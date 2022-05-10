Los Angeles, CA

Actum Public Strategy

360 Magazine

Actum LLC, the fastest growing public strategy firm in the United States, today announces Ruben Diaz Jr. has joined the company as Co-Chair.

The former Bronx Borough President and New York State Assemblymember brings unprecedented experience and a deep network to Actum’s leadership team and valuable guidance on the inner workings of government for clients.

As Co-Chair, Diaz Jr. adds to Actum’s formidable capabilities in government, communications and activation of communities of color and will offer key insight into the political landscape of New York and across the country.

“Actum is building an extraordinary platform that drives outcomes for clients while elevating the voices of communities of color. In less than a year, it has established itself as a global powerhouse, a direct result of its strong core values and quality people leading each client engagement. I am honored to join this team and help the company grow,” said Ruben Diaz Jr.

“Ruben was a transformational Borough President who united diverse communities to usher in a new era for the Bronx. Thanks to that work, the borough is today a booming global destination. His leadership, vision, and bridge-building skills will be an asset to Actum, which has quickly established itself as one of the leading coalition builders in Black and Brown communities. We are happy to welcome Ruben to our team,” said Rachel Noerdlinger, Partner at Actum.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ruben to our team and know he will make an immediate impact on our company and clients. Actum’s strategists have served in the highest levels of government, media and business and translate that high level experience to outcomes for clients. Ruben’s addition to our team is further evidence that we are building something different at Actum,” said Michael McKeon, Partner at Actum.

“I am happy to congratulate Ruben on this incredible opportunity. He is already a force in the Black and Brown community and my brother will continue to build opportunities for us in his role as Chairman at Actum,” said Fat Joe, hip hop legend, Bronx community advocate and longtime friend of the Borough President.

“Ruben is a tremendous addition to the Actum team. He is an icon in the Bronx and a respected statesman in national politics. The same innovation and creativity he brought to the Borough President’s office will bring real value to Actum and its clients,” said Antonio Villaraigosa, Co-Chair at Actum and former Mayor of Los Angeles.

“Actum’s national Black and Brown public affairs team, led by Rachel Noerdlinger and supported by Fabian Nunez, Antonio Villaraigosa and a cadre of young, talented professionals, just got even stronger with Ruben’s addition,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, who earlier this year tapped Diaz as a board member for the National Action Network. “Whether it is standing up for the people of Vieques, Puerto Rico who endured generational damage from Navy bombing exercises, fighting for justice for the family of Amadou Diallo, or moving the Bronx forward as a City and State elected official, Ruben makes a difference in whatever endeavor he undertakes. His hiring solidifies Actum’s position as the go-to team for public affairs.”

About Actum

Actum is not a public affairs company, or a PR firm, or a lobbying shop. Actum is a global consulting firm, built to deliver highly meaningful and measurable outcomes for our clients around the world. Our capabilities in strategy, management, execution, communications, government relations, storytelling and narrative development, digital and social media, advocacy mobilization, special groups, political consulting, public opinion research and data, are all best in class, because our people are best in class. For our clients, we provide seasoned and experienced advisors and partners, from the highest levels of government, media, business, advocacy, politics, technology and special groups, who will lead teams of subject matter experts to deliver exceptional, measurable value and outcomes.

Ruben Diaz Jr. headshot via Actum LLC for use by 360 MAGAZINE

