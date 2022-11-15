The Best Free Camping in Oregon

33andfree

We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VoV6_0jBmvjRx00
33andfree

Here are the new spots we found and stayed at in 2022. Add these to your RV camping list!

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes

Located in eastern Oregon, if you have an OHV or like to explore sand dunes then this is your place. Surrounded by farm land and a small forest of trees, you wouldn't even know that this is in the area. There are many access points to the dunes but there is only one access point for the free camping. With this spot you do need to be careful since you are driving and camping on sand. A lot of it is compact but do not go if there is rain in the forecast. Here is where we entered: 43.352, -120.3863

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9xj8_0jBmvjRx00
33andfree

Fremont National Forest

Located in southern Oregon, Fremont National Forest is a great place to dry camp for free and relax. Come here because you know you will not be bothered, you can explore the hiking trails and relax along a river. Most of the national forest does not have any services, including cell phone reception. It truly is an off grid experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLaha_0jBmvjRx00
33andfree

John Day National Monument

Located in central Oregon, John Day National Monument has three units. You cannot camp within any of the units, but there is free camping surrounding the areas. Painted Hills Unit is our favorite for short hikes, beautiful painted hills and unique camping. These spots are usually only 3 days. It gives you just enough time to explore all three units. If you want to read more about this amazing place, CLICK HERE

33andfree

Ochoco National Forest

Ochoco National Forest is located in eastern Oregon and is very popular amongst hunters during the season. So in this area you can either find yourself your own private site off a forest road or there are many campgrounds that are still free but have no services. There is some cell service in the area, but not much. Come for a relaxing time in the forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23E6g5_0jBmvjRx00
33andfree

Leslie Gulch

Leslie Gulch is as far east as you can get in Oregon. Closer to Idaho than any major or large town in Oregon. But in this area is some of the most beautiful landscape you will see in Oregon. There is no wild dry camping, which means you cannot just park anywhere or create your own spot. There are campgrounds throughout the area that are free. A few have pit toilets, but that is the only service. There is zero cell service and no trash collection, so very much off grid. Our favorite campground was Slocum Creek Campground. There is hiking right from the campground and you are a short walk from the river where you can hopefully get the chance to see some big horned sheep! This campground even has shade structures for some of the campsites with picnic tables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgC2o_0jBmvjRx00
33andfree

For more free camping in Oregon, CLICK HERE.

Published by

We became full time RVers in 2016 to explore the US. Now roaming in a van we highlight hikes, road trip attractions and free camping.

6211 followers

