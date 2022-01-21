See Marvel's Greatest Stars

HONOR HISTORICAL FIGURES IN NEW WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH COVERS

New variant covers from Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, and more coming in March

This March, Marvel Comics is proud to spotlight an all-star lineup of female artists with a new variant cover program commemorating Women’s History Month. Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, Jan Bazaldua, Rian Gonzales, Ema Lupacchino, and Karen Darboe will depict some of history’s most inspirational women with a Marvel twist! Fans can see Emma Frost, Sersi, Magik, and Captain Carter pay homage to Queen Elizabeth I, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, and British suffragettes in gorgeous portrait-style covers that will adorn your favorite Marvel series all month long!

Check out the first four WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for the reveal of the final two variant covers in the coming weeks. Collect all six starting on March 9. For more information, visit Marvel.com .

On Sale 3/9

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by SARA PICHELLI – 75960620331400151

ETERNALS #10 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by RIAN GONZALES – 75960609865101031

THOR #23 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by KAREN DARBOE – 75960609539102321

On Sale 3/16

X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by BETSY COLA – 75960620373400121

On Sale 3/23

SHE-HULK #3 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA – 75960620084900331

On Sale 3/30

IMMORTAL X-MEN #1 WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER by EMA LUPACCHINO – 75960620004700116

