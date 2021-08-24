Prateek Kuhad – Khone De

360 Magazine

PRATEEK KUHAD SHARES KHONE DE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

WATCH HERE

NEW EP SHEHRON KE RAAZ

AVAILABLE NOW

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has shared the official music video for Khone Do. The track appears on his recently released Hindi EP, Shehron Ke Raaz, with the video streaming now on Prateek’s official YouTube channel.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Reema Sengupta (aka Reema Maya), the whimsical video meanders through fantastical dreamscapes, with the collage art brought to life by Rushil Bhatnagar and Sourya Sen, and serves as a surrealist exploration of the shared dreams of lovers depicted through experimental photomontages.

Kuhad stated, I wanted to explore the idea deep physical and emotional intimacy that lovers share by the idea of them being in bed together. I’ve experienced that intimacy and I’m sure so many others have as well. Reema took that idea into a fantastical and dreamy world that’s privy only to these lovers, that they share together and that outlines their relationship. It’s a gorgeous take on the sentiment behind the song!

Director Reema Sengupta (Maya) elaborated, We wanted to visually explore the concept of timelessness in love. In the music video for ‘Shehron Ke Raaz’, we did it through a nostalgic dance video rooted in real spaces. In the music video for Khone Do we’re looking at timelessness in love through dreams – where the past, present and future can all co-exist in the same frame. The track feels like a beautiful lullaby, it makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. We took the simplest, most instinctive thought that the song evoked and embarked on an ambitious adventure to make an epic 4-minute-long dream.

Last month, the artist shared the official video for the EP’s title track, a slice-of-life music video that pays a charming ode to old Bombay and captures a theme that is central to the four-track Shehron Ke Raaz EP, secret stories of love nestled in the big cities. The video is streaming now on the artist’s official YouTube channel.

The Shehron Ke Raaz EP arrived earlier this month and has already amassed nearly ten million streams globally. Kuhad returns to his Indian roots on the project, recording in Bombay and singing in Hindi as he explores the intimate, often hidden worlds that lovers create for themselves. There’s a sweetness to his delivery that transcends language and culture, resulting in a dreamy and profoundly moving body of work that speaks to the kind of fundamentally human desires that bind us all. The four-track collection includes an acoustic version of Kuhad’s 2020 breakout hit Kasoor, and was heralded by singles Tere Hi Hum and the EP’s title track. Shehron Ke Raaz is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records.

Last fall, Prateek announced his signing to Elektra Records, making history as the first solo Indian act to join the storied label. The news was heralded by the re-release of his 2018 breakthrough EP cold / mess, lauded by Atwood Magazine as an utterly breathtaking, expansive piece of indie folk mastery. The collection has racked up critical praise from NPR, Vulture, Billboard, Uproxx, and former President Barack Obama, who featured cold / mess on his 2019 Songs of the Year playlist. In February, Kuhad shared cold / mess (on piano), a stripped-back take of the delicate ballad.

About Prateek Kuhad

Hailed by Rolling Stone India as one of the country’s leading singer-songwriters, Prateek Kuhad has taken the rest of the world by storm in recent years, writing and performing in both Hindi and English and garnering a slew of accolades and honors around the globe with his mesmerizing, cinematic songwriting.

Growing up in the small city of Jaipur, India, Kuhad’s childhood listening diet consisted primarily of the Indian pop and Bollywood soundtracks that filled the local radio dial, as well as his parents’ CD collection, which contained only limited Western music. A move to New York City for college opened Prateek’s eyes to a new world of music, discovering Elliott Smith and inspiring him to seriously pursue his musical ambitions. While Kuhad has long been a household name in his native country (he became one of Spotify India’s most-streamed artists when the service launched there and the cold/mess EP debuted at #1), 2019 proved to be his breakout year in North America, with a star-making turn at SXSW and a cross-country headline run that culminated with three sold out shows in New York City.

Prateek’s debut album In Tokens and Charms was an instant hit, earning the artist an MTV Europe Music Award, Indie Album of the Year honors from iTunes, and the title of Best Pop Artist at the Radio City Freedom Awards. The album’s opening track, Oh Love, captured first place in the prestigious International Songwriting Competition, which previously helped launch artists like Gotye and Passenger to global audiences. Kuhad has sold out auditorium and amphitheater dates across India, landed arena support slots with the likes of Alt-J and Mike Posner, and traveled the world for headline and festival performances in the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and France.

Prateek Kuhad

Shehron Ke Raaz EP

AVAILABLE NOW

Tracklisting

  1. Shehron Ke Raaz
  2. Khone Do
  3. Tere Hi Hum
  4. Kasoor – Acoustic

Connect with Prateek Kuhad via their website, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3KQS_0bbFdf8G00
Image via Elektra Music Group for 360 MagazineElektra Music Group

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

360 is an innovative fashion, lifestyle and culture magazine. We will introduce cutting edge brands, entities and trends to tastemakers within their respective communities. Our founding members have over 30 years of collective experience both as notable talent and uber professionals, within the fashion, music, art, design and entertainment sphere. 360 represents more than just a magazine comprised of journalists; we embody the movement of social awareness and progressive change. We are a LGBTQ and POC inclusive publication. The magazine portrays a contemporary look and appeal through high standards for quality art and content. 360’s content appeals to a broad community of readers because our content is entertaining, newsworthy, and thought-provoking. No magazine like it is available today. We strive to showcase the talents of racially and sexually diverse creators across all forms of media.

Los Angeles, CA
134 followers

More from 360 Magazine

Saint Petersburg, FL

The MAACM

The MAACM illustration by Anh Hoang use for 360 MagazineAnh Hoang. Designed to Inspire: The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement opens September 7, 2021. The world’s first museum dedicated to the American Arts and Crafts movement showcases over 800 works of art from an era valuing craftsmanship, simplicity, and honesty.

Read full story

Maalot Roma– Don Pasquale Restaurant

Maalot Romareveals food concepts of its Don Pasquale Restaurant. Reassessing the traditional Roman dishes and ingredients to create the unexpected gastronomic experience by executive chef Domenico Boschi.

Read full story

Pop Montreal 2021

POP Montreal 2021 will be a hybrid festival, in-person and virtual. For in-person concerts, the current Covid-19 protocols will be applied and a health pass will be required at the entrance of the concerts. If you are planning to attend a performance, you must purchase your tickets online in advance. There will be no tickets available at the door.

Read full story

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop

This November, Kate Bishop’s adventure continues! Marvel’s new miniseries, HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP is a five-part series that follows Kate on a new adventure in a familiar place: back home to New York.

Read full story

Destination Kohler’s 20th Anniversary Of Kohler Food × Wine Experience

The celebrity Chef Lineup includes Fabio Viviani, Rick Bayless, Nyesha Arrington, Jamika Pessoa, Melissa King, Elena Besser, and cast members from “America’s Test Kitchen.”

Read full story
Kerrville, TX

Q×A With Intelligent Threads

Intelligent Threads is a new brand based from Kerrville, Texas that makes athletic oriented clothing with groundbreaking technology. Their athletic gear is designed to maximize recovery and help with body alignment while still being very modern and fashionable. We got the chance to talk with Intelligent Threads about their mission and what sets them apart in the athleisure fashion world.

Read full story

Amber Mark – Foreign Things

Relationship woes never sounded this sexy –Pitchfork. Amber Mark is a pop star waiting to happen –Boston Globe. New York based singer, songwriter and producer Amber Mark releases Foreign Things following its premiere last night on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record. Foreign Things is the third single to emerge from her forthcoming debut album, coming soon via PMR/Interscope Records. The track is accompanied by a stunning official video co-directed by Amber with best friend Satya Zoa, with Foreign Things serving the first chapter of a 5-part anthology of the album’s videos set to form a short film to be released alongside the album. Amber will also play a special, one-off sold-out show at London’s Lafayette tonight – her first live show since the pandemic and an exciting preview of further live shows to be announced soon.

Read full story

Abby Jasmine – SOS

Abby Jasmine delivered her first music of 2021 with the emotional and reflective “SOS.” The song shows the Staten Island native delving deeper into singing and songwriting with a hazy, harmonic track. The single follows up late 2020’s deluxe edition of Who Cares, Jasmine’s expanded nine-track EP, which featured Guapdad4000, Kash Juliano, and Smoke DZA. Listen to “SOS” by Abby Jasmine HERE.

Read full story

KDA × Tinashe– Die A Little Bit

KDA VS TINASHEDIE A LITTLE BITFEATURING MS BANKS & KARNAGE KILLS IS RELEASED TODAY. WATCH / SHARE VISUALISER FOR KDA VS TINASHEDIE A LITTLE BITFT. MS BANKS & KARNAGE KILLSHERE. KDA releasedDie A Little BitVS. Tinashe and featuring Ms Banks & Karnage Kills.

