Louis Vuitton ’s Spring in the City capsule collection includes ready-to-wear and a diverse range of coordinating leather goods. The Pre-Fall women’s collection features a variety of accessories, leather goods and footwear in addition to ready-to-wear pieces, and the Run 55 sneaker is a sporty running shoe geared to comfort and style.

LV WOMEN'S SPRING IN THE CITY CAPSULE COLLECTION

Louis Vuitton’s Spring in the City capsule collection includes leather goods that come in a diverse range of colors and styles, many of which are displayed on classic Louis Vuitton silhouettes like the Twist and include traditional branding like the LV Monogram. The apparel in this collection takes on the same color and freshness as the bags. You’ll find classic nautical influences with pops of modernity and color.

LV WOMEN'S PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION

The Pre-Fall Women’s collection features a variety of accessories like scarves, leather goods, footwear, and sunglasses and ready-to-wear pieces in bold color ways, with styles for sport, back to school, work, play, and everything in between. This collection also includes an array of swimwear that coincides with the Spring in the City capsule collection.

LV WOMEN'S RUN 55 COLLECTION

The Run 55 sneaker is a sporty model crafted from a combination of technical materials including mesh, rubber and tape, as well as plain and suede calf leather. Geared to comfort, this running shoe features a lining with cushioned inserts and a lifted outsole for optimum bounce. The design incorporates multiple signatures, including a Monogram-canvas lace at the back.

