This April, Vita Ayala and Rod ReisNEW MUTANTS run will bring the heat to the X-Men’s Destiny of X era with a brand-new arc that will see a war ignited between Magik and the Goblin Queen! “THE LABORS OF MAGIK” will kick off in “NEW MUTANTS #25”, a perfect jumping-on point for the series that is redefining what it means to be the next generation of X-MEN.

They were the central stars of the groundbreaking classic X-Men crossover INFERNO, and now over thirty years later, Illyana Rasputina and Madelyne Pryor are ready to fan the flames once more! Illyana is the rightful queen of Limbo… but she’s been awfully busy on Krakoa. And now that Maddie’s back in action, she’s determined to sit on the throne that was once promised to her. Who will you bow down to?

To commemorate this highly anticipated storyline and to celebrate the book’s 25th issue, some of the industry’s leading artists have gloriously depicted the two queens of mutant-dom in incredible new variant covers! Artists including Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Dan Panosian, Phillip Tan, and Phil Jiminez have all drawn variant covers. Check them all out now and choose a side when “NEW MUTANTS #25” hits stands in April.

X-Men Ninety-Two: House of XCII

In 2019, Jonathan Hickman revolutionized the mutant mythos with the hit series HOUSE OF X. But what would it look like if the Krakoan age was ushered in decades earlier? Find out this April when writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin reimagine this modern mutant milestone in X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII!

Devil's Reign Issue Two

Fans will get a chance to dive into Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event DEVIL’S REIGN and the latest epic in Donny Cates and Nic Klein‘s hit run on THOR with new printings of “DEVIL’S REIGN #2” and “THOR #20”! These sold-out issues will be available at comic shops starting on February 16, complete with exciting second printing covers.

New York City, NY

The New York Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden: Tickets on Sale Now for the 30th Annual Holiday Train Show® and NYBG GLOW. Tickets are on sale now for the 30th annual Holiday Train Show and the return of NYBG GLOW at The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG). The Holiday Train Show a favorite holiday tradition is back at NYBG for its 30th year. Returning for its second year, NYBG GLOW will offer more displays to wander through and explore.

Bronx, NY

Oscar Stone LTD

Oscar Stone LTD is a family-owned jewelry firm based in the Bronx, New York. Oscar Stone sells timeless jewelry, including customizable earrings, watches, bracelets, pendants, chains, and mouth grillz, which are all created from the beginning to the end internally. Oscar’s most popular article, baguette diamond earrings, dazzle his clients with their blinding beauty. Oscar Stone recognizes the value of using durable diamonds and jewelry from the Bronx community.

Bronx, NY

Trailblazer: Congressman Richie Torres

January 3rd marked the commencement of the 117thCongress and the swearing of its newest members. For many, it marked the beginning of a new dawn. One that will be followed by the inauguration of TIME’s People of the Year, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. They will replace President Trump on Inauguration Day on January 20th. Yet several other remarkable individuals were elected this year and sworn in a bit earlier, solidifying the 117th Congress as the most diverse in American history. One of these representatives is a freshly elected Ritchie Torres, a 32-year-old politician serving the 15th congressional district in the Bronx, New York. Torres is the first openly gay Afro-Latino man elected to Congress, and one of two gay Black men that will serve in the 117th Congress, a distinction he shares with fellow New Yorker Mondaire Jones. 360 Magazine had the opportunity to sit down with Torres to discuss the story of his life, the issues he considers vital, as well as pick his brain for his thoughts on current events.

Marsha's House: Shelter for LGBTQ+

In Greenwich Village near where Stonewall Inn resides, a monument will be built to honor the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, trailblazers and history-makers for the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha P. Johnson was a black transgender woman and drag queen, whose outspoken activism and radical vision during the Gay Liberation Movement continues to inspire people today.

X-Force Twenty-Seven

This April, X-FORCE enters the Destiny of X era with a new jumping-on point and a shocking new enemy!. As long as mutant-kind thrives on Krakoa, X-Force must protect the island nation from its most dangerous outside threats. In order to do so, this group of mutant-kind’s most lethal have to be willing to get their hands dirty and risk their lives in the most extreme and dangerous situations. They’ve made their share of mistakes, being killed and resurrected more times than they can count. And now, they’ll face a new foe that will strike at the heart of Krakoa’s dream. Emerging in the aftermath of “X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE” comes “Cerebrax”! This all-new arc kicks off in “X-FORCE #27” and will see rising star Robert Gill come aboard as the hit series’ new main artist.

