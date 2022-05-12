Don't Miss One of Idaho's Best Hikes To Alice Lake

We do a lot of our research for hikes online and through instagram, but sometimes when we get to a location we ask the locals. The locals have a couple favorites and the hike to Alice Lake is one of them and I can see why. This was one of the best we have been on in Idaho.

Hiking to Alice Lake in Idaho

If you are looking to up your mileage, your first challenging hike or a great overnight back country trip, then this is your hike. The hike to Alice Lake (which can be extended to many other lakes) is 13 miles round trip and 1,600' in elevation gain. All while starting at 6,253'.

Your hike starts at Tin Cup Hiker Trailhead just next to Pettit Lake. Drive past the campground and to the parking lot.

The hike starts as a leisurely hike along the lake.

At around 1.2 miles you will hit the permit box for day use. Make sure to fill one of the permits out and do it for each member or group within the group. It helps with their funding.

Then shortly after this you will start hitting the stream crossings. Don't worry, you don't need to get wet, just yet, but it will test your balance.

After meandering through the thick forest, you will come to another river crossing. This one has a log bridge and a beautiful view.

Shortly after the climb starts and it is a climb. While you are huffing and puffing, with thighs burning, make sure to take a break because the area provides a beautiful view during a sip of water.

With rocky switch backs, as soon as you get through them you are close to the top.

You are back to river crossings.

Once you hit the boardwalk you are so close to the lakes!

But not before one more river crossing!

The first lake you arrive at is not Alice Lake, but it sure could be the destination because it is beautiful!

Hike about a half mile and you will arrive at Alice Lake.

On a hot day it provides some of the best swimming holes. It still is cold though in the middle of summer!

If you decide to make camp, make sure to use one of the areas that looks designated for it and review any sort of distance restrictions from the water.

Enjoy this magnificent hike. It truly is one of the best and if you are in need of more mileage, you can continue on to Toxaway Lake.