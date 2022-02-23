Skrull Variant Covers

360 Magazine

The Skrulls' latest takeover begins! Adorning the covers of your favorite ongoing series, see Marvel's biggest heroes revealed as undercover Skrulls in new artwork this May! Crafted by the industry's leading artists, these stunning pieces showcase just how devious Marvel Universe's greatest cosmic foes can be. And later this year, fans can expect the Skrulls to take center stage once more in writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili's SECRET INVASION, an upcoming limited series starring Nick Fury and Maria Hill that calls back to the iconic 2008 crossover event!

Check out the first batch of SKRULL VARIANT COVERS now and collect them all throughout the month of May. Artists such as Steven Segovia, Salvatore Larroca, Nao Fuji, David Lopez, Khary Randolph, Pasqual Ferry, Francesco Manna, Mico Suayan, John Tyler Christopher, Lucas Werneck, Sergio Davila, Kael Ngu, Leonardo Romero, Trevor Von Eden, Phil Noto, Bjorn Barends, Nicoletta Baldari, David Baldeon, Junggeon Yoon, and Jan Bazaldua helped create the different variant covers.

Skrulls will appear on your favorite titles, such as Captain Marvel, two issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, Venom, Miles Morales: Spider Man, X-Men, Avengers, Black Panther, Iron Man, Moon Knight, Silver Surfer, Spider Punk, Fantastic Four, Iron Fist, Silk, Strange, Wolverine, Avengers Forever, Carnage, Ghost Rider, Hulk, and Immortal X-Men.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fijZZ_0eGWc16F00
Avengers Variant Cover Art via David Lopez for Marvel Comics use by 360 MagazineDavid Lopez for Marvel Comics

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

360 MAGAZINE represents the celebration of societal change through racial and sexual ambiguity as a youthful pop culture and design journal.

Los Angeles, CA
704 followers

More from 360 Magazine

Ant-Man One

Ant-Man, one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, will celebrate his big 60th anniversary with a new limited series! Al Ewing, the writer who redefined Hulk in IMMORTAL HULK, now sets his sights on Ant-Man, delving into the character’s unique history to examine every hero who’s ever taken on the mantle! Joining him on this epic journey will be artist Tom Reilly. Known for his acclaimed work on the current THE THING series, Reilly’s stylish art will take readers on a brilliant adventure that begins in Marvel’s silver age and concludes in a strange new future. Each thrilling issue will focus on a different Ant-Men from Hank Pym to Eric O’Grady to Scott Lang as a brand-new future Ant-Man seeks to connect them all so they can face off against a threat only they can hope to defeat!

Read full story

Destiny of X Continues

Immortal X-Men 3 Cover Art via Mark Brooks for Marvel Comics for use by 360 MagazineMark Brooks for Marvel Comics. The next era of X-Men is on the horizon! With fresh new titles, exciting creative team changes, and cast shakeups, DESTINY OF X will be a season of radical transformation for the X-Men line and its characters. The possibilities are endless as the second Krakoan age begins over the next few months. And right now, fans can discover more about what’s to come this May in their favorite and most anticipated X-Men ongoing series!

Read full story
1 comments

Women of Marvel One

Next month, “WOMEN OF MARVEL #1” will continue the tradition of highlighting Marvel heroes in an all-new collection of tales crafted by a lineup of incredible women creators! To celebrate this exciting one-shot, artists Ernanda Souza, Audrey Mok, Lauren A. Brown, and Ashley Witter have turned out stunning variant covers starring Wolverine, Jubilee, Black Widow, Shuri, and more!

Read full story

Marvel Second Printings

Fans will get a chance to dive into Marvel Comics' most exciting new launches and ongoing series with new printings of “MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1,” “MOON KNIGHT #7,” “SILK #1,” “DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1,” “SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1”, “DEVIL'S REIGN #3,” and “CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION!” These sold-out issues will be available at comic shops starting on March 9, complete with new second printing covers.

Read full story
1 comments

FCBD: Avengers/X-Men

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with three separate Free Comic one-shots including “FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1”. Packed with three stories, “FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN” will offer fans new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters!

Read full story

Adidas × Ivy Park - Ivy Heart

Adidas and IVY PARK CEO Beyoncé announced IVY HEART, a new capsule collection inspired by love, just in time for Valentine’s Day, from the ongoing Adidas x IVY PARK creative partnership.

Read full story

Iron Man Twenty

Over the course of Chris Cantwell's run on IRON MAN, Tony Stark has traveled across the galaxy, battled against Korvac, and struggled with gaining new cosmic powers—but he hasn't faced this epic journey alone. By his side has been his new love interest and partner, Patsy Walker aka Hellcat! In true Marvel fashion, the pair's blossoming romance has developed amidst a backdrop of interdimensional conflicts and Celestial-level threats. Now in May's “IRON MAN #20”, Tony, back on his feet and seeking much-needed stability, will bend down on one knee and ask Patsy to marry him! Could the next Marvel Comics wedding be on the horizon, or will more chaos keep these lovers apart?

