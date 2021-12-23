Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War

HULK'S RAGE MEETS THOR'S THUNDER IN EPIC NEW CROSSOVER!

Marvel’s biggest hitters duke it out for their 60th anniversaries in Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo’s HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR, launching in April

Donny Cates is currently taking two of Marvel’s most iconic characters on transformative journeys in the pages of HULK and THOR. And this April, the acclaimed writer will smash both sagas together in an all-new epic: HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR!

Celebrating the two heroes’ 60th anniversaries, this five-part crossover will kick off in HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 before exploding in the pages of both Hulk and Thor’s hit solo titles throughout May and June. Tackling ongoing mysteries from both series and featuring artwork by rising star Martin Coccolo and covers by legendary artist Gary Frank, the story promises to deliver Thor and Hulk’s most glorious battle yet and the showdown will have a shocking impact on both characters’ futures.

In the aftermath of the opening arc of HULK and the “God of Hammers” arc currently unfolding in THOR, both Bruce Banner and Thor Odinson have both undergone massive changes, but one thing remains constant — their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage?

“Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m being honest. I’m mostly known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to—ha!! Sorry. Couldn’t keep that up. Yeah, this is gonna be bonkers as hell, guys,” Cates said. “We’re going to break EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!” 

“Where do I even start? I get to celebrate Hulk and Thor's 60th anniversaries, which is already amazing and a dream come true, but I get to do it with an insane script by the great Donny Cates AND the support of an incredible group of editors? That's just ridiculous!” Coccolo said. “I'm absolutely honored by this opportunity and I've been giving it my 100%. Hopefully readers will agree. I can only say to all the fans out there to strap yourselves 'cause this is going to be a wild ride!”

Be there for the fight that will smash the Marvel Universe at its core when HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 arrives on April 27! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

On Sale 4/27/22
HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK
Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale May 2022
THOR #25 – “Banner of War” Part Two
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK

HULK #7 – “Banner of War” Part Three
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale June 2022
THOR #26 – “Banner of War” Part Four
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK

HULK #8 – “Banner of War” Part Five
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO 
Cover by GARY FRANK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KXTK_0dUhqr1I00
Art by Martin Coccolo for use by 360 MagazineMarvel

Bucket List: Yucatán

Tianguis Turistico De Mexico, the 45th edition of the most important tourist showcase in Mexico and Latin America, registered record figures, with the attendance of 1,635 buyers from more than 40 countries and generating more than 57,200 business appointments.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign and Hellions

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 AND HELLIONS #18 RETURN TO COMIC SHOPS WITH NEW PRINTINGS!. Pick up second printings of two of Marvel’s hottest issues in February. Fans will get a chance to dive into Marvel Comics’ latest STAR WARS saga and the final issue of one of the X-Men’s most talked about series with new printings of STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 and HELLIONS #18! These sold-out issues will be available at comic shops starting in early February, complete with exciting new second printing covers!

Reckoning War: Trial of The Watcher

It’s a Marvel epic fifteen years in the making! Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins this February, kicking off in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR. The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the universe from the chaos it will unleash. Central to the action will be the Watcher who has a shocking tale to tell in RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1, an upcoming one-shot written by Slott with art by Javier Rodrìguez.

Marvel Comics Crossover Event

Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event includes DEVILS REIGN and Venom’s new era with printings of both DEVILS REIGN #1 AND VENOM #2. These issues will be available beginning February 9 with second printing covers. Venom artwork included is created by Francesco Mobili.

New Marvel Comics Series - Strange

This March, make way for the new Sorcerer Supreme! With Doctor Strange dead, another sorcerer has taken the title, or should we say Sorceress? Clea, mistress of the Dark Dimension and Stephen Strange’s powerful partner, will rise to the challenge of defending earth from mystical and otherworldly danger in writer Jed MacKay’s STRANGE #1! Featuring artwork by AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artist Marcelo Ferreira, this all-new ongoing series will spin directly out of the story still unfolding in MacKay’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE. Readers should stay tuned to the hit limited series to see the tragedy and drama that leads into this exciting turn of events!

Holiday Wish List

Holidays Illustration for use by 360 MagazineReb Czukoski. Now that it’s fall, it’s officially that time of the year. The holidays are still a way’s away, but the must-have items are coming out earlier and earlier and your list seems to get longer and longer. It’s never too early to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts of 2021! Whether you’re looking for the latest toys, present for your wife, your kids, or even your boss, this 360 MAGAZINE list will be your one stop shop to find the coolest gift ideas.

Lamborghini Huracán STO

“Can perform a corner without losing its speed, there is no secret, only a matter of overall balance.” – Andrea Caldarelli. The Lamborghini Huracán first debuted at the 2014 Geneva auto show, and it is nearing 17,500 sales nationally, making the Huracán of the most popular cars in the United States. In the year 2022, This legendary model displays its prowess in a powerful performance! The “Super Trofeo Omologato,” in short as STO, is making its name in the Lamborghini Huracán family.

