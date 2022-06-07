Adidas and Gucci

The highly anticipated collection envisioned by Creative Director Alessandro Michele featured in a new campaign

For the launch, Alessandro Michele has envisioned a campaign that takes inspiration directly from an archival 1979 adidas catalogue. To animate the concept, a gridded template showcases a variety of moving imagery captured by Carlijn Jacobs. Against brightly colored backdrops, models stretch, run, or dance in place to a soundtrack of pensive phrases such as, “When your thoughts become reality, you understand what magic is.”

Originally debuting on the Exquisite Gucci runway, a mirror-filled space
where historic emblems multiplied and metamorphized across sartorial streetwear, the first adidas x Gucci collection expands on the creative concept founded on an affinity for three stripes. Revealed in a lookbook released last month, the cross-category selection portrays the kaleidoscopic aesthetic of Alessandro Michele by mixing the codes of the House with those of the historic sportswear brand, and consequentially those of high fashion and streetwear.

The assemblage plays out across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, as well as on bags, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and lifestyle pieces. Throughout the selection, the GG monogram and Interlocking G mix with the adidas Trefoil in colorful prints, as well as on jacquard fabrics; while the red and green Web of Gucci complements the three stripes of adidas. Pushing the collection further into hybridized territory, ready-to-wear pieces echo the sporting attire of decades past while portraying an undeniable contemporary character. Additionally, conventionally formal pieces like leather heels, suede loafers, and silk scarves are marked with casual codes. Beyond the standard selection, the expansive offering also includes some lifestyle items including a golf bag in two different variations, a nod to the House’s heritage in leisure products.

Gucci announces the arrival of a brand new series of Gucci Pop-Ups and Pop-Ins, the ephemeral stores providing a captivating shopping experience, dedicated to the adidas x Gucci collection starting from June 7.

Showcasing the products in an immersive, dedicated environment which reflects Gucci’s unconventional approach to luxury fashion, the initiative is aimed at connecting and engaging with clients over the world and their surrounding communities. In addition to the adidas x Gucci pop-ups, Gucci will also open dedicated pop-in locations within existing stores including: Los Angeles Melrose, New York Wooster Street and Fifth Avenue, Gucci East Hampton, Miami’s Aventura Mall, Chicago Michigan Ave, Houston Galleria, Atlanta Lenox, and Holt Renfrew Toronto Yorkdale.

adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the House with those of the iconic sportswear brand. Anticipated by the first adidas x Gucci lookbook, the collection expands on the sartorial streetwear creations that debuted on the runway with a spectrum of sport-inspired pieces, distinguished by the same retro aesthetics of the show. With the heritage of both brands encoded in a trio of lines, a fixation on stripes plays out across ready-to-wear and accessories including Gucci’s own take on the famous adidas Gazelle sneaker.

*All paper and cardboard come from sustainably managed forest sources, and an uncoated paper has been used to ensure it is fully recyclable. In addition, shopping bag handles are made of 100% recycled polyester while pouches and suit carriers are made of a mix of regenerated cotton and recycled polyester. Reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, progress, sustainability goals, and collective action, the collection features multiple pieces crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton, and viscose. Furthermore, each piece comes with special packaging that features the adidas x Gucci logo and that was strategically designed to reduce environmental impact.

**The collection will be distributed through designated stores, online on Gucci.com and through ephemeral Gucci Pop-Ups, where the spaces will be decorated with one of the geometric prints found in the offering. A dedicated product selection will also be available.

Adidas x Gucci via Gucci for use by 360 MAGAZINE

360 MAGAZINE represents the celebration of societal change through racial and sexual ambiguity as a youthful pop culture and design journal.