Read full story

Johnny Yukon – Flight Plan 001

Singer, songwriter and producer Johnny Yukon has shared Flight Plan 001. Marking the artist’s debut Elektra Records project, Flight Plan 001 is available now on all streaming platforms.

Read full story

Liza Owens– Songs From Monte Nido

Pop songstress Liza Owen releases her long-awaited and highly anticipated debut EP titled Songs From Monte Nido today which features singles “GETTING GOOD”, a 90s tinged rock beast, the wildly infectious “STARRY EYED”, fiery “WHY AREN’T WE HAVING SEX?” and “JOSIE” featuring critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum country star and current ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen along with two brand new tracks, “CHLORINE” a synth heavy summer anthem in the making and the dreamy and nostalgic “EVEREST”.

Read full story

Jeremy Zucker– Cry With You

MORE NOISE !!!!FALL 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ON SALE NOW. Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker reveals his latest song, Cry with you, from his forthcoming new album—listen HERE and watch the visualizer HERE!

Read full story
Austin, TX

Seismic Dance Event Announces Huge Lineup

Seismic Dance Event, the premiere boutique house and techno music festival in Austin, Texas, has announced the phase one lineup for their highly-anticipated return to The Concourse Project on November 12-14. Dropping more than forty names that define the sounds of the global underground dance movement, Seismic continues its legacy as a must-visit event for techno tourists and genre devotées with the Seismic Dance Event 4.0 lineup.

Read full story

Lorde – Solar Power Out Now

FIRST NEW MUSIC IN FOUR YEARS DEBUTS TO CRITICAL ACCLAIM. Today, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum artist LORDE releases her highly anticipated third studio album,Solar Power – listen HERE. The album is already garnering stellar reviews. Solar Power includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.

Read full story

Hillsong Worship – Hope Of The Ages

GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling Hillsong Worship, announces the release of their latest single, “Hope of The Ages.” The collaborative track features Hillsong’s Reuben Morgan and two-time GRAMMY nominated Cody Carnes as co-primary artists and debuts alongside an accompanying video. The powerful ballad that testifies about the ever-enduring love of Christ is written by Morgan and Carnes, and speaks of the infallible qualities of God, attesting “His word is the answer for all generations / It will never be tainted / It will never be broken.” Listen to, and watch the video for “Hope of The Ages” HERE.

Read full story

Darren Criss – Masquerade

Singer and songwriter Darren Criss released his brand-new EP Masquerade via BMG available HERE. Listen to his newest single “let’s” HERE. The five-track EP is a diverse collection of music which showcases Darren’s versatility as an artist. From the rock n’ roll anthem “f*kn around” to the glam “i can’t dance” to the most recently released “for a night like this,” each track allows Darren to explore different personas. Darren will perform songs from the EP live for the first time at Elsie Fest on August 29 in NYC as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell. Full track listing of Masquerade can be found below.

Read full story

WIZtheMC – Everything Music Video

South African born, Germany raised, and Toronto based pop/rap artist WizTheMc releases a music video for his latest single “Everything.” Directed and edited by Clyde Monroe, and starring Noa Fisher (Uncut Gems, Betty), the video showcases the highs and lows of a whirlwind love affair. “The “Everything” video is a visual representation of Infatuation, the first of many stages of love that I will be exploring in my upcoming releases,” says WizTheMc.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Black-Owned Crowns × Hops Brewing Beer In Honor Of Stacy Abrams

This past weekend, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., the first Black-owned craft beer brand in Inglewood, CA, released “The Blue Peach” – a Blueberry Peach gose that is brewed in collaboration with Barrel & Flow (Black beer festival in Pittsburg, PA) and Black Calder Brewing (first Black-owned brewery in Grand Rapids, MI). The beer was made in honor of Stacey Abrams, and a percentage of the funds generated from its sale will be donated to Fair Fight, a national voting rights organization focused on voter suppression and protecting voting rights. “The Blue Peach” is a limited edition beer and is currently available in select retailers in Los Angeles. Please visit Crowns and Hops Brewing Co. to learn more about the release of the beer.

Read full story
4 comments

Car Maintenance With FixMyCar

Get your oil changed at your house, FixMyCar comes to you. Our vehicles are one of the largest expenses we have in life, and we want to get the most out of them. According to Consumer Reports, people should be able to get 200,000 miles out of their vehicle, because of the way they are built today. One of the most important factors in being able to do that, however, is making routine maintenance a priority. Every vehicle needs routine maintenance in order to help with the longevity and overall user experience.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy