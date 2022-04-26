DOLCE&GABBANA X JUJUTSU KAISEN

Innovation, Made in Italy and the Japanese culture meet in the new Dolce&Gabbana x Jujutsu Kaisen Special Collection, creating new synergies between art and style. This is more then just anime merchandise, this is a brand new, exciting fashion experience.

The Jujutsu Kaisen universe, which became highly popular in Japanese anime culture, has inspired Dolce&Gabbana in the creation of a new---yet coherent with the brand’s DNA – Special Collection. Dolce&Gabbana’s vision meets the Japanese creative universe, from the Mix&Match to the street style aesthetics of many vibrant and contemporary districts of Tokyo, among which are Shibuya and Harajuku. The seemingly distant creative universes of sartorial excellence and pop culture, intertwine uniquely in this Collection, introducing a new form of beauty. Symbols and stylistic elements, that can be traced back to the identities of the various characters, are translated into garments and accessories with a strong personality.

The exciting new Collection introduces a special genderless aesthetic: cotton and jersey T-shirts and sweatshirts are combined with nylon jackets, meaning it's inclusive to trans and nobinary individuals. All personalized with screen printing, digital 3D prints and ideograms, symbols of the Japanese universe. All these elements create tactile games and a three-dimensional thickness. The art of anime and the innovative spirit of the younger generations talk with the Italian manufacturing tradition.

The Collection creates new links between fashion and art, culture and lifestyle. The Dolce&Gabbana x Jujutsu Kaisen Special Collection will be available in selected boutiques in Japan starting end of April.