The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

33andfree

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.

All 363.1 miles of the coast are worth exploring, but what if you have limited time? Here are some of our favorites and must see places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6Csh_0geQ0FGj00
33andfree

The Best Oregon Coast Cities To Visit

Our favorite stops are in bold and the places with an * (asterisk) are worthy of a stop if you are going from one location to another. Let's start in the north and head south.

Astoria

From the moment you enter Oregon from Washington, you will experience a quaint Oregon coastal Town.

Favorite Brewery: Fort George Brewery

Favorite Activity: Going for a run along the water.

Favorite Attraction: Checking out the Goonies house!

*Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach is where "the" Haystack Rock from the Goonies is located. Aside from beautiful beaches, people love being able to take a picture of the Goonies' haystack rock.

*Tillamook

Who doesn't love cheese curds and ice cream? If you are driving through make the stop to take a tour and buy some cheese and ice cream. Be aware that it is almost always busy, but getting an ice cream cone on a hot day is a must.

Pacific City

This is one of our favorite cities because of Pelican Brewery right on the beach, the ability to drive onto the beach and the 240 foot sand dune you can climb up and get never ending views of the coast. If you have a vehicle capable of making it onto the beach, make sure to pack a picnic and catch a sun set over haystack rock.

Favorite Brewery: Pelican Brewing. Aside from great beer they also brew their own fabulous root beer!

Favorite Activity: Running up the 240 foot sand dune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7ZiO_0geQ0FGj00
33andfree

*Siletz Bay

If you make it all the way to Lincoln City, this is a great place to go crabbing! Everything you need to know regarding supplies, licensing, limits and rules can be found at: Crabbing Information They also have free crabbing 101 throughout the year.

Newport

Newport is the largest and most popular area. It isn't the quaint coastal town, but a bustling town. With places like South Beach State Park, Rogue Brewery and tons of dining and shopping options, it is a popular place. There are many beautiful day spots to park a van or small RV where you can have views of the ocean.

Favorite Brewery: Rogue Brewery

Favorite Attraction: Lighthouse

Favorite Restaurant: Local Ocean Seafoods

Favorite Beach: South Beach and Nye Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ei2vV_0geQ0FGj00
33andfree

Yachats

Yachats is the perfect quaint coastal city. With a population of only 602 and a small main street that leads you through town and then right out of town, it's perfect if you want quiet days on the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPM8t_0geQ0FGj00
33andfree

Favorite Brewery: Yachats Brewery

Favorite Restaurant: Luna Sea Fish House

Favorite Attraction: Thor's Well

*Dunes City

Just south of Yachats is Dune's City and it's where you can go rent dune buggies and go crazy on some sand dunes. But if you are not into that, then you can explore the foot traffic only dunes that lead right into the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf017_0geQ0FGj00
33andfree

*Coos Bay

I hear of some gold mining that van be done in the area.

Brookings

This remote and kind of hard area to get to is one of the most beautiful parts of the coast. Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Byway is one of the most popular road trips in Oregon. If this is the last stop on your Oregon coast road trip and you still have time, you are close enough to head to the Redwoods in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kk3oA_0geQ0FGj00
33andfree

If you are an agate fan, the Oregon coast is great for you. There are many sites where you can search and dig for agates. To name a few, Agate Beach, Depoe Bay, Ona Beach State Park. Otherwise, if you are walking on a beach find a gravel wash up and you should find some beautiful agates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nature# outdoors# travel# news# road trip

Comments / 0

Published by

We became full time RVers in 2016 to explore the US. Now roaming in a van we highlight hikes, road trip attractions and free camping.

5362 followers

More from 33andfree

Explore Canada's Most Beautiful Lakes

Banff National Park seems to be on everyone's bucket list. You are told of the most beautiful blue lakes that only can be found here. When you see pictures, they seem to be edited. They can't really be that beautiful or that blue, but I can assure you, they are!

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Relaxing Hot Springs for the Adventurer

Only 25 states have hot springs or thermal springs. Predominately in the west, you can still find some in the south and east. We have searched them out since we started traveling, which was when we realized that primitive or public hot springs existed. We were under the impression that they were private activities. I am glad we did enough research to realize that we were very wrong. It has become a great way to relax, meet interesting people and see some of the most beautiful places in the United States. These five hot springs are some of the best in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Utah State

The Best Hiking in Utah for Families

Utah is known for it's natural beauty. People come here to explore in many ways, but for us it is hiking. What are the best entertaining trails or most unique destinations. We do a lot of research and Utah really does have it all. They have short trails that are great for everyone and intense hikes that will challenge the veteran hiker.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

5 Things You Can Only Do In Oregon

There are so many different things to do and see in Oregon. The lists are endless for the main attractions, like hiking, mountain biking, waterfalls and lakes. However there are a few things that are specific to Oregon that you can't do in any other state.

