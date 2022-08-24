The Best Dog Hiking Trails in Sun Valley, Idaho

Idaho has some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the United States. Sun Valley and the surrounding areas have some of our favorite hiking trails. With alpine lakes as your destination, beautiful trails and your companion by your side, it doesn't get much better than that.

Dog Hiking Etiquette

I feel a small obligation to start each of these articles with etiquette.

It does amaze me that we do have to write about this, but here are 3 rules to follow when hiking with your dog.

1. Pick up after your dog. Your dog's poo is your poo.

2. Leash your dog during the required months and/or on the required trails. This is to protect and allow other dogs that are not off leash dogs to enjoy the trails. This also protects wildlife. The majority of dogs are not off leash. To be off leash, your dog must be under instant voice control. While you might say your dog is friendly, some dogs are shy, scared of other dogs or anxious when other dogs run up to them. Respect other trail users. Even if your dog is off leash, there may be leash requirements. Especially in Sun Valley area because of herding of sheep. Ranchers and Shepherds use working dogs and guard dogs. The guard dogs will protect the sheep and the Ranchers will protect their sheep as well.

3. If a hiker is hiking uphill, they have the right away with their animal. Step aside and give them room.

Best Dog Hiking Trails in Sun Valley, Idaho for Dogs

We will provide some of the best dog friendly trails located in Sun Valley, Ketchum and Stanley, Idaho. Our three favorite areas to hike in Idaho!

As I mentioned in No. 2 above, there are quite a few leash requirements in this area. There are a lot of wild animals, along with the grazing of sheep. Please respect the leash requirements when posted.

Pioneer Cabin Trail

This is a decent hike. At 9 miles and 3,110' in elevation gain it is for an intermediate hiker. Dogs are welcomed but must be leashed, however this trail does offer some off leash areas. The main reason is this is a popular horseback riding trail. This trail does offer many water stops, beautiful views, a cabin at the top and multiple meadows with flowers.

Taylor Creek Trail

Hike this trail for views of Bald Mountain and the thousands of Lupines in the late spring! Dogs must be leashed but are welcome throughout the trail. There is even a small stream at the beginning and end since it is a looped trail.

Alice Lake Trail

This hike is closer to Stanley, Idaho and is a challenging hike. Dogs are welcomed to hike and to overnight camp but must be on leash. There are streams running throughout this hike and so perfect stopping spots for the pups and yourself to cool off during the summer months. Alice Lake at the end is a perfect camping and swim spot with views of Idaho's El Capitan.

Norton Lake

Just north of Ketchum is Norton Lake Trail and it is to one of the most beautiful reflection lakes we have been to in the area. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed during the summer months. Slightly challenging but worth ever thigh burning step.

Adams Gulch Loop

This is a popular area for mountain bikers, hikers and trail runners. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed and there are a few spots for water. Otherwise, there are short trails for the pups who can do just a few miles and then there are also the climbs to views for dogs that can make it a bit farther.

Fox Creek Trail

This trail runs along the river and provides a leisurely and relaxing hike for you and your pups. There are options to make this longer and tougher, but you can do a very nice 2 mile hike.

Beer!

After your hike head into Ketchum and enjoy a beer and a snack at Sawtooth Brewery with your dog!

They have a dog friendly front patio.