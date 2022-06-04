Relax In Hot Springs On Your Next Adventure

Only 25 states have hot springs or thermal springs. Predominately in the west, you can still find some in the south and east. We have searched them out since we started traveling, which was when we realized that primitive or public hot springs existed. We were under the impression that they were private activities. I am glad we did enough research to realize that we were very wrong. It has become a great way to relax, meet interesting people and see some of the most beautiful places in the United Staes. These five hot springs are some of the best in the United States.

Relax in Some of the Best Hot Springs in the United States

Boquillas Hot Springs in Texas

Boquillas Hot Springs are so fun. Right along the Rio Grande with views of Mexico, this hot springs used to be a private resort in the early 1900s. It cost ten cents per day to use. Now within Big Bend National Park it is free to everyone to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rw1GM_0fySmatm00
Wild Willy Hot Springs in California

Soak in perfectly hot water with views of snow capped mountains. Who could ask for anything more. There are multiple pools to choose from at the end of the boardwalk. There is also an abundance of free camping in the area so you have access to the hot springs at night to stargaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12880t_0fySmatm00
Crystal Crane Hot Springs in Oregon

This is the only hot springs that is private. We normally do not go to hot springs where you have to pay but this one is an exception. Located in eastern Oregon in the middle of nowhere it is a hidden gem. You can either pay to use it during the day, or camp and have access to it your entire stay. There are rules here so you will not find anyone naked or drinking in the hot springs. Especially at night when you can go an stargaze since there is zero light pollution, there are now rowdy groups. You can either tent camp, RV camp, stay in a cabin, teepee or the inn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txbAf_0fySmatm00
Highway 21 Hot Springs in Idaho

There is a short hike to this hot spring, which sits right along the river. With multiple pools and even a private one carved right into the side of the rock wall, it's an amazing place to hangout for the afternoon. The trail to the hot springs starts at a campground, so you can stay and enjoy it whenever you want throughout the day and into the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ht9DT_0fySmatm00
Willow Creek Hot Springs in Oregon

Another hot spring in Oregon, but this time it is primitive or public. Hidden in south eastern Oregon, sits Willow Creek Hot Springs. There are two pools with camping right next to it. Even though you can step outside of your RV right into the hot springs, please only do so if you are the only ones camping. There are a few private spots and a larger parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAWdc_0fySmatm00
Where is your favorite hot springs?

