Bucketlist Hiking in Idaho

Our hiking experience in Idaho wasn't what we were expecting. Challenging and mountainous trails were what we got and what we keep going back for. The elevation gain, the altitude and some of the most beautiful alpine lakes. If a hiking vacation is what you are after, then I would highly suggest checking out Sun Valley and Stanley. You get a little from Boise National Forest, Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon Challis National Forest.

With the hundreds of trails and millions of miles of acreage, where do you start? Here are a few of our favorite hikes from both locations.

Please be aware that these hikes all have elevation and are at altitude.

Sun Valley (Ketchum)

Take in this beautiful area and make sure to respect its natural beauty. It offers so much through nature.

Norton Lakes Trail No. 135 - 5 miles with 1,400' in elevation gain.

This stunning trail through the forest is a must and I would highly recommend doing it as your first. Get a glimpse of what the area has to offer and what you will get in the area.

Taylor Canyon Trail No. 324 - 4 miles with 1,300' in elevation gain.

You won't get a alpine lake during this hike, but if you hike it in the late spring you will get a beautiful view of the ski mountain amongst thousands of Lupines.

Stanley

This small town just north of Sun Valley feels like the wild west, but this small town is surrounded by some of the most beautiful trails.

Alice Lake - 13 miles with 1,600' in elevation gain.

This is one of the most popular trails in Stanley and rightfully so. River crossings, big views, Alice Lake, Not Alice Lake and the El Capitan of Idaho, the hike is one event after another.

Goat Lake - 8.7 miles with 2,484' in elevation gain.

Hard to get to only because there are so many different directions out there, but you can make it with specific directions. Read here: Goal Lake Directions Stunning spot to camp for the night or to bring a picnic lunch to.