musical style of reggaeton. This single has an essence of reggaeton 2004-2005 with a fresh mix of reggaeton from 2022.”