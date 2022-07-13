The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.

All 363.1 miles of the coast are worth exploring, but what if you have limited time? Here are some of our favorites and must see places.

The Best Oregon Coast Cities To Visit

Our favorite stops are in bold and the places with an * (asterisk) are worthy of a stop if you are going from one location to another. Let's start in the north and head south.

Astoria

From the moment you enter Oregon from Washington, you will experience a quaint Oregon coastal Town.

Favorite Brewery: Fort George Brewery

Favorite Activity: Going for a run along the water.

Favorite Attraction: Checking out the Goonies house!

*Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach is where "the" Haystack Rock from the Goonies is located. Aside from beautiful beaches, people love being able to take a picture of the Goonies' haystack rock.

*Tillamook

Who doesn't love cheese curds and ice cream? If you are driving through make the stop to take a tour and buy some cheese and ice cream. Be aware that it is almost always busy, but getting an ice cream cone on a hot day is a must.

Pacific City

This is one of our favorite cities because of Pelican Brewery right on the beach, the ability to drive onto the beach and the 240 foot sand dune you can climb up and get never ending views of the coast. If you have a vehicle capable of making it onto the beach, make sure to pack a picnic and catch a sun set over haystack rock.

Favorite Brewery: Pelican Brewing. Aside from great beer they also brew their own fabulous root beer!

Favorite Activity: Running up the 240 foot sand dune.

*Siletz Bay

If you make it all the way to Lincoln City, this is a great place to go crabbing! Everything you need to know regarding supplies, licensing, limits and rules can be found at: Crabbing Information They also have free crabbing 101 throughout the year.

Newport

Newport is the largest and most popular area. It isn't the quaint coastal town, but a bustling town. With places like South Beach State Park, Rogue Brewery and tons of dining and shopping options, it is a popular place. There are many beautiful day spots to park a van or small RV where you can have views of the ocean.

Favorite Brewery: Rogue Brewery

Favorite Attraction: Lighthouse

Favorite Restaurant: Local Ocean Seafoods

Favorite Beach: South Beach and Nye Beach

Yachats

Yachats is the perfect quaint coastal city. With a population of only 602 and a small main street that leads you through town and then right out of town, it's perfect if you want quiet days on the coast.

Favorite Brewery: Yachats Brewery

Favorite Restaurant: Luna Sea Fish House

Favorite Attraction: Thor's Well

*Dunes City

Just south of Yachats is Dune's City and it's where you can go rent dune buggies and go crazy on some sand dunes. But if you are not into that, then you can explore the foot traffic only dunes that lead right into the ocean.

*Coos Bay

I hear of some gold mining that van be done in the area.

Brookings

This remote and kind of hard area to get to is one of the most beautiful parts of the coast. Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Byway is one of the most popular road trips in Oregon. If this is the last stop on your Oregon coast road trip and you still have time, you are close enough to head to the Redwoods in California.

If you are an agate fan, the Oregon coast is great for you. There are many sites where you can search and dig for agates. To name a few, Agate Beach, Depoe Bay, Ona Beach State Park. Otherwise, if you are walking on a beach find a gravel wash up and you should find some beautiful agates!