Maserati Debuts the Grecale SUV

Maserati’s Grecale SUV is making its dynamic debut at the Goodwood’s Festival of Speed , taking on the famous hill climb in the First Glance Run.

During the event and alongside Maserati’s global brand ambassador David Beckham , Grecale is being put to the test on the 1.16-mile course. The MC20, which had its UK dynamic showcase at last year’s Festival of Speed, also makes an appearance on the hill climb route, and is joined by the latest model in the range, the new Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder .

For the remainder of the Festival, the MC20 and the Grecale, in the Trofeo version, will be thrilling spectators twice a day on the Goodwood hill climb and will be on display in the Supercar Paddock and the First Glance Paddock , respectively.

More on Grecale:

The new Grecale is the “everyday exceptional” SUV, incorporating the thrill of luxury and pure innovation

It’s available in three versions: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp; Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine; and Trofeo, powered by a high-performance 530-hp petrol V6 based on the MC20 Nettuno engine

It is the Trofeo version that will be showing off its driving prowess to onlookers as it tackles the hill climb

More on the MC20 Coupe and Cielo Spyder

Launched in May 2022, the MC20 Cielo weighs just 65kg more than the coupé and features an innovative retractable glass roof

The state-of-the-art electrochromic (smart glass) window can instantly be transformed from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on the central screen, courtesy of Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology

The roof is also best-in-class in terms of thermal insulation and an opening and closing speed of just 12 seconds

Both models are paired with the powerful F1-derived V6 Nettuno engine, which ensures an exceptional power to weight ratio and jaw-dropping acceleration and top speed, with the coupe achieving 0-62mph in approximately 3.0 seconds