New Wolverine Era

Wolverine #20 Cover Art via Adam Kubert for Marvel for use by 360 MagazineAdam Kubert via Marvel Comics. Wolverine‘s ongoing series returns this April with more thrills by the same all-star creative team, writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert. The duo of masterful Wolverine storytellers has been delivering non-stop action-packed adventures in what is shaping up to be one of the greatest Wolverine runs in recent history. Now in the aftermath of X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, they’re back to take the character on some of his most brutal missions yet. And this time, Deadpool is coming along for the ride!

Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares

Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares Cover Art by Todd Nauck for use by 360 MagazineTodd Nauck via Marvel Comics. This April, fans will get to experience one of Stephen Strange‘s most incredible heroic adventures in “DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1”! Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme is currently embarking on a transformative new era in the pages of DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE and the upcoming “STRANGE #1”, but this upcoming one-shot will journey to the past with a never-before-told saga that presents Doctor Strange at his spellbinding best!

Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War

HULK'S RAGE MEETS THOR'S THUNDER IN EPIC NEW CROSSOVER!. Marvel’s biggest hitters duke it out for their 60th anniversaries in Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo’s HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR, launching in April.

Los Angeles, CA

Bucket List: Yucatán

Tianguis Turistico De Mexico, the 45th edition of the most important tourist showcase in Mexico and Latin America, registered record figures, with the attendance of 1,635 buyers from more than 40 countries and generating more than 57,200 business appointments.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign and Hellions

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 AND HELLIONS #18 RETURN TO COMIC SHOPS WITH NEW PRINTINGS!. Pick up second printings of two of Marvel’s hottest issues in February. Fans will get a chance to dive into Marvel Comics’ latest STAR WARS saga and the final issue of one of the X-Men’s most talked about series with new printings of STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 and HELLIONS #18! These sold-out issues will be available at comic shops starting in early February, complete with exciting new second printing covers!

Reckoning War: Trial of The Watcher

It’s a Marvel epic fifteen years in the making! Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins this February, kicking off in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR. The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the universe from the chaos it will unleash. Central to the action will be the Watcher who has a shocking tale to tell in RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1, an upcoming one-shot written by Slott with art by Javier Rodrìguez.

Marvel Comics Crossover Event

Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event includes DEVILS REIGN and Venom’s new era with printings of both DEVILS REIGN #1 AND VENOM #2. These issues will be available beginning February 9 with second printing covers. Venom artwork included is created by Francesco Mobili.

New Marvel Comics Series - Strange

This March, make way for the new Sorcerer Supreme! With Doctor Strange dead, another sorcerer has taken the title, or should we say Sorceress? Clea, mistress of the Dark Dimension and Stephen Strange’s powerful partner, will rise to the challenge of defending earth from mystical and otherworldly danger in writer Jed MacKay’s STRANGE #1! Featuring artwork by AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artist Marcelo Ferreira, this all-new ongoing series will spin directly out of the story still unfolding in MacKay’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE. Readers should stay tuned to the hit limited series to see the tragedy and drama that leads into this exciting turn of events!

Holiday Wish List

Holidays Illustration for use by 360 MagazineReb Czukoski. Now that it’s fall, it’s officially that time of the year. The holidays are still a way’s away, but the must-have items are coming out earlier and earlier and your list seems to get longer and longer. It’s never too early to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts of 2021! Whether you’re looking for the latest toys, present for your wife, your kids, or even your boss, this 360 MAGAZINE list will be your one stop shop to find the coolest gift ideas.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

“Can perform a corner without losing its speed, there is no secret, only a matter of overall balance.” – Andrea Caldarelli. The Lamborghini Huracán first debuted at the 2014 Geneva auto show, and it is nearing 17,500 sales nationally, making the Huracán of the most popular cars in the United States. In the year 2022, This legendary model displays its prowess in a powerful performance! The “Super Trofeo Omologato,” in short as STO, is making its name in the Lamborghini Huracán family.

New X-Men Titles

Rising out of the ashes of INFERNO and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: DESTINY OF X! Mutantkind’s future is reshaped once more, as Krakoa’s greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead. As last week’s CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY teasers showed, the possibilities are endless!

Variety Hitmakers Celebration

Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers celebration took place on Saturday December 4th, 2021, where an array of top individuals in the music industry were recognized for their revolutionary accomplishments in the year of 2021. The invitation-only brunch event was presented by Peacock and the streamer’s comedy series “Girls5Eva.” Amazon Music hosted a red-carpet pre-show before the celebration underwent.

