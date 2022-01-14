The New York Botanical Garden: Tickets on Sale Now for the 30th Annual Holiday Train Show® and NYBG GLOW

Tickets are on sale now for the 30th annual Holiday Train Show and the return of NYBG GLOW at The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG). The Holiday Train Show a favorite holiday tradition is back at NYBG for its 30th year. Returning for its second year, NYBG GLOW will offer more displays to wander through and explore.

The annual Holiday Train Show is a treasured holiday experience for New Yorkers and visitors to the city. It marks the start of the festive season in New York, a magical tradition as essential as a stroll past colorful department store windows on Fifth Avenue and ice skating at Rockefeller Center. A day or an evening at NYBG is one of the city’s top holiday experiences and the perfect outing for families with young children, friends, or date night.

The Holiday Train Show

The Holiday Train Show features a miniature wonderland in the warmth of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory . Famous New York landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty , Brooklyn Bridge , Rockefeller Center , and many other favorites, are crafted from natural materials such as pine cones, acorns, and seeds. To celebrate the 30th year of the Holiday Train Show, a showcase of NYBG’s buildings and structures will feature a new replica of the majestic LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building along with the iconic Haupt Conservatory. Both are designated New York City Landmarks.

Visitors will marvel as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 New York landmarks, each delightfully re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks. As day turns to night on select dates, families and friends can start a new holiday tradition exploring the Botanical Garden’s festively illuminated landscape and enjoying music, dance, food, and more at the expanded outdoor color-and-light experience NYBG GLOW. It will be the perfect night out this holiday season.

NYBG GLOW

Returning for its second year, NYBG GLOW will offer more displays to wander through and explore. The beauty of the Garden’s landmark landscape and historic buildings will be breathtakingly illuminated with a newly expanded 1.5-mile colorful experience. NYBG’s iconic sights and buildings will become dramatic, glittering canvases with the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building as the centerpieces. Washes of brilliant color, thousands of dazzling, energy-efficient LED lights, illuminated plant stories, and whimsical, picture-perfect installations reflect the surrounding gardens and collections, creating a spectacle not to be missed.

HOURS

The Holiday Train Show opens to the public on Saturday, November 20, 2021, and runs through Sunday, January 23, 2022. NYBG GLOW will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on 25 select nights starting Wednesday, November 24, 2021, and running through Saturday, January 22, 2022.

During NYBG GLOW evenings, beverages and light fare will be available at one of NYBG’s outdoor bars or the Bronx Night Market Holiday Pop-Up, and festive offerings will include artistic ice sculpting, music, and pop-up performances around the Garden to add to the seasonal atmosphere.

NYBG GLOW will take place on 25 select dates: Wednesday, November 24; Friday, November 26; Saturday, November 27; Thursday, December 2; Friday, December 3; Saturday, December 4; Thursday, December 9; Saturday, December 11; Thursday, December 16; Friday, December 17; Saturday, December 18; Thursday, December 23; Sunday, December 26; Monday, December 27; Tuesday, December 28; Wednesday, December 29; and Thursday, December 30, 2021; Saturday, January 1; Thursday, January 6; Friday, January 7; Saturday, January 8; Friday, January 14; Saturday, January 15; Friday, January 21; and Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Tickets for both the Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW are on sale now for NYBG Members and the general public.

This holiday season, visitors to NYBG GLOW will be able to round out their experience with an after-dark visit to the Holiday Train Show by purchasing a special combination ticket.

GETTING TO NYBG

NYBG is just 20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, via Metro-North Railroad. On-site parking is available at the Main Entrance of NYBG at 2900 Southern Boulevard as well as at the NYBG Parking Garage at The Peter Jay Sharp Building at 401 Bedford Park Blvd.

Tickets for the Holiday Train Show are $32 for adults and $18 for children (ages 2ߝ12). NYBG GLOW tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children. Combination tickets are $49 for adults and $34 for children. Children under 2 are free.

Advance timed tickets are recommended to guarantee admission as tickets do sell out.

The New York Botanical Garden is located at 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, New York 10458. For more information, visit nybg.org .