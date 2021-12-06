Variety Hitmakers Celebration

Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers celebration took place on Saturday December 4th, 2021, where an array of top individuals in the music industry were recognized for their revolutionary accomplishments in the year of 2021. The invitation-only brunch event was presented by Peacock and the streamer’s comedy series “Girls5Eva.” Amazon Music hosted a red-carpet pre-show before the celebration underwent.

360 Magazine was the guest of Wagoneer, the official partner of the Hitmakers celebration. The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was showcased onsite at the event. The brand-new Wagoneer encompasses an innovative style paired with progressive technology. The Wagoneer showcases a pioneering spirit paired with legendary capability. What Wagoneer does in the realm of automobile experiences is exactly what the honorees of this celebration do in the music industry; they both push the envelope and delve into uncharted territory, ultimately making history.

The brunch and celebration acknowledged distinguished writers, executives, producers and artists that have had a hand in the most groundbreaking music of the year. Billie Eilish, Finneas, the City Girls, Lana Del Rey, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis were all in attendance. Such awards that were recognized at the event included:

City Girls – The Future is Female Award presented by Motown Records

Lil Nas X – Innovator of the Year

Normani – Collaborator of the Year

BTS “Butter” – Record of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo – Songwriter of the Year

Jack Harlow – Hitmaker of Tomorrow

Lana Del Rey – Decade Award

Billie Eilish and Finneas – Film Song of the Year

Kali Uchis – Crossover Award

Steven Victor – Hitbreaker of the Year

Polo G – Rising Star ward presented by Amazon music

Ron Perry and Jennifer Mallory Columbia Records – Label of the Year

Mike Dean – Producer of the Year

Wendy Goldstein – A&R Award

Max Lousada – Executive of the Year

Austin Rosen – Manager of the Year

As the awardees were recognized for their successes throughout the year, several cameos were showcased. BTS curated a video accepting their award for Record of the Year for the song “Butter.” Like BTS, Steven Victor, too, sent in a video accepting his award for Hitbreaker of the Year. Other cameo videos congratulating the esteemed group of individuals were sent in from the Jonas brothers, Ed Sheeran and the cast of Girls5eva.

The impeccable design of the venue curated an unforgettable experience for all the honorees and attendees. Several photo op sceneries were created at the outside portion of the venue. The event even had a Girls5eva gif booth where guests could curate their own original gifs. All around, the venue was decorated with bouquets of flowers at each table and at the main stage. Guests were offered brunch inside of the venue that had a wide assortment of delicious treats.

Variety’s Hitmakers celebration showcased and celebrated a wide array of esteemed individuals in the music industry. These groundbreaking names in the music industry were truly honored at the event.

By: McKinley Franklin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDbDM_0dFHoDmj00
Vareity Hitmakers Celebration image for use by 360 Magazine

