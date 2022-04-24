The Best Hike in Idaho For Spring Flowers

This lesser known hike in Sun Valley, Idaho is the most amazing in the spring and fall. While most seek out the high alpine lakes the area has to offer, we chose here. While we love a beautiful alpine lake, there is something about thousands of lupines in the spring or every colors of fall in the fall. Then as an added bonus, the views on Taylor Canyon Trail No. 324 makes it like none other.

Hiking Taylor Canyon Trail No. 324

For those who choose to boondock or camp while visiting in Idaho, this trail is right out your back door, otherwise it is a short 3 mile drive out of town.

I would consider this hike to be easy/moderate. The trail is well kept, but the elevation gain and the altitude you start at make it a little harder that a typical 4 mile hike. With 1,300' in gain in 2 miles with the hike starting at around 5,900' it might feel winded easier than usual and your muscles may feel tight. Bring plenty of water.

But let's get you there to at least give you the chance to see one of Sun Valley's best hikes. The parking area is located at these coordinates: 43.745596, -114.360840. Make sure that during fire season you park in the designated areas. Fires have started when cars park in brush.

End of May to June is when you will get to see the thousands of lupines covering the hillside. Take the trail starting counter clockwise. This way, you will get shade during the uphill and most difficult part of the trail.

It starts out easy. Following along a small creek. Once you reach the trees, your climb starts. As soon as you make it out of the trees, your hike along the lupines begin. This is also where there are numerous spots to take in the view and relax.

I hope you enjoy or enjoyed this hike as much as we did.

Where is your favorite spring hike?