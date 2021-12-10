Holiday Wish List

Holidays Illustration for use by 360 Magazine Reb Czukoski

Now that it’s fall, it’s officially that time of the year. The holidays are still a way’s away, but the must-have items are coming out earlier and earlier and your list seems to get longer and longer. It’s never too early to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts of 2021! Whether you’re looking for the latest toys, present for your wife, your kids, or even your boss, this 360 MAGAZINE list will be your one stop shop to find the coolest gift ideas.

Check out our favorites below, and we hope you pick out something nice for yourself as well!

Leica Q2 ‘007 Edition’

Leica Camera has unveiled a new Leica Q2 ‘007 Edition’ to celebrate the release of the 25th Bond adventure, No Time to Die . Limited to 250 pieces only, the camera exudes understated elegance – just like James Bond – marked by Leica’s signature minimalist design.

The new camera features the iconic 007 logo on the deck cap and the famous Bond gun barrel design on the lens cap. Each of the limited-edition cameras will be individually numbered, making the “007” camera a sought-after collectable. The camera comes in a customized and handcrafted case designed by the British luxury suitcase brand, Globe-Trotter . Inspired by the bespoke cases that are featured in No Time To Die film, both the camera case and camera are finished in the same ocean green leather colorway.

A combination of both photography and cinema, this makes a perfect gift for anyone who is a film major or enthusiast! Available for purchase on the official Leica website .

Oakley × Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes II and Oakley has released the second iteration of the MVP quarterback’s Signature Series, Contrail. The new eyewear is inspired by the MVP’s limitless talent and includes features that honor the Super Bowl LIV Champion.

The Signature Series Collection launched in early 2021 with the bold design of Oakley’s Sutro Lite frame. Ahead of the brand’s third season partnership with the NFL, Oakley is adding Contrail to the collection, a modern design available in matte black with metallic gold icons to celebrate the unconventional success of the Kansas City Chief’s player. The frame features a lightweight, durable C-5 alloy frame and Prizm lens technology engineered to enhance color and contrast while discoverable Mahomes details on the Contrail include an etched lens with II for Mahomes and a signed microbag.

Modern yet timeless, the Patrick Mahomes Signature Series is available on Oakley.com and in Oakley retail stores.

Casio EDIFICE × Scuderia AlphaTauri Racing

Super-charge your speed and precision with this special Casio EDIFICE watch designed in collaboration with the F1™ team Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Made with the same type of 6K carbon fiber used in the floor and wings of the Scuderia AlphaTauri racing machine, the EFR571AT-1A puts the latest motorsports technology right on your wrist. Fluorescent yellow — the color that crew mechanics use at the track for safety — highlights key components, providing the stand-out visibility required by racing teams who have to make every second count. The yellow stopwatch button and second hand ensure easy, no-fumble timing. The last 15 seconds on the dial are also highlighted, in a nod to the F1 rule that crewmembers must leave the grid 15 seconds before the formation lap starts.

This special EDIFICE delivers what you need to manage your day with the confidence of an F1 driver. Available for purchase here .

Lids × Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LV Champion Wide Receiver, Chris Godwin, has partnered with Lids and is not the retailer’s newest brand partner.

Godwin has created seven custom embroidery designs exclusively with Lids. Along with his signature and a #14 jersey number available in a variety of design options, these exclusive designs will also include a ‘World Champion’ badge as a nod to the Bucs fanbase following their 2021 Super Bowl LV win.

Fans can embroider any one of the designs on a hat or jersey of their choice at hundreds of Lids locations across the country starting today (available at any location that offers on-site custom embroidery). Through this partnership, Lids contributed a flat donation to Godwin’s charitable foundation, Team Godwin Foundation, which provides at-risk animals a second chance through advocacy and financial support.

More information here .

THE COMFY

Nothing keeps you cozy on chilly fall mornings like the wearable blanket that started it all! The Comfy Teddy Bear Quarter Zip is everything you love about The Comfy Teddy Bear, but with the added flexibility and style of a zip.

Fun, cozy, and will keep you warm while couch surfing on a cool night. It is unisex and stylish enough for all your needs, from sitting on the porch or a quick trip to the store. Luscious, high-quality sherpa wraps you in a giant hug while the quarter zip gives you flexibility, you’ll never want to take it off.

Available in a variety of colors and patterns here .

LOL Cartel

Recording artist and MTV’s Ridiculousness host Chanel West Coast has announced the release of her new LOL Cartel unisex capsule collection. Conceptualized and designed by Chanel herself, the new streetwear line showcases fun, expressive lifestyle apparel that speaks to the laidback and feel good vibes of the West Coast.

The new drop features a wide array of classic silhouettes such as sweatpants, sweaters, hats, shirts, t-shirts and more in custom-dyed designs and bold color combinations, emphasizing the young and vibrant inspiration throughout. Each piece has been designed with high quality fabrics and materials, and was crafted to be unisex, ensuring a mix-and-match capsule collection that can be enjoyed by people of all genders.

Shop here .

Tenacious Toys

Tenacious Toys is the premier online retailer specializing in limited edition art toys in vinyl , resin and PVC, as well as imported action figures and one-off custom toys .

Started in 2004 in New York City, Tenacious Toys services thousands of customers worldwide each year with the most reliable fulfillment of bullet-proof packages. Tenacious Toys offers customers a robust program of rewards and freebies, as well as multiple payment options during checkout.

Perfect holiday gift for a friend or partner who loves to collect! Shop Tenacious Toys’ latest collection here .

EATABLE

Celebrate flavors worthy of your everyday celebrations with the 100% natural, delightfully grown-up popcorn from EATABLE .

Inspired by the flavors of happy hour, each bag features the sophisticated notes of your favorite cocktails without the alcohol. They start with non-GMO corn kernels that are air popped to perfection, imbue them with a sweet candy or caramel spirit infused coating, and then painstakingly hand-sift each batch to ensure those hard unpopped kernels never make it to your mouth.

Give your movie night a sophisticated twist, upgrade your book club’s charcuterie board, or toast Team USA with the mixed pop of your choice.

EATABLE Highlights:

• Crafted from locally sourced, non-GMO corn kernels

• Twice baked recipe creates the perfect crunchy texture

• Grab and go bags are ideal for snacking, picnics, barbecues, and more!

• Comes in a resealable bag for freshness you can taste

• NO artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

• Flavors include:

• Whisky on the Pops

• Pop the Champagne

• Pop the Salt & Tequila

• Pop Goes Sangria

• Poppy Caesar

•Poppin’ Rosé all Day

Sea Witch Botanicals

Sea Witch Botanicals is committed to being a role model in the shift toward sustainability and ethical business, and transparently dedicated to environmental justice. We are a small, tenacious team that believes you don’t need sinister synthetics or animal byproducts to have a clean home, a beautiful smelling space, or luxurious self-care. All of our products are crafted with only plant-based ingredients and packaged for optimum waste-reduction.

Sea Witch Botanicals aims to keep the world’s water healthy by providing natural home and body products that are good for you, and the environment. With a huge range of scents and products, find your match of incense and candles here .

N.Peal Cashmere Knitwear

Know a Bond fan? These gifts would be right up their alley. Exclusive cashmere knitwear brand N.Peal is launching its Navy Ribbed Army Sweater and 007 Combat Trousers as worn by 007 in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, releasing in theaters October 8, 2021.

Available in a blend of 90 per cent superfine Merino wool and 10 per cent cashmere, the Navy Ribbed Army Sweater features canvas patches on the shoulders, cuffs and elbow and is augmented by a drawstring neck. The 007 combat trouser is made from 100% Cotton, features-Gun metal zips and poppers- 3 pockets, two zipped and one poppered – Epitomises the modern and informal utility look and marries perfectly with the N.Peal commando sweater .

Modelling its design on British Military Commando sweaters & Combat Trousers, N.Peal developed these pieces with No Time To Die costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb.

CASIO G-SHOCK

As the most nostalgic time of the year nears, what’s a better way to remember your childhood than to purchase old trinkets? Casio has released a few timepieces that are reminiscent of the 90s, and will surely bring you back in time.

Based on the larger men’s style, the GMAS120SR-7A is a compact G-SHOCK model in the transparent style that became popular back in the ‘90s. This model features a rose-gold metallic finish with a design that makes it the perfect accessory for work and play.

The square design of the GMS5600PG-1 is reminiscent of the classic G-SHOCK 5600. This model has a metal covered bezel and incorporates standard G-SHOCK shock resistance in a small, lightweight watch that is comfortable to wear. The mirror finish of the case and bezel add a touch of elegance to the watch’s casual look.

The BG169G-4B offers the nostalgic BABY-G style in an eye-catching pink band and face. Featuring 200-meter water resistance, this model has an ion-plated metal ring and with a face protector, creating a face that is dynamic, yet classically BABY-G. The wire face protectors on the case allow for worry-free wear at the beach, pool, or in other high-activity areas.

Pureaty Naturals – Biotin Hair Serum

One of those products that went viral over quarantine, none other than this biotin hair serum from Pureaty Naturals.

According to more than 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings awarded for its ability to regrow hair even in nearly bald spots after a month of use. Shoppers say it makes a huge difference in their hair’s strength and thickness , rescuing thinning hairlines from intense shedding and encouraging growth like a “miracle serum.”

Prior to trying the Pureauty formula, one person says that nothing seemed to help their drain-clogging hair loss. Within two weeks, the cycle turned around : “The results are AMAZING! I legit only had like two strands fall out per shower.” They continue, “The only downside: I didn’t find this product sooner. I could not be happier. Thank you so much to whoever made this. You literally saved my depressed soul from losing my hair.”

Another person “desperate” to reverse their chemo-thinned hair says their hair loss is now so minimal , the results are “hard to believe.” But by all accounts it doesn’t much matter what’s behind the hair loss — the Pureauty’s hydrators, including the glycerin and squalane mentioned above, keep your scalp optimally moisturized regardless . As the last person concludes: “Thank you, little bottle of serum.”

Shop Pureauty here .

Tubble Royale Inflatable Bathtub

Give the gift of a portable tub, Tubble ! Imagine taking a private hot bath in the snow after skiing or on your balcony over looking the city! Tubble was designed for urban living but is also great for outside adventures (veranda, porch, balcony, living room, cabin, glamping, RV). With the Tubble, you can take a bath anywhere-anytime. You just need a water source! Tubble is great for contrast therapeutic bath (hot to cold and vice versa) any type of therapeutic bath is an option. Fits a 6’ tall person or two people very comfortably! Quality materials (like a yoga mat) makes it more comfortable than a regular bath. Lightweight when empty, travels easy, and holds 60 gallons of water when full. Perfect for the holidays.

Available on Tubble and Amazon .

nutpods

You know the holidays are near when you see Pumpkin Spice on the shelves again. Keep the good times pouring with nutpods unsweetened Winter Collection flavors; Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Mocha and Holiday Nog. The party goes on to the last drop. All three are creamy, foamy, and free of dairy and sugar.

Shop here .

Cornbread Hemp

The CBD industry has become an oversaturated $2.1 billion market notorious for a lack of consumer awareness, large corporations, and countless athletes/celebrities fronting brands (without any real involvement in the company). However, a few smaller CBD brands are setting themselves apart through a purpose-driven mission and commitment to product quality.

Cornbread Hemp is one of the rare few that has been able to gain market share as an underdog, in large part due to its signature Flower-Only™, full spectrum, and USDA-certified organic hemp. They are going down a different path, not cutting corners, and offering a product that is light years ahead of what you see at your local convenience store.

The founders at Cornbread Hemp have made taking on corporate CBD as one of their causes to ensure that consumers know what is in the product they are ingesting or rubbing on their bodies. Co-founder Jim Higdon has said that “what most consumers don’t know is that corporate hemp manufacturers produce substandard products, only to dress them up with the term ‘Whole Plant.'”

Shop Cornbread Hemp here .

ZAGG

Know someone that got the new iPhone? Here’s a quick gift idea. ZAGG , the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, introduced screen protection and protective case solutions for the new Apple iPhone 13 mini , iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Pro , and iPhone 13 Pro Max . ZAGG also announced screen protection for the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini (6th gen).

ZAGG accessories for these Apple devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com with some products arriving in the coming weeks. Consumers may find ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 products at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, and Walmart stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device. With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the #1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection. Shop here .

Oakley Coyote Boot

Born more than 20 years ago, the Coyote boot was built to function like a sneaker while still offering an iconic combat-inspired product. The boot is not meant to be just for anyone, it was created for a purpose with a will to run alone and to run with the pack.

Designed to take on any adventure whether in the city or in the wild, the Coyote boot itself features an EVA midsole and slip-resistant rubber outsole which moves naturally with your foot, while providing plush shock absorption. The lightweight material and genuine leather offers ventilated comfort while the rugged nylon laces stand to rough wear to complete this durable, everyday boot. In addition to the regular colorways, The Coyote Boot will also offer three new limited-edition colorways featuring vibrant, neon soles: black/neon green, coyote/neon orange, and sage/neon light blue.

A gift made for any adventurous friends or partners, the Coyote Boot is available in select stores and online here .

PUMA

The second PUMA collaboration with Black Fives collection celebrates the way teams in the Black Fives Era expanded their reach beyond neighborhoods where they began, into cities and towns throughout the United States. This seven-piece collection encompasses vintage-inspired designs with historical graphics and authentic logos maintained by the Foundation. Banner graphics showcase Black Fives teams along with cities they played in across the U.S. from Los Angeles to New York.

The Black Fives Foundation’s mission is to research, preserve, showcase, teach and honor the pre-NBA history of African Americans in basketball. Items in the collection include multi-colored hoodie and sweatpants, shorts, T-shirt, long-sleeved T-shirt, cardigan, and a black Suede Mid Black Fives, which includes a pop of color on the sole and team logos on the formstrip.

The collection launches globally October 8 in stores and online .

Affirmicious

Has this last year taken a toll on your friends’ spirits? Are you on the lookout for a gift that inspires change and growth There’s nothing like the holiday season to spread a little cheer, and with Affirmicious and their uplifting Zodiac Affirmation Card Decks you can help nip negativity in the bud.

Each deck of fun and focusing cards is tailored to the personality of a specific Zodiac sign, offering positive statements and reminders to help change the flow of your thoughts the more you practice them.

Features 100 personalized affirmation cards per set

Cards are based on the unique traits, needs, and energy of each Zodiac sign

Reinforces and emphasizes your positive traits

Helps put an end to negative self-talk

Fun for Zodiac believers and dabblers alike!

Available for all 12 Zodiac signs

Shop here .

spermidineLIFE®

This holiday season, give the gift of natural cell renewal from the inside that supports health and beauty from the outside. Cell health affects growth of our hair and nails, and the appearance of our skin.

A new supplement, spermidineLIFE® by Longevity Labs, is the world’s first natural spermidine-rich wheat germ extract dietary supplement that supports our bodies rejuvenation and renewal of cells from the inside, which supports health and beauty health from the outside.

spermidineLIFE® is an all-natural, clinically tested supplement that supports brain, heart and organ function, helps reduce inflammation, improve immunity, detain the effects of aging, improve the growth and appearance of nails and hair, and support skin firmness. MSRP: $99 (subscription price $89)



Support cellular renewal through spermidine supplementation with a simple two-capsules per day dose.

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Free of artificial colors or flavors

Free of lactose, nuts, and caffeine

100% GMO-free product

Available in a convenient monthly package

Shop here .

Privé Revaux

Founded on the belief that head-turning style shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for a select few, celebrity founded Privé Revaux continues to provide affordable and effortlessly chic eyewear. A great gift that has been given the golden seal of approval from a variety of celebrities from Billie Ellish, to Common, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, J. Lo, Dwayne Wade, Rachel McAdams and more. Countless styles have been worn and loved by the a-list, and with its inexpensive price point, it’s an easy gift that your loved ones will delight in.

Join the a-list and gift Privé Revaux this holiday season. Shop here .

Barton Perreira

Barton Perreira is an independent brand that sees things differently, taking the time to invest in craftsmanship that produces nothing less than the finest eyewear in the world. Meticulously crafted by hand in Japan, a single pair of Barton Perreira frames takes weeks to refine. Barton Perreira’s weightless fit originates from the use of Japanese titanium without any composites to construct the most durable frames available today. Barton Perreira premium lenses are created through a hand-dipped double staged process that results in a stunning gradation of color.

Distinguished for their passionate attention to each one-of-a-kind detail, Japan’s leading artisans ensure every facet of Barton Perreira eyewear is brought to life with precision and virtuosity. Available here .

Skechers × JGoldcrown

Spread love and comfort this holiday season with Skechers x JGoldcrown: BOBS Too Cozy slippers featuring the iconic #Lovewall heart design of muralist James Goldcrown . Feel warm and fuzzy inside and out with this gift that gives back – for every BOBS from Skechers item purchased, a donation is made to help save shelter animals’ lives nationwide through Skechers’ partnership with Petco Love. The BOBS from Skechers movement has raised more than $7 million to help more than 1.3 million shelter pets in the United States and Canada.

The casual vegan slippers feature an allover print of the artist’s signature design, soft microfiber suede-textured upper with a faux-fur trim, striped midsole and cushioned Skechers Memory Foam™ footbed, providing ultimate comfort while you sip cocoa by the fire. Treat yourself and your loved ones to the Too Cozy styles which make the perfect welcome gift for out of town guests joining you for the holidays.

Retailing at $50 on Skechers.com .

DIESEL

DIESEL has recently introduced a stylish new way of listening to music or taking phone calls on the go with their new True Wireless Earbuds. Comes in two color variations, black and red, both featuring the silver ‘D’ logo detail. The case is compatible with wireless charging and doubles as a charging portal. The earbuds are sweat and splash resistant, equipped with voice assist and has a total battery life and playback time of 32 hours. This fashion tech accessory will make for the perfect stocking stuffer and will retail for $128 and will be available at DIESEL stores, online at diesel.com and at select fashion, tech and electronic retailers worldwide.

SKECHERS

Skechers new GO Lounge™ footwear and apparel deliver the cute and cozy looks we are all craving as the temperatures start to drop.

Available in a variety of designs and colors, the cozy GO LOUNGE styles feature the brand’s Comfort Technologies for ultimate ease and support at home or on the go. Skechers line of GOLounge™ apparel compliments the footwear with its all-around comfort designs and tranquil color story.

Skechers GO Lounge pairs feature a Patented Skechers Arch Fit® contoured footbed with podiatrist-certified arch support. Developed with 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans, the contoured footbed helps mold to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion. Apparel is designed with signature Skechers fabrics delivering incredible fit and features with a luxe lounging feel.

AveSeena

Inflammaging is AveSeena ’s NEW Green Caviar Facial Oil Elixir is the only oil to beat inflammaging (Inflammation + Aging) and is formulated with peptide complex Matrixyl 3000™, sea sourced Green Caviar Algae Oil, Vitamin C, retinol replacement Bakuchiol and Squalane offering key nutrients essential to skin’s strength and defense system.

This vegan, gender inclusive, certified clean Elixir is a multi-nutrient loaded anti-aging facial oil that addresses skin concerns including fine lines & wrinkles, dryness, dullness, uneven texture and signs of inflammaging. It is also the only oil to feature the ingredient Matrixyl 3000™, as it typically is only used in cream-based skincare products.

Additional Green Caviar Facial Oil Elixir benefits:

100% of respondents felt that it was easily absorbed

90% said their skin looks better overall

80% stated the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles is visibly improved

Signed By McFly

Say no to generic gift cards, scratchy sweaters and ugly underwear this holiday season and give the gift of style with Signed By McFly . The fashion label offers everything for men and women – from puffer jackets to athletic wear, socks and hats as stocking stuffer gifts, swimwear for any tropical travel, sneakers, and cozy sweats for holiday lounging.

The Bronx-based, black-owned fashion label creates genderless designs that have caught the eye of professional athletes, musicians, and celebrities worldwide. Drip style with Signed By McFly’s Alphabet Varsity Jacket, crafted to keep you cosy and cool! The Bronx-based, black-owned fashion label creates genderless designs that have caught the eye of professional athletes, musicians, and celebrities worldwide. Available nationally at signedbymcfly.com

Triptech

All the functions you need! Flipside Sticks to Your Current Phone or Case by Adhesive for Instant use A slim, snag free design Protection from shattering drops with our Finger Ring, the most vertical and stable viewing kickstand. Triptech’s portrait stand gives you the option for a different view Impact stand allows hard touch for emails, games, and texts. Never be without a GPS mount because it goes with you!

Simon Ardem

This fall, Simon Ardem is launching the New York Fall Collection, a capsule collection of one-of-a-kind rings and bangles inspired by Central Park landmarks.

The New York Fall collection features all-natural-colored diamonds. With graduated placement, to resemble the myriad of warm fall colors; each piece is a tour de force. The North Meadow Ring is named after one of Central Park’s largest open areas with a countryside-like feel. Its fancy orange brown round diamond is surrounded by an open field of billowing brown and white diamonds, capturing the essence of space and fall’s natural beauty. The Great Lawn Ring features a brown Ascher cut diamond, surrounded by an ombré arrangement of smaller diamonds, reminiscent of how the Great Lawn appears amongst the hustle of the city. Another classic spot, Central Park’s Cop Cot is a historical wooden shelter surrounded by greenery, and the Cop Cot Ring celebrates its placement through an abstracted, diamond view, featuring rounds and cushion cuts in champagne, yellow, white, and a mix of graduated browns.

Find out more here .

Session Goods

To celebrate the brand’s fourth birthday, Session Goods has taken their award-winning, iconic design, smoking accessory line and created a limited edition run of all black and white bongs, pipes, and cleaning caps.

This series was created to explore the beautiful styling of their modern products by purposefully indulging in stereotypical designer aesthetics of monochromatic black and white. These two contrasts have inspired countless artists, designers and brands and conveys class and refinement. Fashion can be so much more than clothing and accessories. Session Goods new Designer Series intersects fashion and cannabis – two things that are important to many but rarely connected. With thoughtfulness that flows through every fine detail, this matchup is timeless, sleek, and effortlessly trendy. Intersecting fashion and cannabis is a new phenomenon.

All sold on Session Goods .

Gemmist

This holiday season, give your loved ones the gift of ultimate pampering with exclusive gift sets from Gemmist , including recently launched salon grade haircare products made to tend to your tresses this holiday season and all year round. Offering two bundles for the ultimate self-care queen, or the person in your life looking to give their hair a little extra love, Gemmist makes shopping easier for you as all products can be ordered online on Gemmist.com and delivered straight to your door (21+ ONLY).

Start your self-hair journey with the Scalp Balancing Bar, made to exfoliate and stimulate the scalp while nourishing hair from the root. After brushing out your worries with the flexible detangling brush , deliver essential moisture and tame frizz with the Crème Styler . After a day spent celebrating at holiday soirees to the fireplace with glee, spritz on the new Hair Freshener to instantly refresh hair by capturing unwanted odor molecules to make hair smell clean, even when it’s not wash day.

Eco Lips

Eco Lips Makes Christmas 2021 More Sustainable with First Holiday Line that Comes in 100% Plant Based Tube.

Christmas is just around the corner! And in case you’re looking for more sustainable ways to celebrate the season, Eco Lips has the answer for you.

The certified B Corp, also known as the nations’ largest independent organic lip balm manufacturer, has recently announced the upcoming launch of its 2021 Holiday offering–Candy Cane Organic Lip Balm line. Bursting with deliciously sweet minty flavor, this quintessential holiday lip balm flavor features invigorating peppermint, which leaves a pleasant tingling sensation, and warming vanilla to comfort and soothe dry lips. It makes for a perfect stocking stuffer or holiday gift for yourself or loved ones.

As with other Eco Lips products, Candy Cane Organic Lip Balms are made with certified organic beeswax combined with hydrating Fair Trade Certified™ coconut oil to nourish, moisturize, and restore lips back to health. They also come in the brand’s revolutionary Plant Pod, a patented 100% plastic-free, plant-based packaging that looks and acts like a regular tube.

Candy Cane Organic Lip Balms will be available on Eco Lips’ website and will hit retail in the weeks following its online release. Each set of 3 tubes will sell for $9.99.

In Good Conscience

Officially launching November 16, In Good Conscience is the perfect self-care gift + stocking stuffer for everyone on your gifting list. The modern personal care and body wash brand is designed for universal appeal and for all bodies. Each body wash is designed with clean beauty standards, steeped with select naturally derived ingredients and gently scented with all natural aromas.

In Good Conscience body washes come in three sensorial aromas, Mandarin Rose, Rosemary Bergamot and Peppermint Sage, offering a unique aroma for everyone on your gift list. Additionally, in the spirit of the holiday season, each product purchase supports the brand’s mission of cultural sustainability, and contributes a portion of product proceeds to non-profit community organizations driving social impact for under-resourced communities of color.

Product Highlights:

Made in America

Size: 12 FL OZ / 355ML

Naturally clean: Clean formulas that are highly natural, sensorial & ingredient transparent (100% natural fragrance, formulas free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and with naturally derived ingredients, cruelty

Features Babassu Oil, known for it’s lightweight hydration and anti-oxidant properties and sustainably sourced from the Dominican Republic

Universally Essential: Inclusive, everyday products for all skin types & tones

Barebells

Holiday Crisp is a limited edition for the Holiday Season. Barebells’ Holiday Crisp will be available for purchase starting November through their website , GNC, Trader Joe’s, and select gyms. Barebells protein bars are rich in protein with 20 grams of protein, no added sugar, without palm oil, and only 200 calories. They suit everyone who wants to give their taste buds a real treat but this year it’ll be a special holiday treat with the same great taste and health benefits.

Barbie

Choosing a holiday gift for your daughter, niece, or younger sister? Barbie has your back. Most recently, Barbie made an appearance at The LA Auto Show to unveil her new Extra Convertible designed by Barbie designer Judy Choi , with a life-size version, designed by Mattel’s vehicle team. Cars have always been an important part of the Barbie brand – Barbie got her first car in 1962 and since then has had everything from convertibles to campers, beach buggies, and more. Now, kids everywhere can give new meaning to the phrase “passing with flying colors” by sporting their own Barbie Extra Cars, available now at Walmart for $30 .

When it’s time to take Barbie’s Extra looks on the go, the convertible’s trunk includes spaces for shoes and a trendy top. For Barbie’s furry friends, the Extra Convertible features a pet pool at the rear. The car is the latest extension of the “ Barbie Extra ” line, which launched in November 2020.

Banana Phone

Is your goal to win the office’s white elephant this year? Looking for a screen-free phone alternative? Discover a whole bunch of fun while supporting gorilla conservation with the first ever bluetooth enabled Banana Phone!

The Banana Phone is both a bluetooth mobile handset and a speaker that can connect to virtually any smartphone so you can take calls, listen to music, or activate Google or Siri when your hands are full. Best of all, a portion of all sales go to support Gorilla Conservation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Banana Phone Highlights:

60 ft Bluetooth range

Make phone calls or play your favorite music

20 hour talk time

120 hour Idle time

Connects to iPhone and Android via Bluetooth

Rechargeable via micro USB (cable included)

2% of all revenue is donated to Gearing Up for Gorillas to support Gorilla Conservation in the democratic Republic of the Congo while working with 1% for the Planet

Available to purchase on Amazon and ShareASale .

Cheegs

Cheegs is a Minneapolis based apparel company with a mission to better people’s lives through clothing. Cheegs understands the impact that clothing can have on the trajectory of your day and engineer clothing to work with you, not against you. Using innovative fabric technology and versatile designs, Cheegs offers clothing that provides unmatched comfort, utility and durability, all while ensuring a minimal footprint. Re-imagine business attire with optimal comfort.

TableTopics

For the perfect stocking stuffer, we’re introducing you to the TABLETOPICS® Holiday Conversation Trio Pack . These festive questions will add sparkle to the holiday table and bring family and friends together in new ways. Discover, reflect, reminisce, and share laughter through the season and beyond.

For ages 6 and up, this pack is a boxed set of 3 to-go editions – each containing 40 question cards. MSRP $20 from Amazon and major retailers nationwide, including Barnes & Noble.

Thanksgiving with Family : Add a special ingredient to your traditional Thanksgiving with these engaging conversation starters.

: Add a special ingredient to your traditional Thanksgiving with these engaging conversation starters. A Very Merry Christmas : Bring friends and family, young and old into the conversation with these festive questions about everyone’s favorite time of year.

: Bring friends and family, young and old into the conversation with these festive questions about everyone’s favorite time of year. New Year’s Eve: Pop the champagne! Whether your guests are “old acquaintances” or new friends, these conversation starters will inspire humor, reminiscence, and resolutions.

Reebok

Dropping Friday November 26, the new Question Mid “Class of ’16” sneaker honors Allen Iverson ‘s induction into the Hall of Fame in 2016, as well as the city of Philadelphia where he spent the bulk of his professional career.

The new Question Mid “Class of ‘16” blends colors representative of each of the five professional teams Iverson played for. Beneath a clean execution of his signature shoe, the Question Mid is laced with the red and blue accents, signifying Iverson’s return to his Philadelphia roots to finish off an illustrious NBA career. Dropping November 26, the sneaker will be available globally in adult and kids unisex sizing from Foot Locker, Champs Sports and EastBay.

At Home With Ray

Offering home goods and accessories with an artistic edge, At Home With Ray is the brain/love child of Kris Roufa, designer and maximalism extraordinaire that has a true flair for the unexpected.

You can’t quite put a label on Roufa’s overall aesthetic. She is clearly unafraid to let her delightfully curious imagination shine through in her designs. You’ll find elements of nature intertwined with bold unapologetic colors. You’ll enjoy sharp modern lines paired with soft feminine touches. At Home With Ray is kind of like the cool kid that doesn’t even have to try to be cool.

Scarves, twillys, cocktail napkins, table runners, stationary…you’ll find treasures within the At Home With Ray collection that you’ll cherish forever and want to save for your grandchildren. Visit AtHomeWithRay for more information and to enjoy the full line of quirky goodies.

CMY Cubes

Meet CMY Cubes – the makers of the most curious and utterly magnificent sensory toy you’ll ever get to handle.

These seemingly magical color-defying cubes, tetrahedrons, icosahedrons, and more are captivating the world, seeing 1200% growth in the first six months alone. The almost instant success came from a mixture of launching a first-of-its-kind product that is extremely visually appealing and good digital marketing, thanks to Saper’s experience in the industry. Shortly after launching, CMY Cubes went viral on TikTok & Reddit, which launched CMY into the market quickly.

Highlights:

Each face is coated in electromagnetically subtractive materials that appear as cyan, magenta, or yellow

As you twist and turn it creates all-new color combinations

Use it to teach color mixing, light refraction, angles and geometry, and more!

Available in a myriad of shapes to suit your taste

Purchase here .

Skechers

Skechers is committing to help our planet through a multi-year partnership with environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy (TNC) with a minimum commitment of $800,000 to help the organization achieve its mission to protect our world’s lands and waters. TNC impacts conservation in over 70 countries and territories, operates more than 100 marine conservation projects and has protected more than 125 million acres of land.

To further reduce the Company’s environmental impact, Skechers has created Our Planet Matters, a new collection of sustainable men’s, women’s, and children’s product which utilizes recycled materials in its designs.With this initial offering of casual lifestyle and performance product, The Comfort Technology Company™ hopes to encourage shoppers of all ages to take steps to become more environmentally conscious.

adidas Headphones

adidas Headphones announced its first-ever true wireless collection, debuting with the help of Grammy Nominated hip-hop recording artist, Quavo. Best known for being the front man of hip-hop/trap trio Migos, as well as for his skills on the basketball court, Quavo perfectly embodies what makes adidas Headphones the ideal choice for those with an active lifestyle, as well as a passion for creativity and sport.

Debuting alongside adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC ($189), are two additional pairs of earbuds, each developed to enhance sport performance while offering all-day comfort: adidas Z.N.E. 01($99), an accessible pair of true wireless earbuds built to withstand various aspects of daily life and adidas FWD-02 SPORT($169), a sleek pair of true wireless earbuds designed with insight of adidas Runners to lock in place and help runners of all levels push forward.

adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC and adidas Z.N.E. 01 are available now for purchase on adidasheadphones.com , while adidas FWD-02 SPORT will be available early next year.

G-SHOCK

Inspired by the colors of the national flag of Benin, Hachimura’s father’s home country, the new, limited-edition GM110RH-1A is based on the original metal forged case design of the GM110 and adds a polished copper IP bezel. The new model comes with two interchangeable urethane bands, the first being a black textured band with a metal copper IP buckle and the second, a West African Kente-cloth motif band inspired by the traditional clothing of the region.

The new GM110RH-1A also offers G-SHOCK features, such as shock resistance, magnetic resistance and 200M water resistance, a full auto calendar, 3-year battery, world time, 24-hour countdown timer and more.

The GM110RH-1A retails for $420 and will be available for purchase in December at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com .

Kidrobot

Kidrobot brings your favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters to life with an all-new collection of plush toys & collectibles.

Pre-order the new 3″ Vinyl Mini Series 1 here now.

INDOGGO Gin

Share the love this holiday season by gifting your family, friends, or coworkers a bottle of Snoop Dogg ’s INDOGGO Gin . Unlike any other Gin in the world, INDOGGO is a remix of seven botanicals and all-natural fruit flavoring mixed with a laidback California style, compliments of the Doggfather himself.

With the holidays right around the corner, we are all looking for ways to relax and unwind while surrounded by family and friends. INDOGGO Gin by hip-hop legend, Snoop Dogg is a gluten and sugar free delicacy that will make the perfect stocking stuffer or gift to your family, friend, or coworker. After maintaining his place in the public spotlight for over 25 years, the “Gin N Juice” singer ventured out into creating his own spirits brand with the mission of making a Gin that exemplifies a laidback lifestyle that is easy to mix, easy to drink, and hard to forget. Experience warm holiday cheer unlike any other while experimenting with all the possible cocktail combinations that INDOGGO offers, including, “The Doggfather, “The Long Beach Lemonade,” and “The Laid Back.” Give the gift of warm holiday cheer unlike any other with INDOGGO Gin.

GAUCHO

Gaucho – Buenos Aires is a brand for tomorrow’s originals. It’s values — strength, resilience, optimism — run through everything they make, from the quality of its leather to the fearlessness of cuts and unending passion for Buenos Aires’ fashion heritage. They’re here for entrepreneurial spirits and self-starters, and for people who want their fashion to feel as good as it looks. In complementing your style now and inspiring your future choices, it gives you the confidence to realize whatever version of you you’re working towards.

GAUCHO has exclusive gifts for men and women. The brand carries different accessories, such as colorful scarves made of exquisite silk foulard at $265, leather saddle and tote bags starting at $325, Gaucho classic wide brim hats at $165, and leather belts at $175. All accessories are available for both men and women.