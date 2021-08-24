Prateek Kuhad – Khone De

PRATEEK KUHAD SHARES KHONE DE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has shared the official music video for Khone Do . The track appears on his recently released Hindi EP, Shehron Ke Raaz, with the video streaming now on Prateek’s official YouTube channel.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Reema Sengupta (aka Reema Maya), the whimsical video meanders through fantastical dreamscapes, with the collage art brought to life by Rushil Bhatnagar and Sourya Sen, and serves as a surrealist exploration of the shared dreams of lovers depicted through experimental photomontages.

Kuhad stated, I wanted to explore the idea deep physical and emotional intimacy that lovers share by the idea of them being in bed together. I’ve experienced that intimacy and I’m sure so many others have as well. Reema took that idea into a fantastical and dreamy world that’s privy only to these lovers, that they share together and that outlines their relationship. It’s a gorgeous take on the sentiment behind the song!

Director Reema Sengupta (Maya) elaborated, We wanted to visually explore the concept of timelessness in love. In the music video for ‘Shehron Ke Raaz’, we did it through a nostalgic dance video rooted in real spaces. In the music video for Khone Do we’re looking at timelessness in love through dreams – where the past, present and future can all co-exist in the same frame. The track feels like a beautiful lullaby, it makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. We took the simplest, most instinctive thought that the song evoked and embarked on an ambitious adventure to make an epic 4-minute-long dream.

Last month, the artist shared the official video for the EP’s title track, a slice-of-life music video that pays a charming ode to old Bombay and captures a theme that is central to the four-track Shehron Ke Raaz EP, secret stories of love nestled in the big cities. The video is streaming now on the artist’s official YouTube channel.

The Shehron Ke Raaz EP arrived earlier this month and has already amassed nearly ten million streams globally. Kuhad returns to his Indian roots on the project, recording in Bombay and singing in Hindi as he explores the intimate, often hidden worlds that lovers create for themselves. There’s a sweetness to his delivery that transcends language and culture, resulting in a dreamy and profoundly moving body of work that speaks to the kind of fundamentally human desires that bind us all. The four-track collection includes an acoustic version of Kuhad’s 2020 breakout hit Kasoor , and was heralded by singles Tere Hi Hum and the EP’s title track . Shehron Ke Raaz is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records.

Last fall, Prateek announced his signing to Elektra Records, making history as the first solo Indian act to join the storied label. The news was heralded by the re-release of his 2018 breakthrough EP cold / mess , lauded by Atwood Magazine as an utterly breathtaking, expansive piece of indie folk mastery. The collection has racked up critical praise from NPR, Vulture, Billboard, Uproxx, and former President Barack Obama, who featured cold / mess on his 2019 Songs of the Year playlist. In February, Kuhad shared cold / mess (on piano) , a stripped-back take of the delicate ballad.

About Prateek Kuhad

Hailed by Rolling Stone India as one of the country’s leading singer-songwriters, Prateek Kuhad has taken the rest of the world by storm in recent years, writing and performing in both Hindi and English and garnering a slew of accolades and honors around the globe with his mesmerizing, cinematic songwriting.

Growing up in the small city of Jaipur, India, Kuhad’s childhood listening diet consisted primarily of the Indian pop and Bollywood soundtracks that filled the local radio dial, as well as his parents’ CD collection, which contained only limited Western music. A move to New York City for college opened Prateek’s eyes to a new world of music, discovering Elliott Smith and inspiring him to seriously pursue his musical ambitions. While Kuhad has long been a household name in his native country (he became one of Spotify India’s most-streamed artists when the service launched there and the cold/mess EP debuted at #1), 2019 proved to be his breakout year in North America, with a star-making turn at SXSW and a cross-country headline run that culminated with three sold out shows in New York City.

Prateek’s debut album In Tokens and Charms was an instant hit, earning the artist an MTV Europe Music Award, Indie Album of the Year honors from iTunes, and the title of Best Pop Artist at the Radio City Freedom Awards. The album’s opening track, Oh Love , captured first place in the prestigious International Songwriting Competition, which previously helped launch artists like Gotye and Passenger to global audiences. Kuhad has sold out auditorium and amphitheater dates across India, landed arena support slots with the likes of Alt-J and Mike Posner, and traveled the world for headline and festival performances in the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and France.

Tracklisting

Shehron Ke Raaz Khone Do Tere Hi Hum Kasoor – Acoustic

Image via Elektra Music Group for 360 Magazine Elektra Music Group