New X-Men Titles

Rising out of the ashes of INFERNO and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: DESTINY OF X! Mutantkind’s future is reshaped once more, as Krakoa’s greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead. As last week’s CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY teasers showed, the possibilities are endless!

Variety Hitmakers Celebration

Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers celebration took place on Saturday December 4th, 2021, where an array of top individuals in the music industry were recognized for their revolutionary accomplishments in the year of 2021. The invitation-only brunch event was presented by Peacock and the streamer’s comedy series “Girls5Eva.” Amazon Music hosted a red-carpet pre-show before the celebration underwent.

2023 Toyota bZ4X

While consumers become increasingly knowledgeable of the functionality and basics of Hybrid vehicles, their desires and curiosity will follow. As of late, Toyota assembled the opportunity to experience this new generation of automotive at their media conference E-volution 2.0 – increasing awareness and designed to dispel myths and the benefits, in efforts to declare the battery initiative as the rule and not the exception. In tail, igniting the shared responsibility to a carbon neutral future of driving.

NFT.NYC Roundup

NFTs are unique assets that cannot be replaced by any other programs and are checked and stored with blockchain technology. They can incorporate anything from music to a website domain. The current craze is around digital art. This time 360 Magazine attended one of the largest NFT conferences in North America, the NFT.NYC. This was a three-day event, featuring more than five hundred speakers from the crypto, blockchain, and NFT communities.

Elevate Your Space

By: Armon Hayes, Kai Yeo, Justin Lowery × Vaughn Lowery. Tired of staring at the same four walls? Or has something about your home bothered you persistently? Even if you’re not ready to commit to time and money, there are many little tricks and changes you can DIY that can have a significant impact on the look and feel of your home interior design.

Astroworld Festival

Popular rapper and Houston-native Travis Scott hosted the Astroworld Festival this past weekend. The festival resulted in eight fatalities and dozens injured. How did the once cherished Astroworld Festival turn so dark so fast, and how can society learn from this atrocity?

Merging Verses NFT

The future of fashion is the merging of two verses, the virtual world (metaverse) and the physical world. We explore this through the unity of traditional photography and animation—where humans and AI co-exist.

adidas × IVY PARK × Peloton

This season adidas x IVY PARK and Peloton have come together to present their first capsule collaborative collection of apparel and footwear. This follows the announcement of Beyoncé’s unprecedented partnership with Peloton in 2020 which featured a Peloton Artist Series and pro-social initiatives.

SHM × The Weeknd

Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have teamed with iconic superstar The Weeknd for a new single and video “Moth to a Flame,” available now via Republic Records (listen/watch here). The new song, initially teased during the trio’s landmark performance at the MTV VMAs pre-show, marks the band’s first new music since announcing their reunion this past July with a pair of new singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” that arrived alongside a cover story for Billboard Magazine and a special performance of both songs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The trio of songs continue to build anticipation toward the band’s forthcoming full length Paradise Again, slated for release early next year with a Special Tour Edition CD pre-order available now that unlocks exclusive pre-sale tour tickets.

Sean Paul × SIA – DYNAMITE

Today, the multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topping, Sean Paul reunites with Sia to release their club anthem “Dynamite” – an indisputable pop banger to round out the year. Produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Pink, The Foo Fighters), the upbeat single relies on dancehall-centric beats, Sia’s trademark quavering voice as she belts “Light me up and set me free,” and Sean’s undeniable dance inducing riffs.

JAGMAC – We Found Love

Multi-talented sibling pop group JAGMAC has released their new single, “We Found Love,” via Unitas Entertainment/ONErpm. The bright, effervescent track captures the feeling of falling in love and was inspired by the beauty and lifestyle of Miami. Press HERE to listen/stream. Co-written with 3-time Grammy nominated songwriter Lord Afrixana (Beyonce, Pharrell Williams) and produced by Mike Molina (Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Lopez), “We Found Love” creates an unforgettable atmosphere leaving listeners enchanted with its infectious pop hook and rhythmic, uplifting melodies.

Silver Surfer Rebirth

This January, legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim will make their grand return to the mythos they helped define with an all-new story set during their classic run on SILVER SURFER! A five-issue limited series, SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH, will follow in the tradition of current hit titles such as X-MEN LEGENDS and SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN which sees the greatest creators in Marvel Comics history revisit their historic runs for fresh insights and revelatory adventures. Throughout the 90s, Marz and Lim shaped Marvel’s cosmic landscape with epic tales involving Silver Surfer, Thanos, and the Infinity Gems. Now, the writer/artist duo are back to deliver everything that fans loved about their original works and more!

