The Best Outdoor Adventures in Oregon

33andfree

If you are traveling in Oregon and looking for an outdoor adventure, there are plenty to choose from. With such a diverse state, an outdoor adventure can mean many different things. If you are in to mountain biking, sport climbing, SUPing or just floating down river, Oregon has it. If you are in to hiking, caving, skiing, or surfing, Oregon has it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxzkM_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Here are some areas for the Best Outdoor Adventures in Oregon.

Painted Hills

If you want see 30 million year old painted hills, this is your place. As one of the 7 Wonders of Oregon it provides history and some outdoor fun for the entire family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47U3Wv_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Brookings

This area is home to Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor. This is where you can see some of the most amazing coastline in Oregon. Rock formations and beautiful blue water is what awaits you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pncqy_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Wallowas

If your goal is to go hiking and be challenged, then this is your place. The most extraordinary hiking in Oregon is here. Eaglecap Wlderness has the biggest views of the area. Some of our favorite hikes are Maxwell Lake and Icelake. We saw mountain goats, had two thigh burning hiking days and the most relaxing time at the lakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vwqnj_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Smith Rock

Known for some of the best sport rock climbing in the United States it also has some great hiking and a river running through to watch wildlife. Monkey face is the most challenging climb and Misery Ridge is the hardest hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oYba_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Cascade Lakes

If water sports are your flavor, then the Cascades Lakes are where you should be. Mountain Biking, boating, SUPing, fishing, hiking and anything else you can think of. Sparks Lake is great for SUPing, Elk lake is where you go to boat and hike around Todd Lake. For fishing, you will just need to find a river and some lakes still have trout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9nXX_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Sand Dunes

When we first came to Oregon, we didn't realize that there were any sand dunes. It took about 4 visits until we knew. Then we found multiples. Florence sand dunes are the best for ATVing, Pacific City's is the best for some running around fund and if you want to camp near ones, then Christmas Valley is your place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf017_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Waterfalls

Exploring waterfalls is a popular thing to do in Oregon. With 283 named waterfalls there is something for everyone. Every are of the state has a waterfall. From Multnomah near Portland, to Tumalo in Central Oregon to Strawberry Falls in the east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuIyT_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Mt. Hood/Bachelor/Hoodoo

If you like skiing, then Oregon has ski mountains. Mt. Hood has a ski lift that runs to ski 365 days a year, Hoodoo is great for beginners and Bachelor has the highest elevation skiing available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj8cu_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Hood River

Hood River is known for two activities. Kite surfing and mountain biking. We haven't ever kite surfed, but we enjoy watching them from the pier. Mountain biking though, we have definitely done. Oregon has some of the best in the United States. Hood River has some of our favorite trails and then head down to Bend, Oakridge and Ashland. You will not be disappointed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SPA7_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Hot Springs

Even though it isn't a very active activity. Soaking in a hot spring after an active day is one of the best things and Oregon has plenty of them. From public and raw to private and maintained, there are many to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMPFV_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Camping

There is so much camping in Oregon. Boondocking (free), state parks (cheap) to private parks (cheap to expensive). You can find desert to forest to being next to a river. It is lovely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pL17B_0im8ccdi00
33andfree

Let us know if you are looking for another outdoor adventure and we can provide potential locations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hiking# outdoors# travel# news# road trip

Comments / 0

Published by

We became full time RVers in 2016 to explore the US. Now roaming in a van we highlight hikes, road trip attractions and free camping.

6137 followers

More from 33andfree

The Most Beautiful Trail on Whistler Mountain

I am absolutely in love with this this trail. I could do it over and over and over. Without a destination, some people skip this, but I can guarantee you that you will not be disappointed if you choose to do this. It is also one of the most expensive hikes you will go on since you will need to take a gondola ride, but worth every cent as it makes for a great day excursion.

Read full story
Washington State

Hike to the Most Beautiful Lake in Washington

Years ago, when I would think of visiting Washington State, the only thing that came to mind was Seattle and Seattle's weather. Then I would associate that weather with the entire state and didn't really think of it as a destination for anything else. Fast forward to now and knowing the beauty that this state holds with it's national parks and national forests, it almost, just almost feels like a hidden gem of a state.

Read full story
Washington State

The Best Hiking in Washington State

Washington, like Oregon is sometimes forgotten when deciding on a hiking destination vacation. While, they are known for having three of the most beautiful national parks in North Cascades, Olympic and Rainier most people think of Seattle and the amount of rain (even though it isn't that much). It is mostly the cloudy days and so if you get a glimpse of Mt. Rainier you are lucky!

Read full story
Oregon State

The Best Dog Friendly Activities in Oregon

Finding activities to bring your dog with in Oregon is not hard to do. With very few places that they are not allowed, it is one of the most dog friendly states in the US. Most of the activities are outside, but that is what this great state is about. Enjoying the outdoors in all four seasons and I doubt that your pup will complain!

Read full story
2 comments

Take Your Dog To These National Parks!

National Parks in the United States are getting a lot of attention as of late. The big goals right now are being able to say you went to all 63 National Parks. If you are planning a road trip with the pups and want to find the most dog friendly National Parks in the United States you are at the right place! There are a few that are very dog friendly and then some that are not able to be dog friendly at all. But don't worry, with the majority you can still have the dogs with you, but they can only be on paved roads, parking lots or in designated campgrounds with at least a 6' leash. Each National Park has their own website that will guide you through their individual rules.

Read full story
Bend, OR

The Best Dog Friendly Hikes in Bend, Oregon

Oregon is a dog friendly state and as you travel through you will find that some communities really embrace dog friendly. Bend, Oregon is one of those and they are serious about it. You come to be in the outdoors and with some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state and being able to bring man's best friend with you, there isn't anything better. I have gathered some of the best dog friendly trails for your list when visiting Bend, Oregon.

Read full story
Sun Valley, ID

The Best Dog Hiking Trails in Sun Valley, Idaho

Idaho has some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the United States. Sun Valley and the surrounding areas have some of our favorite hiking trails. With alpine lakes as your destination, beautiful trails and your companion by your side, it doesn't get much better than that.

Read full story
Oregon State

Adventure Into Oregon's Best Caves

Have you ever explored a cave before? It was something that took a lot for me to try out. Climb down underground into the darkness. No thanks. Our first cave we checked out was actually in Arizona and I actually had a good time. There were a lot of people so somehow that made me feel safe. Then once we got to Oregon, we read about how many caves there were, which in Deschutes National Forest along there are about 700 and set out to explore as many as we could.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Learn How to Crab On The Oregon Coast!

When you walk through the grocery store and you come across the fish department, they more than likely have King Crab and Dungeness Crab beautifully displayed. When you are on the coast almost every restaurant has fresh, day caught crab available. But wait, you get the case where they have it, your eyes go wide, you start salivating in excitement but then in an instant your excitement is over when you see the price. Upwards of $35/lb with the shell (not just meat) or for a tiny ramekin with ready to eat Crab you could pay around $25.00+ tip.

Read full story
17 comments
Oregon State

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.

Read full story
2 comments

Explore Canada's Most Beautiful Lakes

Banff National Park seems to be on everyone's bucket list. You are told of the most beautiful blue lakes that only can be found here. When you see pictures, they seem to be edited. They can't really be that beautiful or that blue, but I can assure you, they are!

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Relaxing Hot Springs for the Adventurer

Only 25 states have hot springs or thermal springs. Predominately in the west, you can still find some in the south and east. We have searched them out since we started traveling, which was when we realized that primitive or public hot springs existed. We were under the impression that they were private activities. I am glad we did enough research to realize that we were very wrong. It has become a great way to relax, meet interesting people and see some of the most beautiful places in the United States. These five hot springs are some of the best in the United States.

Read full story
7 comments
Utah State

The Best Hiking in Utah for Families

Utah is known for it's natural beauty. People come here to explore in many ways, but for us it is hiking. What are the best entertaining trails or most unique destinations. We do a lot of research and Utah really does have it all. They have short trails that are great for everyone and intense hikes that will challenge the veteran hiker.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

5 Things You Can Only Do In Oregon

There are so many different things to do and see in Oregon. The lists are endless for the main attractions, like hiking, mountain biking, waterfalls and lakes. However there are a few things that are specific to Oregon that you can't do in any other state.

Read full story
Colorado State

The Best Free Camping in Colorado for the Outdoor Adventurer

When you plan your next vacation and you want it to be as immersed in nature as much as possible while exploring new places and seeing some of the most beautiful landscape, then these areas in Colorado will fit that criteria and then some.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

The Best Lakes in Central Oregon

Oregon is known for being a rainy state. Most think of Portland and the coast and assume the rest of the state is the same. But if you make your way to Central Oregon, all that changes. Central Oregon starts the high desert, where most of the area sits at 4,000'+ in elevation and gets over 300+ days of sunlight a year.

Read full story
Oregon State

Explore 40 Million Year Old Painted Hills in Oregon

Painted Hills is one of three units of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The other two, Sheep Rock and Clarno. Each unit offering something unique, Painted Hills is our favorite. It is also the most popular among tourists as well, but for good reason. There are not many other places, if any, in the United States, that you can stand next to 40 million year old hills.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Waterfall Hikes for the Adventurer

Aside from hiking to a beautiful alpine lake, we sure do love to find Waterfalls. There is something about the sound of the crashing water that stuns you for a second. There are so many waterfalls to choose from, with options of how to get there. Some you can drive right up to and see, others you have a decent hike to get to them. We absolutely love being able to do this. Searching through the forests and mountains for the chance to see a beautiful waterfall.

Read full story
10 comments
Ketchum, ID

A Day Hike to a Reflection Lake in Idaho

Nestled in the Sawtooth Mountains near the town of Ketchum, Idaho, Lower Norton Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes in the area. Hiking in the Ketchum/Sun Valley area means that you will tackle some decent elevation gain and this hike is no different. At 5 miles round trip and 1,400' in elevation gain it is a good challenge before hitting the brewery in town.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy