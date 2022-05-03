Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

The Met Gala look that everyone is talking about first debuted when Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Sixty years later, Kim Kardashian has added to the garment’s pop culture significance.

Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” dress — now also Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look — will be on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood for a limited time beginning Memorial Day weekend. Visitors will be able to get an up-close look at this stunning garment, along with a behind-the-scenes peek at Kim’s Met Gala look and other memorabilia from Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy.

Sixty years after Marilyn Monroe famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy, Kim Kardashian has added to the pop culture significance of Monroe’s iconic dress — becoming the only other person to ever wear the gown.

Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” dress — now also Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look — will be on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood for a limited time beginning Memorial Day weekend. Visitors will be able to get an up-close look at this stunning garment, along with a behind-the-scenes peek at Kim’s Met Gala look and other memorabilia from Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! acquired the dress at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2016 for $4.8 million. With taxes and fees, the dress’ value surpasses $5 million, making it the world’s most expensive dress ever sold at auction. Believe It or Not!, the gown is now valued at over $10 million.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! strongly feels that this dress, with both political and pop culture significance, is the most famous item of clothing from twentieth century culture.

“We are truly proud to be the stewards of such an iconic artifact and are excited to be able to add to its cultural significance with Kim Kardashian, who is sharing the story of Marylin Monroe and her iconic career with an entirely new generation,” said Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing Amanda Joiner.

The multi-million-dollar dress has rarely been separated from its dress form, let alone worn by anyone other than Monroe. Great care was taken to preserve this piece of history. With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, archivists, and insurance, the garment’s condition was top priority. No alterations were made to the dress, and Kim Kardashian even changed into a replica before entering the Gala.

