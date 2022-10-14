The Most Beautiful Trail on Whistler Mountain

I am absolutely in love with this this trail. I could do it over and over and over. Without a destination, some people skip this, but I can guarantee you that you will not be disappointed if you choose to do this. It is also one of the most expensive hikes you will go on since you will need to take a gondola ride, but worth every cent as it makes for a great day excursion.

Hike High Note Trail on Whistler Mountain in Canada

There is a lot floating around about how to access this hike and it really is simple. We did this trail in September and at that time the only way to access Whistler Mountain was starting at Blackcomb gondola at 10:00 am. My biggest piece of advice is to ask at each gondola when the last gondola goes down. During the summer it is later but as soon as September comes around, it can be as early as 5:00 pm and you can't start until 10:00 am. It will take three gondola rides to get there.

This is the best way to do it as you get your moneys worth. You can experience the Peak 2 Peak gondola. It is 2.7 miles long and enclosed and you get beautiful views of the area. The last ride you are on is the ski lift. Just don't look down if you are afraid of heights.

I highly suggest starting the trail at the top of Whistler Mountain and not at the Roadhouse Lodge. This will have you go counterclockwise and have the least amount of elevation gain. It will end up being 5.5 miles and 1,100' in elevation gain.

It isn't as bad as it looks and it goes quite fast. Once you get to the end take a left and you will reach the trailhead.

This hike is beautiful from the get go. Your first view is of Blackcomb while the trail curves around the mountain.

Your next view is of snow capped mountain peaks and Cheakamus Lake.

You will hit a short lived incline and then some technical fun parts of the trail.

The trail is very well marked and depending on how you are doing you do have a bail out point. Make sure to bring a picture of the trail. Take the Half Note Trail and there is much less elevation gain and it ends up being only 4 miles.

You will enjoy a short decline through the mountain.

You will reach Symphony Lake and have a moment to take a break. Cool off on a hot day and then take in the views while having a snack.

The second of three climbs comes after this point. It is rough, but it is beautiful.

Once you hit the top of the climb you get an immediate decent to Harmony Lake. You will start seeing more and more people here as you are less than a mile away from Roadhouse Lodge.

You have another choice here to stay on High Note Trail or take the shortest way to the lodge. We chose to take the shortest route back to the lodge, which is another climb, but less distance and you will then have more time to enjoy a meal at the lodge.

Your three hiking options:

High Note Trail - 5.5 Miles - 1,100' in elevation gain

Half Note Trail - 4 Miles - 800' in elevation gain

Harmony Lake - 1.7 Miles - 416' in elevation gain