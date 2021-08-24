Q×A With Intelligent Threads

By: Matthew Anthenelli

Intelligent Threads is a new brand based from Kerrville, Texas that makes athletic oriented clothing with groundbreaking technology. Their athletic gear is designed to maximize recovery and help with body alignment while still being very modern and fashionable. We got the chance to talk with Intelligent Threads about their mission and what sets them apart in the athleisure fashion world.

Intelligent Threads is an innovative company that provides clothing that stabilizes bone structure and improves body alignment while also being comfortable. Where did the idea for this product come from?

Synergy release method is a method that I developed to help stabilize the anatomical structure. But peoples muscles when under stress or repetitive motion or pressure will pull the bone structure out of place. I thought to myself if we can get the muscles to stay relaxed that’s going to help keep The anatomical structure in the right position. Which would prevent a multitude of structural problems in the body. So I guess the idea came out of necessity to help people stabilize their body to be able to feel better and perform to their full potential.

Intelligent threads allow people like professional athletes to train and perform more comfortably. How does the apparel achieve this?

By a technology called Myo Equilibration. We infuse at a quantum mechanics level Myo E into the fiber of our clothing. When Myo E is in close proximity to the body it will interact with the muscles that hold the structure out of place or pulls the structure out of place, causing the muscle to release. The reason we want this to happen is so now the body can self adjust and correct back into its anatomical neutral position. Helping all kinds of structural problems with the body.

In addition to athletes, Intelligent Threads offers support and comfort to those experiencing the difficulties of pregnancies. What specific issues can Intelligent Threads help prevent?

The structure starts to shift and change farther into the pregnancies which can cause lots of structural issues. By Keeping the muscles relaxed IT helps the structural changes before and after pregnancy To help prevent pain and everything else that goes along with it.

What kind of research went into the design and manufacturing of the clothes made for both athletes and pregnant women?

I spent 15 years studying the body and how it works to come up with Intelligent Threads. The nice part is an athlete’s body and a pregnant lady’s body works the same so the technology crosses over to both.

What differentiates Intelligent Threads from other athletic apparel brands?

Myo E is the difference. Athletic clothing doesn’t help the structure like Intelligent Threads does. Really the question is why would you want to wear clothes that didn’t have Myo E in it.

Where can we purchase Intelligent Threads and find out about upcoming releases?

Our website also the other social sites.

Make sure to check out Intelligent Threads via Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

Image via Britney Falletta and Intelligent Threads for 360 Magazine Britney Falletta and Intelligent Threads