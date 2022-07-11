Marshmello and Nancy Ajram: Sah Sah

GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello and Lebanese singer, songwriter, and megastar Nancy Ajram release their highly anticipated global song of the summer “Sah Sah,” accompanied by the official music video, out now on Universal Arabic Music—listen HERE and watch HERE .

Renowned worldwide as the “Queen of Arab Pop,” Nancy Ajram elevates the track with her irresistible and instantly identifiable vocal delivery. Her voice entwines with the Arabic-inspired electronic production courtesy of Marshmello towards an unforgettable chorus as she sings, “Sah Sah.”

In the accompanying video, Nancy’s impressive choreography captivates as Marshmello performs on a traditional Arabic qanun. Together, they take over the dancefloor with a boundary-breaking and visionary sound primed to catch fire around the world.

On the collaboration, Marshmello says, “To work with a legend like Nancy is a complete honor. I feel super grateful to be able to work on this song and step into her culture. I love that she trusted me and let me blend my style into her style. Very excited for the world to hear it.”

Nancy Ajram says, “I can’t hide my excitement to share this song with everyone, whether through the music video or the Metaverse release party. Concerted efforts have contributed to drawing global features to ‘Sah Sah’ and helped combine Arab and foreign music, which confirms that music is, indeed, a unique language that brings everyone together and banishes all boundaries. Thank you from the bottom of the heart to everyone who worked hard for the success of this song and to give it a global character worthy of Arabic music, from the manager and friend Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby, to my manager, Jiji Lamara, and everyone who worked with dedication and professionalism to bring you a world-class Arabic record of which I am proud.”

Prior to its release, fans anxiously awaited the arrival of the song, as it trended online across the MENA region, including in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, and more. Not to mention, “Sah Sah” will also be featured as ESPN’s Song Of The Month throughout July. Today at 2pm EST/11am PST, fans can join Nancy in the Metaverse for a release party to celebrate the song, making her the first Arabic artist to do so—see more info HERE . “Sah Sah” paves the way for Arabic artists and music to continue to disrupt the global music scene.

ABOUT MARSHMELLO

GRAMMY-nominated Marshmello’s star continues to rise as the famously masked artist breaks boundaries across the industry. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, and more, Marshmello has clocked almost a staggering 13 billion streams across Spotify alone. With almost 40 million monthly listeners on the platform, he’s one of the top 40 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify and the third-most- subscribed artist on YouTube. Featured on the cover of the Forbes magazine “30 Under 30” issue, Marshmello has proved to not only be an innovative producer, but a forward-thinking businessman. With his own brand of chocolate-filled marshmallows (“Stuffed Puffs”), he’s also launched a children’s entertainment channel, Mellodees. Marshmello collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on their early summer smash “Leave Before You Love Me,” which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was also nominated for the best dance / electronic album at the 2022 Grammy’s. Most recently, Marshmello teamed up with Khalid to release “Numb,” which was accompanied by a music video that surpassed 1.4 million views within 3 days of its release.

ABOUT NANCY AJRAM

Dubbed the “Queen of Arab Pop” by Spotify, Lebanese artist, singer, songwriter, and superstar Nancy Ajram is a global force to be reckoned with. Attributed with leading the revival of Arabic pop music in the 21st century, Ajram was the most-streamed Arabic female artist on Spotify in 2020. Signing her first record deal at the age of 15, she has since released 12 studio albums and a slew of chart-topping singles, cementing herself as a pop icon in the MENA region. Not to mention, she has sold over 30 million records and amassed over 200 million Spotify streams over the span of her 20-plus year career, as well as won the World Music Award for the Best-Selling Middle Eastern Artist, marking Ajram as the youngest World Music Award winner to date.

MARSHMELLO:

INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE



NANCY AJRAM:

INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE