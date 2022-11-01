Seattle, WA

A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!

Seattle has become one of our favorite cities. Founded in 1851 and named after Chief Si'ahl there is history amongst the modern sky scrapers. It has become a playground of sorts. There is so much to see and do with options of doing things inside and out. If you only have 3 days, how do you experience the most? Here is a 3 day itinerary to see as much of the city and area.

Seattle in 3 Days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5Uly_0iueov0K00
Day 1

Seattle is made up of different neighborhoods or districts. Take some time and check out each of them and what they have to offer. Here are our favorites.

Start with the best view of the city at Queen Anne's Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InQBq_0iueov0K00
Then head to Fremont to check out the Fremont Bridge Troll, stroll its main street for fun stores and a bite to eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxkNn_0iueov0K00
Fremont has one of the coolest plant shops I have ever been to! They have a DJ and some crazy vases and pots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NL4ZJ_0iueov0K00
Capitol Hill should be next. Especially if you have a sunny afternoon. Flower gardens, museums and a park with an ice cream truck during the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQZcF_0iueov0K00
Then end up downtown for some shopping and a fun dinner out at one of the amazing restaurants. I would suggest hot pot at HaiDiLao.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481pkD_0iueov0K00
Day 2

Day two is for some of the biggest attractions in the city.

Start your day at Pike's Market and do the food tour. Show Me Seattle is the company we went through and Dani Suder was our guide and it was so worth it! I was a bit skeptical of the tour, but I loved it and the bites you get throughout the market were the best. We have been to the market multiple times and this showed us some new places that we wouldn't even have seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BWld_0iueov0K00
After all that food take a walk to Olympic Park and check out the sculptures while your stomach digests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxXoP_0iueov0K00
This is on your way to the space needle, which is your next stop! But first check out the Chuhuly museum. Have you ever been to the lobby of the Bellagio in Las Vegas? If so, you will recognize some of his work. He does gorgeous glass work and likes to highlight Native American history through art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Lv22_0iueov0K00
Then get in line to go up the Space Needle. You do not have to buy tickets ahead of time. Just show up, buy and get in line. The line goes quickly and then a quick elevator ride up and then you have access to 360 degree views. On a clear day you can see Mt. Rainier. So grab a drink and stand on the rotating floor and enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQ2Rn_0iueov0K00
To end the day stop at Lady yum for awesome macarons and then dinner at 2120. If you are still wanting to stay out then find one of the many speakeasys in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kTw9_0iueov0K00
Day 3

Day 3 will be a little different. You are going to go on an excursion to Bainbridge Island! I highly suggest reserving your ferry ahead of time, especially if you are bringing a car and I do suggest having a car. The ferry is only 35 minutes long and you have views of the city, potential seal sightings and a snack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bk1Gx_0iueov0K00
Walk around downtown for some shopping and lunch. Then find the Waterfront Trail and enjoy the views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Z7ym_0iueov0K00
The next stop is Driftwood Beach for some beach time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064pRK_0iueov0K00
You will notice we like to be active and so the next stop is a hike through the woods. You can make this as short or as long as you like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJkou_0iueov0K00
Always make sure what time the last ferry is back to the city and you will need to be there an hour early to make sure to get a spot, otherwise you may have a 2 hour drive back to the city or you are staying the night. If you don't have time to get dinner on the island, then head back downtown for dinner.

Other options of things to do:

If you don't want to head to Bainbridge Island, we would suggest spending the day in Kirkland and renting a boat on Lake Washington. Or closer to town, hang out on Union Lake.

If you are a runner, there is a great 6 mile loop around Union Lake.

