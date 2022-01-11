New Mutants Twenty-Five

This April, Vita Ayala and Rod Reis ‘ NEW MUTANTS run will bring the heat to the X-Men’s Destiny of X era with a brand-new arc that will see a war ignited between Magik and the Goblin Queen! “THE LABORS OF MAGIK” will kick off in “NEW MUTANTS #25”, a perfect jumping-on point for the series that is redefining what it means to be the next generation of X-MEN.

They were the central stars of the groundbreaking classic X-Men crossover INFERNO , and now over thirty years later, Illyana Rasputina and Madelyne Pryor are ready to fan the flames once more! Illyana is the rightful queen of Limbo… but she’s been awfully busy on Krakoa. And now that Maddie’s back in action, she’s determined to sit on the throne that was once promised to her. Who will you bow down to?

To commemorate this highly anticipated storyline and to celebrate the book’s 25th issue, some of the industry’s leading artists have gloriously depicted the two queens of mutant-dom in incredible new variant covers! Artists including Stanley “Artgerm” Lau , Dan Panosian , Phillip Tan , and Phil Jiminez have all drawn variant covers. Check them all out now and choose a side when “NEW MUTANTS #25” hits stands in April.

