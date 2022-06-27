The House introduces Gucci Pet Collection —a wide-ranging selection of items designed for dogs and cats that combines high-quality materials and craftsmanship with innovation, and many of the House’s signature motifs. The new line continues the narrative of surprise and delight behind Gucci Lifestyle, launched in September 2021 and inspired by a cabinet of curiosities—a place that could accommodate all of the fine, well-crafted that, while part of everyday life, still give off a magical and wonderful aura.

The offering includes collars and harnesses in plain leather, GG canvas, Web stripe, or the Herbarium or all-over geometric G print, and embellished with details like the Interlocking G logo or studs. Leashes in varying lengths and widths, bag holders, and Air Tag cases, are all available in the same materials and motifs to coordinate or mix and match. Within a selection of items that also serve as design pieces for the home are Made-to-Order miniature couches on which pets can lounge, feeding bowls with various House prints, cloches to cover bowls with, hard-sided cases with removable ceramic bowls and handles for easy transport as well as coordinated feeding mats. For pets who travel often, comfortable carriers in GG canvas are also part of the mix. Apparel includes polos, T-shirts, knitwear, and coats, distinguished by a vibrant palette and playful, signature motifs like all-over strawberries and hearts to Interlocking Gs and the classic monogram, also seen in the House’s ready-to-wear, creating opportunities for matching looks.

In line with the House’s commitment to sustainability, the Gucci Pet Collection includes items in recycled polyester, recycled cotton or Demetra — Gucci’s groundbreaking material that was unveiled in June 2021 after two years of in-House research and development. Demetra combines quality, softness, and durability with an eco-friendly ethos and is made from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from renewable and bio-based sources. Created from the House’s desire to explore and innovate materials for the future, Demetra is manufactured entirely in a Gucci factory in Italy using the same expertise and processes for tanning that give the material its pliable and resilient performance with a supple finish.

The new category is unveiled through a campaign with art direction and photography by Max Siedentopf. Infused with a retro-inspired, dream-like patina, a playful cast of dogs and cats of various types and sizes, wearing pieces from the new collection, are set against clean and colorful backgrounds that allow each animal’s personality to shine, inspired by the House’s underlying vision of individuality.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director & photographer: Max Siedentopf