Amber Mark – Foreign Things

New York based singer, songwriter and producer Amber Mark releases Foreign Things following its premiere last night on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record. Foreign Things is the third single to emerge from her forthcoming debut album, coming soon via PMR/Interscope Records. The track is accompanied by a stunning official video co-directed by Amber with best friend Satya Zoa, with Foreign Things serving the first chapter of a 5-part anthology of the album’s videos set to form a short film to be released alongside the album. Amber will also play a special, one-off sold-out show at London’s Lafayette tonight – her first live show since the pandemic and an exciting preview of further live shows to be announced soon.

Of the song Amber says, Foreign Things is about the excitement of new experiences. The thrill of newness. This marks the start of my journey towards self discovery and serves as a precursor to the enlightenment and self love that’s achieved in previous singles Worth It and Competition. So excited to continue to piece this story together!

While April’s release of Worth It , which NPR featured as one of their Favorite Songs of 2021 (so far), marked the first official single since 2020’s Generous , 2020 was still a hugely productive year for Amber. With her hometown of NYC hit hard in the first wave of the pandemic and placed under strict lockdown, Amber turned to her simple home studio to create an acclaimed series of home-produced covers and originals titled Covered-19, each accompanied by a homemade video and artworks. The series was followed by a collaboration with longtime friend Empress Of on the protest song You’ve Got To Feel, earning Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, Tune Of The Week and a spot on the Radio 1 playlist. Earlier this year Amber was featured on legendary DJ Paul Woolford’s new piano-house track HEAT, again snagging Annie Mac’s Hottest Record and a long run across the Radio 1 and 2 playlists. Having already amassed over 300 million streams since the release of her breakout debut EP 3:33AM in 2017, news on Amber’s debut album will follow soon.

