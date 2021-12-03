San Diego, CA

2023 Toyota bZ4X

While consumers become increasingly knowledgeable of the functionality and basics of Hybrid vehicles, their desires and curiosity will follow. As of late, Toyota assembled the opportunity to experience this new generation of automotive at their media conference E-volution 2.0 – increasing awareness and designed to dispel myths and the benefits, in efforts to declare the battery initiative as the rule and not the exception. In tail, igniting the shared responsibility to a carbon neutral future of driving. 

Many of us are cognizant of global warming and the dangers that it precedes, such as severe weather and acidic oceans. This has resulted in rainforests burning and quickened extinctions of wildlife. While people might not be able to completely give up cars for travel, the Toyota team has provided greener options as electric cars already have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline vehicles. Read about how electric vehicles help tackle climate change

Last week, Toyota invited 360 MAGAZINE to the unveiling of the all-electric bZ4X at the ALil A Marea Beach Resort in San Diego, California. As a leader in electrification, the introduction of bZ4X represents the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles to be introduced under the global “Toyota bZ” DNA. bZ4X will have a manufacturer-estimated range of up to 250 miles for XLE front-wheel drive models, which is almost enough to transport you from LA to Vegas. Moreover, FWD offers ample traction on the road while decreasing production costs. What’s exciting is there is also the choice for a dual electric motor for AWD. 

“With zero emissions and an exhilarating drive, the bZ4X is hitting the market at just the right time as we expand our already comprehensive electrified product lineup,” said Veep of Toyota Marketing, Mike Tripp. He continues, “As a human-centered company, Toyota remains committed to offering customers a diverse portfolio of products to meet their individual needs and move us toward a carbon neutral future.”

Design

The SUV was developed in partnership with Subaru. Thus, it’s a doppelganger of the Solterra crossover – sleek, modern and bold. The 20-inch wheels include a familiar clean design. The aerodynamically designed front exudes sex appeal featuring a hammer head shark boxed style that meshes well with Toyota’s RAV4. Don’t forget full LED lighting that add a nice futuristic touch to the outside. A panoramic sunroof is included on the limited trim. On the inside, expect soft-tex seating materials laid throughout along with a roomy cabin. 

Hybrids

75% of buyers believe a Hybrid electric vehicle must be plugged in to charge. Hybrid electric vehicles are powered by two systems; an internal combustion engine and an electric motor that is charged through regenerative braking from energy stored in the battery. Whereas fuel burning vehicles build performance as the engine speeds. Since 1996, Toyota has paved the way in customer acceptance with the release of the Prius. With 20 miles to the gallon becoming synonymous with core technology and environmentally friendly fuel-efficient means of transportation. Now at 50 MPG, it dominates the automotive industry with a portfolio approach that there is no one size fits all solution. This vigorous tribe of Electrified vehicles encompasses the following: SiennaVensaRav4 Prime and the bZ4x.

Technology

A few major highlights surrounding the up-to-date technology include a digital key feature and wireless charging. The digital key gives owners the ability to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle with a tap of a smartphone. Convenience is key! It’s more easy than ever to swap cars with friends and family without the hassle of misplacing a physical key. Charging is also compatible with 150 kW direct current quick charging; capable of 80% charge in 30 minutes. Take climate control to a new level with seat and steering wheel heaters, plus a front-seat radiant foot-heater (a first for Toyota). 

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Kenworth Truck Company and Toyota Motor North America are collaborating to develop zero-emission T680s powered by Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains. This collaboration is part of the Zero and Near-Zero Emissions Freight Facilities grant dedicated to the state of California to develop a viable hydrogen network. With 48 stations open today, 360 MAGAZINE had the opportunity to visit a Shell facility during the trip for a tutorial to a foreign concept by Norm of the ride & drive team. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which use electric motors, are much more energy efficient. For instance, Mirai is innovative and defies the linear school of thought with regards to a Hybrid. It encourages more reasons to go Hydrogen. When you start the engine, hydrogen travels to the Fuel Cell Stack, where it combines with oxygen from the outside air to create electricity. At the core, it’s an extraordinary zero emission ride while the Hydrogen from the fuel tank and air entering from the intake meet in the Fuel Cell Stack. There, a chemical reaction involving the oxygen in the air and hydrogen creates electricity powering the vehicle. In the end, the only by-product is water, defining the future of fueling.   

The newly launched costal community

ALiLA Marea Beach Resort, is nestled alongside a magnificent stretch of the Pacific Ocean. Its robust design effortlessly blends into its natural habitat – like water and rock, making it an ideal locale for this activation. Similar in type to the lodging grounds, bZ4X is posed to marvel with its unwavering curb appeal and performance. Finally, Toyota has struck a cord with both environmentalists and car enthusiasts alike. The bZ4X is set to hit dealerships in late Spring of 2023.

Article: Armon Hayes,Vaughn Lowery, Krish Narsinghani, Kai Yeo

Toyota Illustration for use by 360 Magazine

360 MAGAZINE represents the celebration of societal change through racial and sexual ambiguity as a youthful pop culture and design journal.