Read full story

Squid Game EP

Casablanca Records releases Squid Game (Let’s Play) EP inspired by Squid Game, Netflix’s most-watched series – reaching over 142 million households globally. The brand-new EP features TOKiMONSTA’s new song entitled “The Flower Blooms.”Squid Game (Let’s Play) EP also includes new music from ALOK, Cheat Codes, and MayTree.

Read full story

Kendall Jenner × Messika Campaign

Kendall Jenner and Messika reunite in a new solar inspired campaign signalling signs of freedom. Kendall Jenner and Valérie Messika met in the South of France to shoot the Maison's new campaign by Chris Colls.

Read full story
12 comments

See Marvel's Greatest Stars

HONOR HISTORICAL FIGURES IN NEW WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH COVERS. New variant covers from Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, and more coming in March. This March, Marvel Comics is proud to spotlight an all-star lineup of female artists with a new variant cover program commemorating Women’s History Month. Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, Jan Bazaldua, Rian Gonzales, Ema Lupacchino, and Karen Darboe will depict some of history’s most inspirational women with a Marvel twist! Fans can see Emma Frost, Sersi, Magik, and Captain Carter pay homage to Queen Elizabeth I, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, and British suffragettes in gorgeous portrait-style covers that will adorn your favorite Marvel series all month long!

Read full story

Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1

Marvel’s most noteworthy and groundbreaking indigenous creators and characters are under the spotlight in the awaited MARVEL’S VOICES: HERITAGE #1. Multiple Indigenous writers and artists join on the project consisting of four separate stories. Through these stories, the past, present and future of the Marvel Universe are showcased, starring the most incredible Indigenous superheroes.

Read full story

Marvel Comics Second Printings

Fans will get a chance to dive into Marvel Comics’ most exciting new launches and ongoing series with new printings of “AVENGERS FOREVER #1”, “CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1”, “DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE #1,” and “SHANG-CHI #7!” These sold-out issues will be available at comic shops starting on February 23, complete with new second printing covers.

Read full story
1 comments

X-Men Ninety-Two: House of XCII

In 2019, Jonathan Hickman revolutionized the mutant mythos with the hit series HOUSE OF X. But what would it look like if the Krakoan age was ushered in decades earlier? Find out this April when writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin reimagine this modern mutant milestone in X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII!

Read full story

Devil's Reign Issue Two

Fans will get a chance to dive into Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event DEVIL’S REIGN and the latest epic in Donny Cates and Nic Klein‘s hit run on THOR with new printings of “DEVIL’S REIGN #2” and “THOR #20”! These sold-out issues will be available at comic shops starting on February 16, complete with exciting second printing covers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The New York Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden: Tickets on Sale Now for the 30th Annual Holiday Train Show® and NYBG GLOW. Tickets are on sale now for the 30th annual Holiday Train Show and the return of NYBG GLOW at The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG). The Holiday Train Show a favorite holiday tradition is back at NYBG for its 30th year. Returning for its second year, NYBG GLOW will offer more displays to wander through and explore.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Oscar Stone LTD

Oscar Stone LTD is a family-owned jewelry firm based in the Bronx, New York. Oscar Stone sells timeless jewelry, including customizable earrings, watches, bracelets, pendants, chains, and mouth grillz, which are all created from the beginning to the end internally. Oscar’s most popular article, baguette diamond earrings, dazzle his clients with their blinding beauty. Oscar Stone recognizes the value of using durable diamonds and jewelry from the Bronx community.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Trailblazer: Congressman Richie Torres

January 3rd marked the commencement of the 117thCongress and the swearing of its newest members. For many, it marked the beginning of a new dawn. One that will be followed by the inauguration of TIME’s People of the Year, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. They will replace President Trump on Inauguration Day on January 20th. Yet several other remarkable individuals were elected this year and sworn in a bit earlier, solidifying the 117th Congress as the most diverse in American history. One of these representatives is a freshly elected Ritchie Torres, a 32-year-old politician serving the 15th congressional district in the Bronx, New York. Torres is the first openly gay Afro-Latino man elected to Congress, and one of two gay Black men that will serve in the 117th Congress, a distinction he shares with fellow New Yorker Mondaire Jones. 360 Magazine had the opportunity to sit down with Torres to discuss the story of his life, the issues he considers vital, as well as pick his brain for his thoughts on current events.

Read full story

Marsha's House: Shelter for LGBTQ+

In Greenwich Village near where Stonewall Inn resides, a monument will be built to honor the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, trailblazers and history-makers for the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha P. Johnson was a black transgender woman and drag queen, whose outspoken activism and radical vision during the Gay Liberation Movement continues to inspire people today.

Read full story
10 comments

X-Force Twenty-Seven

This April, X-FORCE enters the Destiny of X era with a new jumping-on point and a shocking new enemy!. As long as mutant-kind thrives on Krakoa, X-Force must protect the island nation from its most dangerous outside threats. In order to do so, this group of mutant-kind’s most lethal have to be willing to get their hands dirty and risk their lives in the most extreme and dangerous situations. They’ve made their share of mistakes, being killed and resurrected more times than they can count. And now, they’ll face a new foe that will strike at the heart of Krakoa’s dream. Emerging in the aftermath of “X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE” comes “Cerebrax”! This all-new arc kicks off in “X-FORCE #27” and will see rising star Robert Gill come aboard as the hit series’ new main artist.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy