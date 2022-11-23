Beautiful Hiking Trails in Washington's National Parks

Washington has three National Parks. Olympic, Mount Rainier and North Cascades. These national parks hold some of the best hiking trails and views in the United States.

Olympic National Park is known for its old growth forests, rainforests and the highlight of the national park, Mount Olympus.

Mount Rainier National Park is known for Mount Rainier. This peak rivals Mt. Whitney, which is known as the highest peak in the contiguous United States. While Whitney is climbable, Mt. Rainier is considered mountaineering and planning is a lot more in-depth.

North Cascades National Park is as far north as you can get into the state. It is known for its stunning glaciers, waterfalls and blue waters.

Hiking through these national parks will give you the best chance of seeing the most. While we didn't peak any mountains, we still had plenty of opportunities to view them! When you search for which hikes you should do, the same top hikes pop up. But what about some lesser known trails that are beautiful, a little quieter and are still stunning? Here are our choice for each national park plus a bonus hike!

The Best Hiking in Washington National Parks

All three national parks can be easily accessed and can be done in a single road trip if you have limited time. These hikes should definitely be on your itinerary if your next Washington national park vacation.

Olympic National Park

Lake of the Angels was one of our favorite hikes to date! Best in the summer and fall, if you arrive at the right time you will be hiking through a forest of blueberries just before you reach the top. This hike is challenging and no dogs are allowed. At 8 miles and just over 3,000' in elevation gain this is moderate to difficult. This would be a great hike if you are trying to bump up your mileage and challenge. It is amazing for a seasoned hiker as the entire hike is beautiful. With changing landscapes, blueberries and an alpine lake, it is one of the best.

Photo by 33andfree

Mount Rainier National Park

Naches Peak Loop Trail is an easy trail that isn't popular, so you may just find you have some of it to yourself. Easy and good for any level hiker you will see views of the national park, hopefully the mountain and some beautiful lakes.

Photo by 33andfree

*As a bonus, if you are heading from Mountain Rainier National Park to North Cascades National Park, make a stop and see Lake Twentytwo.

Lake Twentytwo is a moderate hike that is right in between the national parks. An incredible 7 mile hike with 1,500' in elevation gain it takes you to one of the most picturesque lakes in Washington.

Photo by 33andfree

North Cascades National Park

Gorge Creek Falls Trail is a hike for the entire family. An easy .5 mile hike along the gorge you will see beautiful views, a waterfall and the deep gorge.