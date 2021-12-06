Variety Hitmakers Celebration

Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers celebration took place on Saturday December 4th, 2021, where an array of top individuals in the music industry were recognized for their revolutionary accomplishments in the year of 2021. The invitation-only brunch event was presented by Peacock and the streamer’s comedy series “Girls5Eva.” Amazon Music hosted a red-carpet pre-show before the celebration underwent.
360 Magazine was the guest of Wagoneer, the official partner of the Hitmakers celebration. The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was showcased onsite at the event. The brand-new Wagoneer encompasses an innovative style paired with progressive technology. The Wagoneer showcases a pioneering spirit paired with legendary capability. What Wagoneer does in the realm of automobile experiences is exactly what the honorees of this celebration do in the music industry; they both push the envelope and delve into uncharted territory, ultimately making history.
The brunch and celebration acknowledged distinguished writers, executives, producers and artists that have had a hand in the most groundbreaking music of the year. Billie Eilish, Finneas, the City Girls, Lana Del Rey, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis were all in attendance. Such awards that were recognized at the event included:
City Girls – The Future is Female Award presented by Motown Records
Lil Nas X – Innovator of the Year
Normani – Collaborator of the Year
BTS “Butter” – Record of the Year
Olivia Rodrigo – Songwriter of the Year
Jack Harlow – Hitmaker of Tomorrow
Lana Del Rey – Decade Award
Billie Eilish and Finneas – Film Song of the Year
Kali Uchis – Crossover Award
Steven Victor – Hitbreaker of the Year
Polo G – Rising Star ward presented by Amazon music
Ron Perry and Jennifer Mallory Columbia Records – Label of the Year
Mike Dean – Producer of the Year
Wendy Goldstein – A&R Award
Max Lousada – Executive of the Year
Austin Rosen – Manager of the Year
As the awardees were recognized for their successes throughout the year, several cameos were showcased. BTS curated a video accepting their award for Record of the Year for the song “Butter.” Like BTS, Steven Victor, too, sent in a video accepting his award for Hitbreaker of the Year. Other cameo videos congratulating the esteemed group of individuals were sent in from the Jonas brothers, Ed Sheeran and the cast of Girls5eva.
The impeccable design of the venue curated an unforgettable experience for all the honorees and attendees. Several photo op sceneries were created at the outside portion of the venue. The event even had a Girls5eva gif booth where guests could curate their own original gifs. All around, the venue was decorated with bouquets of flowers at each table and at the main stage. Guests were offered brunch inside of the venue that had a wide assortment of delicious treats.
Variety’s Hitmakers celebration showcased and celebrated a wide array of esteemed individuals in the music industry. These groundbreaking names in the music industry were truly honored at the event.
By: McKinley Franklin
