New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.

Free Camping Spots of 2022

From California, to Oregon, over to Idaho and as far north as Canada, we found some beautiful spots that you can stay at for up to 14 days. Here were our 5 favorite spots of 2022.

Bishop, California

This area, just south of Mammoth Lakes and north of Alabama Hills has so much boondocking. It comes with lakes, trails and hot springs! In the summer it can get really hot, but in the Fall and especially the spring, it can be amazing. The perfect temperatures of any outdoor activity.

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes, Oregon

We had no clue how many sand dunes were in Oregon. When we first started exploring we then thought they were just along the coast. As we traveled east, we found Christmas Valley's dune and you can camp really close, just don't get too close!

Leavenworth, Washington

This Bavarian-styled town is located in central Washington. It is popular because of this fun town and some of the amazing hiking in the area. The most popular hike is Colchuk Lake and The Enchantments. We love it for all those reasons and the added free camping in the forest.

Pemberton, British Columbia, Canada

This is my new favorite area in British Columbia. The small town is surrounded by mountains that creates a playground for any outdoor enthusiast. The town has some great food and a welcoming community. Stay close to town, or along the river, you have your pick.

Madras, Oregon

Another spot in Oregon. We wanted a place to get away and not see people for a few days. This area came up as a quiet place along a river with walking trails and fishing. The only people we saw were a group getting ready to cast off on a rafting trip. We watched raccoons playing around, went on a few walks along the river and sat out under the stars at night.

Follow the fun and all the new places we are going to visit in 2023!

