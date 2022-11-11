The Most Beautiful Hiking in Oregon

Oregon hiking is pretty amazing. Since it is one of the most diverse states in the US, you can find just about anything. If you like chasing waterfalls, finding alpine lakes nestled under a mountain peak, or exploring unique 40 million year old hills. Take your pick!

As always, please remember to LEAVE NO TRACE. Pack it in, then pack it out.

Here are some of the most beautiful hiking destinations in Oregon.

Painted Hills Unit of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument

Located in Central Oregon, you would miss this if you didn't know it was there. If you want to see some of the most unique hills and your desire is to learn a little history in Oregon, then this is your place. with leaf fossils that age 39-30 million and animal fossils that age 30-27 million there is a lot of history. Then add in some beautiful painted hills and short hikes to do with the family. It is worth a visit. If you want to read more about this amazing place, CLICK HERE

Broken Top to No Name Lake

Another location in Central Oregon is Broken Top to No Name Lake. Locate the trailhead off a long gravel road from Cascade Lakes Highway. You will need high clearance to make it. This hike is permitted now and for good reason. It is a very popular hike because it is one of the most beautiful spots in all of Oregon. Turquoise blue water that run right up to the jagged peaks of Broken Top. there are many places to sit and enjoy lunch or a snack once you have made it.

Ramona Falls

Ramona Falls is an hour drive from Portland and so it makes for one of the best hiking day trips if you are staying in the city. You even get the chance to hike along the PCT for a short time. This hike is about 7.5 miles round trip but it is relatively flat. Making it good for the family. Then the waterfall is one of the best in the state. With around 283 waterfalls, it does have stiff competition, but I think once you arrive at the base of it, you will understand why it is one of our favorite.

Juniper Gulch Trail

In eastern Oregon you will find Leslie Gulch. More accessible from Idaho, this quiet area is very remote. Once you get off the highway there is no cell service and no services. But what you get is one of the most unique drives and hiking in the state. What feels like you should be in southern Utah, you get right in the great state of Oregon. Juniper Gulch Trail is one of the many that will give you the experience of hiking through a gulch, along crazy rock formation and give you a great view of the area once you reach the top.

Abiqua Falls

Since there are so many water falls in this state, it only makes sense that at least 2 are in this article. Abiqua Falls is an adventure hike. The hike can be long if you do not have a high clearance 4x4 to get to the main parking lot but once you get to the trail head it is just pure fun trying to get to the falls. We saw a lot of people in terrible footwear, which isn't recommended. You will be using rope to get down steep embankment, hiking along water and rocks. Stay on the trail to keep this beautiful spot open. This waterfalls is just simply amazing with the multicolored rock and with water you get green. On a hot day it makes for a great spot to play in the water and relax with a packed lunch.

Enjoy these beautiful hikes responsibly!