DJ Snake - Disco Maghreb

360 Magazine

Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake kicks off his next era of music with the highly anticipated dancefloor anthem “Disco Maghreb,” available today via Interscope Records. Listen to “Disco Maghreb”HERE. Watch the accompanying cinematic music video—HERE.

For the first time in his career, after accumulating over 35 billion-plus audio streams and selling out shows worldwide, DJ Snake finally reveals a more intimate side of his personality and life through this release. The song reflects his cultural background, deep love for North African music, and his family roots. The artistic visionary specifically chose the title “Disco Maghreb” after the legendary Algerian music label and record shop of the same name. He proves he can live up to the name’s legacy with the straight banger at the crossroads of Western dance vibes and Arabic sounds.

The accompanying blockbuster-level music video was shot in Algeria utilizing the talents of a local team, paying homage to DJ Snake’s influences for the record. With the help of Romain Gavras (M.I.A., Jay-Z, Kanye West, Jamie XX, Justice) executive producing the visual, he created a video representation that is just as iconic and powerful as the song itself. “Disco Maghreb” evinces the energy of the globalized youth, traditional dances, and a spirit of jubilation on screen. At the same time, it captures the angst and yearning for freedom exhibited by an over-connected generation of young women and men from the Middle East, North Africa, and everywhere.

The song arrives just in time to set the stage for DJ Snake’s upcoming headlining show at Paris Saint Germain’s Parc Des Prince on June 11th. As a huge football fan / supporter of Paris-Saint-Germain, DJ Snake is returning to his hometown as the first to bring concerts to life at the legendary venue, which has not hosted a musical event for over 10 years. Tickets for the record-breaking event are on sale now HERE.

Watch the teaser video HERE.

Retail

Amazon Unlimited

Apple Music

Deezer

iTunes

Pandora

SoundCloud

Spotify

Tidal

YouTube Music

Official Music Video

Website

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PEec_0fwHtuYs00
DJ Snake's "Disco Maghreb" cover art via Interscope Records for use by 360 MAGAZINEInterscope Records for use by 360 MAGAZINE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

360 MAGAZINE represents the celebration of societal change through racial and sexual ambiguity as a youthful pop culture and design journal.

Los Angeles, CA
795 followers

More from 360 Magazine

Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week

Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week just completed their successful series of runway shows, highlighting 18 top-tier Vietnamese, Italian and Australian fashion designers at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Read full story

Star Wars - Yoda

Announced this past weekend at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, Yoda will star in a brand-new Marvel Comics limited series this October. A ten-issue epic, STAR WARS: YODA will take place during Yoda’s self-imposed exile on Dagobah as he reflects on past adventures. The centuries-spanning saga will be divided into three arcs by three separate creative teams, each set during key moments in the Jedi Master’s long and legendary life.

Read full story

Anniversary 4Runner

Forty candles. The “big four-0.” The Toyota 4Runner will reach the 40-year mark with the 2023 model year… and, to celebrate, Toyota is offering a distinctive 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition. Appropriately, Toyota will make 4,040 of these special editions available for the U.S. market. Over the past four decades, 4Runner has amassed more than 4 million cumulative sales while carving out its place as the ready-for-anything SUV that’s equally at home on pavement or trail.

Read full story

All Fortnite X Marvel

ZERO WAR #2 Check out all six covers forFORTNITEXMARVEL: ZERO WAR #2, on sale July 13. The wait is almost over! In just a few weeks, Fortnite and Marvel Comics fans will see both universe collide in FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR! The five-issue limited comic series is written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. An epic saga that impacts the characters of both universes, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is one of the most highly-anticipated comics of the summer, and today fans can get a look at all the covers for the second issue that will hit stands in July. Across six gorgeous covers, acclaimed artists Leinil Francis Yu, Ron Lim, Bjorn Barends, Chrissie Zullo, David Nakayama, and Paco Media have gone all out in exploring the wild possibilities of this incredible crossover!

Read full story

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is honored to present the next chapter of its Boat Tail coachbuilt commission—one of just three that have been, and ever will be, made. The essence of Rolls-Royce Coachbuild is that each commission tells a story entirely unique and personal to its owner, reflecting their own history, tastes and sensibilities. With this in mind, Boat Tail, revealed at Concorso d’Eleganza, Villa d’Este 2022, on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy, is a masterwork of restraint, sophistication, elegance and attention to detail.

Read full story
5 comments

LV Access

Louis Vuitton’s Spring in the City capsule collection includes ready-to-wear and a diverse range of coordinating leather goods. The Pre-Fall women’s collection features a variety of accessories, leather goods and footwear in addition to ready-to-wear pieces, and the Run 55 sneaker is a sporty running shoe geared to comfort and style.

Read full story

Bilbao Unveils Puppy

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao unveils Puppy’s new appearance after a special change of flowers for its 25th Anniversary. The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao has unveiled Puppy’s new image after completing the change in flowers this springtime, a process that is sponsored by Seguros Bilbao, a company that is part of the Catalana Occidente Group. The usual process of replacing the 38,000 plants that cover this floral sculpture, which takes place twice a year, has a different outcome this year thanks to the new design made by the artist Jeff Koons in conjunction with the Museum’s curators to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. This is the first time the sculpture has worn this design.

Read full story

The Mandalorian × Marvel

The saga of the Mandalorian comes to Marvel Comics! Kicking off in July, STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN will be an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season, giving fans a chance to relive the events and characters of Season 1 through the lens of writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty! From the thrilling introduction of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin to his unforgettable first encounter with the Child, these iconic STAR WARS moments will be brought to life in a brand-new way, and you can get your first look at the highly-anticipated debut issue right now in a special preview!

Read full story

Spider-Man's Anniversary

To honor Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, some of the industry’s greatest artists have banded together on one incredible variant cover program! Beginning this August, BEYOND AMAZING variant covers will adorn the covers of Marvel’s hottest ongoing titles with gorgeous artwork celebrating all aspects of Spider-Man’s beloved mythos! From key moments in Spider-Man publishing history to Spider-Man’s forays into other media, these 20 show-stopping covers showcase a wide range of Spidey inspiration and prove why the hero’s impact on pop culture is simply unmatched!

Read full story

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

“Phantom occupies an unrivalled position at the very apex of the luxury world. As our pinnacle product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship – a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients’ love about this superlative and luxurious item; subtle, yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements.

Read full story
1 comments

Diddy Launches Love Records

Making history again, Sean “Diddy” Combs AKA Love announced today the launch of his new R & B record label ‘LOVE RECORDS’ and simultaneously signed a one time album deal with Motown Records. The new label will be dedicated to R & B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters. The announcement marks Combs’ official return to music.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Actum Public Strategy

Actum LLC, the fastest growing public strategy firm in the United States, today announces Ruben Diaz Jr. has joined the company as Co-Chair. The former Bronx Borough President and New York State Assemblymember brings unprecedented experience and a deep network to Actum’s leadership team and valuable guidance on the inner workings of government for clients.

Read full story
Bozeman, MT

JLF Architects

JLF Architects’ announces the publication of “Foundations: Houses by JLF Architects” (Rizzoli New York), debuting on May 3, 2022, and offering an in-depth look at 16 spectacular homes designed by the Bozeman, Montana-based firm in Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Idaho and New York. The 256-page coffee-table book, already receiving media acclaim, features 200 photographs of JLF-designed houses, thoughtfully sited amid breathtaking scenery and rooted in regional history, materials and methods.

Read full story

Four Seasons New York Downtown

Every now and again, we all should consume some time out of our hectic lives to enjoy a stay at one of the most sought-after institutions in lower Manhattan – the Four Seasons New York Downtown [FS NY Downtown]. Since its conception three years ago, this micro-resort is poised to be an award-winning campus with offerings geared towards a more youthful clientele.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Wilshire

When you first step into the iconic hotel, you are met with fresh seasonal flowers, chandeliers, and the warm setting of pure luxury. The Beverly Wilshire, built in 1928, is located at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in one of the most famous cities in the world. This timeless hotel has housed some of the most notable people and presidents, as well as being used as a shooting location for films and television series. The groundbreaking film Pretty Woman gave the Beverly Wilshire its most profound feeling of promiscuity and glamour.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Jerris Madison

Jerris Madison is a Los Angeles-based noted Fashion Photographer who is also the Publisher and Editor-In-Chief at OBVIOUS Magazine. OBVIOUS Magazine is one of the most influential magazines with a global reach of 4 million each month via social media and obviousmag.com.

Read full story

Predator Variant Covers

In anticipation of all-new Predator stories coming to Marvel Comics in July, the extraterrestrial hunter will also steal the spotlight on a series of chilling variant covers. Across twenty breathtaking pieces by the industry's top talents, including Kyle Hotz, E.M. Gist, and Mattia De Iulis, fans will get to witness their favorite Marvel Super Heroes in epic showdowns with the iconic and terrifying Predator.

Read full story

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

The Met Gala look that everyone is talking about first debuted when Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Sixty years later, Kim Kardashian has added to the garment’s pop culture significance.

Read full story
1 comments
Commerce, CA

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Winner

This May, nglccNY is proud to spotlight 360 MAGAZINE as their second nglccNY Biz of the Month! They spoke with Vaughn Lowery (he/him/his) about 360 MAGAZINE’S services and what makes his business unique. Read their Q&A with Lowery below:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy