Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.

In northern California is scenic Highway 395. While it runs 557 miles in California, the area from Mono Lake to Bishop is simply amazing. To the west it runs parallel to the Sierra Nevada mountain range. That in itself makes this drive absolutely stunning. Mammoth Lakes is the most popular destination in this area. Most come for the skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer. But as you dive deeper into what this area has to offer, you will not be able to figure out why you didn't visit it sooner.

Hot Springs Along scenic Highway 395 in Northern California

Available all four seasons and they get all four seasons in this area of California, you don't have to miss them because you are only there in the summer or winter.

There are about two dozen that you can choose from. Some more remote than others. Some you can drive right up to, some have a hike and others have a short boardwalk to them. Here are our favorites.

Wild Willys Hot Springs

While I normally don't like to choose favorites, this was my favorite. The views, the perfectly hot hot springs and the space was amazing. Again, there is camping in the area and it is an easy walk on a boardwalk to get to them. Get there in the morning and you will have a pool to yourself.

Travertine Hot Springs

These Hot Springs were more of warm springs, but they were the coolest looking hot springs we have been to. Again, camping in the area and a large parking lot with a pit toilet, make for a very popular area.

Buckeye Hot Springs

Buckeye Hot Springs is north of Mammoth Lakes, just outside of Bridgeport. There is camping in the area so you can access these hot springs any time of day. With a small parking lot and about four different pools this area can host many groups.

Other Hot Springs to Experience!

Shepherd Hot Springs

Hilltop Hot Springs

Crab Cooker Hot Springs

Enjoy and remember to practice LEAVE NO TRACE! These locations are remote and do not have any services usually.