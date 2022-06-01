Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week just completed their successful series of runway shows, highlighting 18 top-tier Vietnamese, Italian and Australian fashion designers at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City .

Showcasing to an audience of 750 per seating of Vietnam’s leading celebrities, influencers and high-profile fashion personalities, the event spanned over 4 nights, from Thursday, March 26th to Sunday, March 29th. Its focus was the central theme #ReFashion , pertaining to the adoption and development of sustainable fashion in Vietnam, post pandemic.

Madame Trang Le , President of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD), and President of Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week adds:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made a dramatic impact on all our lives, and of course there have been significant changes within our fashion community because of it. Having finally emerged from what felt like seemingly endless lockdowns and stringent restrictions, I feel we should all try and shift our way of thinking (ReThinking), our way of doing (ReInventing) and our way of operating (ReGenerating). My hope is that our industry manifests a new and transformative commitment to the sustainable development of fashion (Sustainable Fashion), and this season’s event theme #ReFashion was implemented to relay this messaging to our Vietnamese fashion populace as our ‘new normal’.”

Wrapping its 13th season, Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week has been positioned as the premiere international fashion event in Vietnam. Its mission is to share the country’s leading fashion talent with a global audience and has earned the reputation as the principal international fashion week in the Southeast region, ranked 4th in Asia, behind Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai International Fashion Weeks .

The designer schedule was as follows:

THURSDAY: Aquafina x designer Võ Công Khanh, Camicissima & Valenciani by Adrian Anh Tuấn.

FRIDAY: Tuyết Lê, Tracy Studio, I.H.F, Ivan Trần & Nguyễn Tiến Truyển.

SATURDAY: Tiny Ink by Hoàng Quyên, 21Six, Lý Giám Tiền, PhuongLyly by Phương Hồ & Nguyễn Minh Công.

SUNDAY: Hoàng Hải, Zimmermann, Happy Clothing by Thảo Nguyễn, Linh San Couture & Hoàng Minh Hà.