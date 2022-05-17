Moab, UT

The Best Hike in Moab, Utah

While most come for the national parks and epic mountain biking, hikers will not be disappointed. There are a few hikes in the area that are great for everyone, dogs included (but remember a lot of water and booties on hot days). Our favorite hike to date is Corona Arch Trail.

Hiking to Corona Arch via Corona Arch Trail

I hate that I have to start this off with this, but please don't vandalize the arch, or surrounding rock formations and area. People have vandalized in the past and there has been discussions of permits because people are not respecting the area.So, let's get started. Corona Arch Trail is an easy 2.5 mile out and back hike with only 547' in elevation gain. There is some rock scrambling and ladders but it is an easy hike to accomplish.

Shortly after you start, you cross an active railroad, a picture perfect railroad!

As soon as you are clear from the railroad and do a short bit of climbing, the views of the rock formations appear.

As you get closer to the rocks you will find that a part of the trail is a cute ladder.

Then after a couple more rock climbs and skirting along boulders, you will reach Corona Arch.

Once you take in Corona Arch, make sure to explore the area. It is simply incredible!

In the summer, this area can get very hot. Make sure to go early or understand how your body will react to the heat and elevation. Dog booties, as mentioned before, are highly recommended for dogs joining as there is NO water along this hike.

I hope you get to enjoy this area and as always, please practice LEAVE NO TRACE. This area is popular without services.

