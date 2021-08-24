Maalot Roma– Don Pasquale Restaurant

Maalot Roma reveals food concepts of its Don Pasquale Restaurant

Reassessing the traditional Roman dishes and ingredients to create the unexpected gastronomic experience by executive chef Domenico Boschi.

Maalot Roma, set to become the new “lounge” in the Eternal City for those who want to be in the know, introduces its restaurant’s food concept, created by Don Pasquale’s executive chef Domenico Boschi.

Domenico and Edoardo Officioso, Maalot Roma’s General Manager, comment; “Don Pasquale wants to attract not only an international clientele but also the food connoisseurs in Rome. Our menu includes authentic Italian and Roman dishes together with innovative recipes that give homage to the tradition winking to unexpected and modern paring”. 360 Magazine is excited to try the menu as its hearing these interesting meals.

The breakfast features a wide selection of pastries, but also Roman Maritozzo con la Panna, Pizza with Mortadella and vast choice of cooked eggs reinvented with roman traditional ingredients – eggs with basil and tomatoes, eggs al Matriciana and eggs al Cacio and Pepe. However, the unexpected combinations don’t end here. The Maritozzo Salato featuring aubergines, cod, and potato, and meatballs is the menu’s most anticipated surprise.

Lunch and dinner options include a wide range of vegetables from local producers to meet the needs of modern trends. Those keen on plant-based gastronomic experiences can choose from Zucchine Romanesche, I Famosi Friggitelli, Le Puntarelle, and Cicoria. Among the starters is the fried octopus with chickpeas and chicory standouts. Main courses include Amatriciana Don Pasquale with smoked pig cheek by Sauris with handmade Pici and Roman pecorino DOP; Pappardelle, Ajo, Ojo, Baccalà, and Ceci for a rustic dish full of flavors; Vitella alla Fornara and Galletto alla Cacciatora, both meat dishes in which traditional recipes are re-created with innovative cooking technics to soften the meat and make it tasty and juicy.

The traditional Tiramisu or the Apple and Cinnamon Crumble delight those with a sweet tooth.

Chef Domenico Boschi image from Biancalucia Perna at Hotel Maalot for use by 360 Magazine Biancalucia Perna at Hotel Maalot