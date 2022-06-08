All-New Lexus RZ

‘With flying colors, the most aesthetically gifted electric vehicle of its category.’ – 360

The latest in Lexus’ electrified vehicle lineup was on display at the 2022 Electrify Expo this past June 3-5. The event, which features the newest electric vehicles, bikes, motorcycles and more, was the first time consumers can see the all-new battery electric 2023 Lexus RZ 450e in person alongside the all-new 2022 Lexus NX 450h+.

Taking Luxury All-Electric

As Lexus’ first global battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the all-new 2023 Lexus RZ 450e embodies the unique Lexus vehicle design and driving experience made available through advanced, electrified technology. The utilization of a BEV-specific platform (e-TNGA), as well as a lightweight and highly rigid body, has enhanced the fundamental performance of the vehicle by achieving optimal weight distribution through ideal placement of the battery and motor. In addition, the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system and the adoption of a new steering control and available Steer by Wire system (at a future date) enable vehicle control that is more true to the driver’s intention. The Lexus RZ’ s exterior design expresses the seamless acceleration and dynamic torque-filled performance specific to BEVs, ushering in a new Lexus aesthetic and establishing a new design direction for BEV offerings. The RZ uses the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 , including standard Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Emergency Driving Stop System. The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2022.

Lexus’ Popular Crossover Adds Plug-In Option

As the first PHEV in the Lexus lineup, the 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ sets the stage for the next chapter of the Lexus brand. The NX 450h+ has an EPA-estimated 36-mile range on electric power only, made possible by the newly developed, high-capacity lithium-ion battery. The system achieves the EV output equivalent to a 2.0-liter engine for an EPA-estimated combined 84 MPGe. The all-new NX is longer, and taller for more passenger and cargo space and features the model’s all-new Lexus Interface multimedia system, with available 14-inch touchscreen.

In addition to the two vehicles, the Lexus display will include two vehicle charging units, with Lexus product specialists providing demonstrations and answering questions from attendees; graphic walls with information about the Lexus RZ , roadmap of the future, and Lexus’ approach to electrification; and a fun, branded photo backdrop.

The 2022 Electrify Expo will make additional stops in Seattle, Austin, Miami and New York throughout the year – bringing the Lexus RZ and Lexus NX PHEV to a city near you. For more information, click HERE .

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