Read full story
Colorado State

The Best Free Camping in Colorado for the Outdoor Adventurer

When you plan your next vacation and you want it to be as immersed in nature as much as possible while exploring new places and seeing some of the most beautiful landscape, then these areas in Colorado will fit that criteria and then some.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

The Best Lakes in Central Oregon

Oregon is known for being a rainy state. Most think of Portland and the coast and assume the rest of the state is the same. But if you make your way to Central Oregon, all that changes. Central Oregon starts the high desert, where most of the area sits at 4,000'+ in elevation and gets over 300+ days of sunlight a year.

Read full story
Oregon State

Explore 40 Million Year Old Painted Hills in Oregon

Painted Hills is one of three units of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The other two, Sheep Rock and Clarno. Each unit offering something unique, Painted Hills is our favorite. It is also the most popular among tourists as well, but for good reason. There are not many other places, if any, in the United States, that you can stand next to 40 million year old hills.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Waterfall Hikes for the Adventurer

Aside from hiking to a beautiful alpine lake, we sure do love to find Waterfalls. There is something about the sound of the crashing water that stuns you for a second. There are so many waterfalls to choose from, with options of how to get there. Some you can drive right up to and see, others you have a decent hike to get to them. We absolutely love being able to do this. Searching through the forests and mountains for the chance to see a beautiful waterfall.

Read full story
10 comments
Ketchum, ID

A Day Hike to a Reflection Lake in Idaho

Nestled in the Sawtooth Mountains near the town of Ketchum, Idaho, Lower Norton Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes in the area. Hiking in the Ketchum/Sun Valley area means that you will tackle some decent elevation gain and this hike is no different. At 5 miles round trip and 1,400' in elevation gain it is a good challenge before hitting the brewery in town.

Read full story
Moab, UT

The Best Hike in Moab, Utah

While most come for the national parks and epic mountain biking, hikers will not be disappointed. There are a few hikes in the area that are great for everyone, dogs included (but remember a lot of water and booties on hot days). Our favorite hike to date is Corona Arch Trail.

Read full story
2 comments

Epic Free Camping in the United States

Our travels have taken us to some beautiful places in the United States. Places that we didn't even know existed. What makes it even better is that it is free. Usually between 1-16 nights. But these places are remote and do not have the services of a campground. You must remember to practice all 7 of the Leave No Trace principals.

Read full story
6 comments
Oregon State

Oregon's 5 Best Hikes to Lakes

Hiking to a lake in the mountains is just about one of my favorite things. The challenge, the beautiful hike and the reward of a lake (alpine or not) with jagged mountains towering over. No matter how much my thighs burn and my lungs tighten, I never tire of it, nor do I even think, this is my last one.

Read full story
Idaho State

Don't Miss One of Idaho's Best Hikes To Alice Lake

We do a lot of our research for hikes online and through instagram, but sometimes when we get to a location we ask the locals. The locals have a couple favorites and the hike to Alice Lake is one of them and I can see why. This was one of the best we have been on in Idaho.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Beautiful Free Camping in California

Highway 395 is a popular road trip in California. We will highlight free camping in the section from Bishop to just north of Mammoth Lakes. With not a lot of hotels or resorts and with a plethora of BLM and national forest land to camp on, camping is the number one choice of travelers. Within just this short drive, there are so many unique places to stay. Whether you are there for hiking, boating, skiing or to soak in hot springs, you will find an area that is just right for you.

Read full story
12 comments
Bend, OR

Experience One Of Bend, Oregon's Best Hikes

There are hundreds of hikes to choose from in Central Oregon. We have mountains to climb, lakes to find and magical forests to hike through. It's hard to choose and definitely start with what you want to get from the hike. For us, it's usually that we want a challenge and something beautiful during the hike, whether that be a view, waterfall or alpine lake. Sometimes you can only get one thing on your check list but Hiking Broken Top Trail to No Name Lake let us check everything off our list.

Read full story
Utah State

Experience One of Utah's Most Epic Hikes

As everyone is gearing up for summer hiking and the start of planning your summer adventures we are providing some places that should be on your summer bucket list. If you are heading towards Zion National Park, then this hike just outside is a must. Rivaling almost any hike within the park, Kanarra Creek Canyon Trail is amazing. With something for everyone and on a hot day it is marvelous since you get to hike through water!

Read full story
Bend, OR

Free Camping in Central Oregon

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.

Read full story
25 comments
Sun Valley, ID

The Best Hike in Idaho For Spring Flowers

This lesser known hike in Sun Valley, Idaho is the most amazing in the spring and fall. While most seek out the high alpine lakes the area has to offer, we chose here. While we love a beautiful alpine lake, there is something about thousands of lupines in the spring or every colors of fall in the fall. Then as an added bonus, the views on Taylor Canyon Trail No. 324 makes it like none other.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy