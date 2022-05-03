National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Winner

This May, nglccNY is proud to spotlight 360 MAGAZINE as their second nglccNY Biz of the Month! They spoke with Vaughn Lowery (he/him/his) about 360 MAGAZINE’S services and what makes his business unique. Read their Q&A with Lowery below:

What is your business?

360 MAGAZINE is an award-winning international publishing popular culture and design. We showcase state-of-the-art brands, entities and trends to creators of global tastes within their respective communities. Our founding members possess more than 30 years of collective experience both as notable talent and uber-professionals in the fields of art, music, fashion, auto, travel, spirits and entertainment. We are not just journalists, but represent an advocacy and social change movement.

What is unique about your business?

In 2009, we came up with an organization that embraced POC, women and the LGBTQIA+ community. Our mission was to extend the microphone to their once unheard-of voices. To date, the platform has continued to grow and feed neglected communities through mainstream media.

How has being a Certified LGBTBE® impacted your business? Why did you join nglccNY?

We particularly turned to nglccNY for its historical connections and maternalistic approach to boutique brands with similar perspectives. We are extremely fortunate, as are the possibilities that flow from that.

What is your favorite part about the nglccNY community?

The most intriguing component of the chapter is fellowship, consistently engaging with individuals and entities who celebrate their uniqueness as we do.

What does it mean to you to be an LGBTQ+ entrepreneur?

Being an LGBTQ+ enterpriser has enabled us to thrive and prosper in these dark times. We have expanded our volumes to include politics and tech; launched our NFT Animal Series on OpenSea ; introduced 360 MAG Podcast on Apple and Spotify and published the first installment of our Move Like Water × Be Fluid series – a youthful self-help book, marketing manifest with heart wrenching testimonials. Indeed, with our certification announcement, I have become a more confident leader in a ketsado, pushing for limitless inclusion.

Connect with Lowery and 360 Magazine on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn !

