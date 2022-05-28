Waterfall Hikes for the Adventurer

33andfree

Aside from hiking to a beautiful alpine lake, we sure do love to find Waterfalls. There is something about the sound of the crashing water that stuns you for a second. There are so many waterfalls to choose from, with options of how to get there. Some you can drive right up to and see, others you have a decent hike to get to them. We absolutely love being able to do this. Searching through the forests and mountains for the chance to see a beautiful waterfall.

Hiking to Amazing Waterfalls

If you are just getting in to hiking, having a destination is a great motivator. Learning to enjoy the journey is just as important, but when you get to the destination you feel that much more accomplished. You made it to your goal and then you can sit and relax while looking at one of nature's most beautiful gifts. Here are some of our favorite waterfalls that we have hiked to.

Abiqua Falls in Oregon

Aside from the stunning beautiful waterfall at the end, which could be one of Oregon's best waterfalls, the hike itself is challenging, fun and can be daring. To start, the road itself is challenging. If you do not have a 4x4 high clearance vehicle you will have to park at the beginning of the road and hike the steep road down and then back up. Once you do get to the trailhead, follow the trail through the green, eye bulging green, and down steep grades with ropes. Once you hit the river, you will be very close to the waterfall where you can stay for the afternoon and take a dip on a hot day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFPzM_0fscVngY00
33andfree

Ramona Falls in Oregon

This waterfall is one of my absolute favorite. The hike is slightly long but not difficult. Good for the entire family. The large parking lot announces your arrival to the trailhead. Even though it is big, make sure to get there early as this is a very popular trail. It peaks people's interest because of the mind blowing waterfall and the short time on the PCT. You can hear and feel the waterfall from a distance. Then once you get to the base, it creates emotions. It makes you appreciate life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiLhx_0fscVngY00
33andfree

Lower Calf Falls in Utah

It is hard to believe that southern Utah can have so much water. Especially during the summer when it is dry and hot. Lower Calf Falls is a short but challenging hike, especially in the heat. So if you bring your pup, please remember dog booties. We saw multiple dogs that had to be carried and a few with bloody paws. Once you reach the waterfall there is space to relax for lunch or a snack, even if there are multiple groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4z50_0fscVngY00
33andfree

Alamere Falls in California

This waterfall is probably the most popular waterfall in the United States. It is only one of three waterfalls that flows into the ocean in the US. This is a long hike, but doable as a day hike at 15 miles. Part of the hike skirts the coast, or takes you high up in the bluffs or through the woods and then at the end you hike along the beach. This hike is dangerously close to being closed or permitted. Tourists have been climbing up and down on the side with erosion happening at an alarming rate. Please make sure to respect the area so people can continue to see this magnificent waterfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPlS6_0fscVngY00
33andfree

Panther Creek Falls in Georgia

Most of our favorite waterfalls have been in the west, but this waterfall in Georgia was so beautiful. I don't know why but when green is as vibrant as it is here, it makes me feel like I am on another planet. The hike is along a river the entire way. There is camping along this trail near the river. This is where we saw the most trash and where the most trash we picked up were. Entire ketchup bottles. I loved hanging out here for the day, especially since we had it to ourselves!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSdCM_0fscVngY00
33andfree

If you are a true waterfall lover and you are looking to travel internationally to discovery and explore, then I highly suggest Iceland. Iceland to us was Oregon on steroids (in the best possible way). The waterfalls were just ____. I really don't have words for how incredible they were. If you are curious and would like to check out the ones we explored on our trip to Iceland, click here.

What is your favorite waterfall?

