Hike a Trail called Misery Ridge in Oregon

33andfree

Smith Rock State Park is one of Oregon's Seven Wonders. Situated just outside of Terrebonne in Central Oregon, Smith Rock became popular amongst rock climbers. It soon gained attention in the trail running crowd. Then, pretty much anyone and everyone wanted to see it. With some of the best sport climbing in the country, a trail called Misery Ridge and endless trail running it's an athletes oasis in central Oregon. With a river running through, it is home and a stop during migration for many. Most importantly it is home to the local otters and if you are lucky you will get to see them playing around on a hot day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWhKT_0f9Q4gk100
33andfree

Hike Misery Ridge at Smith Rock State Park

There is so much to do here that if you only have a day, or less than a day, it's hard to choose. If you are not there to climb, then the most popular and in my opinion, best hike is Misery Ridge. At 6 miles and 1774' in elevation gain it is a great challenge for all. Your reward are the breathtaking views from the top and to be able to say you finished the Misery Ridge loop.

This hike is not for everyone. There are challenging areas. Even to get to the trail head from the parking lot has a slightly steep service road that goes down to the start. The beginning of the hike starts at a bridge that will cross you over the river and then you have a choice. Start with a leisurely hike along the river, or start with a climb. Either way, you will have an ascent and a descent and both are equally challenging.

We have hiked both ways and enjoy them equally. Let's have you go the leisurely way first. Get a little warm up and some beautiful views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6mtO_0f9Q4gk100
33andfree

You can't miss the turn to get to misery ridge. Look for Monkey Face (a very popular climb for rock climbers) and veer right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45r1Oc_0f9Q4gk100
33andfree

Prepare yourself for the climb here. It is steep and it doesn't end until you get to the top but once you get to the top. When the switchbacks are over make sure to stop and get a glimpse of what you just climbed and the view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wS9Yz_0f9Q4gk100
33andfree

You are very close to the top and will be able to find the best view of central Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3px5hp_0f9Q4gk100
33andfree

As you make your way back down, enjoy yourself and the experience you just had. Once you get to the bottom you can see the start of heading up to misery ridge first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htgn7_0f9Q4gk100
33andfree

Climbing in Smith Rock State Park

If you came here to climb, don't worry you will always find a route. With thousands of options, get there early to claim your spot. Make sure to read about their closures throughout the year for eagles.

Dogs at Smith Rock State Park

They are allowed, but make sure to read about the rules. Different rules for hiking with dogs and climbing with dogs.

Camping At Smith Rock State Park

There is a tent campground that lines the ridge that views misery ridge. There is also boondocking within 15 miles of the state park and other campgrounds.

Parking at Smith Rock State Park

There are actually three different parking lots. Most bee line for the main parking that is parallel to the park entrance. There is another parking area past that. Most people seem to drive right by the first parking area on the left. This parking lot has a few spots for larger RVs if you get there earlier enough before the cars take them. Vans will line most of the areas.

All the information you need you can find here: Smith Rock State Park

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hiking# climbing# travel# outdoors# news

Comments / 1

Published by

We became full time RVers in 2016 to explore the US. Now roaming in a van we highlight hikes, road trip attractions and free camping.

1916 followers

More from 33andfree

Arizona State

Free Camping in Arizona

Arizona is one of our favorite places to dry camp. There are so many diverse options. Desert and forest, it has it all. Plus in each location there is a lot to see and do and if you love the outdoors as much as we do, then you are entertained at all times. Plus, there is an area for all four season. When it is too hot in the north, head south and when it's too hot in the south, head north.

Read full story
7 comments
Oregon State

Relax in One of These Oregon Hot Springs

My first experience at a hot springs was in Glenwood, Colorado. A huge resort with man made pools, it was pretty awesome to be able to be in a pool and not have that initial shock of cold when you jump in. After that experience, I didn't seek out more hot springs. I didn't even realize that there were natural or rustic ones out there. Now, exploring Oregon, we have realized that it has plenty hot spring options. All around the state, you are probably close to at least one.

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

Hike Through Ancient Natural Bridges in Natural Bridges National Monument in Utah

Nestled in south eastern Utah, Natural Bridges National Monument holds three ancient and wondrous natural bridges. Kachina, Owachomo and Sipapu were created by destructive winds, rains and freezing temperatures in the area. The original residents of the area left around 1270 and early Europeans discovered it in 1883. Shortly after in 1908 it became Utah's first national monument.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

A Utah Road Trip You Don't Want To Miss

Utah is hands down one of our favorite states to explore. We were lucky enough to spend months there. Utah has some of the best hiking, world ranked mountain biking, US's largest animal sanctuary, skiing, amazing national parks... I don't know what this state doesn't have (other than a coast).

Read full story
Texas State

Hike to Devil's Hall in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas

Another of Texas' amazing national parks. Guadalupe Mountains National Park is just south of the New Mexico Border. Most venture here to climb Texas' highest summit, Guadalupe Peak at 8,751'. We chose to do another hike that starts at the same parking lot as the hike to Guadalupe Peak, Devil's Hall.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

Explore The Sand Dunes of the US!

I had never been to a sand dune until 2016, which put me well into my 30s. Crazy huh? Now it is something that I seek out to explore. Not all sand dunes are the same. Some allow OHVs and others don't. Depending on what you are looking to do, this can impact which part of the dunes or which dunes you go to. Here are a few that we have been able to get to.

Read full story
2 comments
Idaho State

Beautiful Free Camping in Idaho

Idaho quickly became our favorite state to boondock or dry camp in. While there are options throughout the state, central Idaho is where some of the most beautiful and unbelievable spots are. With Payette National Forest, Salmon-Challis National Forest, Sawtooth National Forest and Boise National Forest right next to each other it provides a lot of public land.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Bag Your First 14er in Colorado

As you get into hiking you will see that there are all types of it. We started off hiking short distances, then got into longer distances, then added elevation and some overnight excursions. A lot of avid hikers then start seeing what kind of challenges come with hiking up. Colorado has 54 peaks that are noted 14,000 feet but some may argue that there are 58. Many challenge themselves to climb all 58, others just one to see what it feels like standing at 14,000'.

Read full story
Texas State

Hot Springs and Hikes in Big Bend National Park Texas

Big Bend National Park is located in the far south west area of Texas. It borders Mexico's Coahuila and Chihuahua areas. If you are able to make the road trip to the area, it is worth it. A few go for the chance to cross the border near Boquillas and spend the day in Mexico, but our goal was to find some fun hikes and hot springs!

Read full story

Hike to Beautiful Glymur Falls

The only long hike we did in Iceland was Glymur Falls and it was a blast!. This hike is only an hour away from Reykjavik, which makes it popular, but it is definitely not easy. The entire hike is only 4 miles, but 1,484' in elevation gain in less than 2 miles. Do the hike as a lollipop loop. This hike is moderate and you need to be able to steady on your feet.

Read full story

Travel from the US to Iceland

Most people think of waterfalls when they think of traveling and exploring Iceland, but what else does the country have to offer? Quite a bit and it's all about being in nature and seeing some of the most beautiful natural wonders of this world.

Read full story
3 comments

Explore Amazing Waterfalls in Iceland

Tourist season is soon approaching in Iceland. When the snow melts, the warm temps arrive and the waterfalls are flowing, that is when the people come. There is so much to do on this island that it would take months to see it all, so what are the highlights that you must see if you have limited time? Waterfalls. Iceland has some of the best in the world. So check out our list and add them to your Iceland itinerary for this summer.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Explore the Waterfalls of Oregon

Did you know that there are 238 named waterfalls in Oregon and countless others that haven't been named. Scattered throughout the state, they are all unique. We have only made it to about 36 of the 238, but the rest are on our list. It just will take us awhile to get there, but of the 36 we have made it to some pretty amazing waterfalls.

Read full story
9 comments
Utah State

Free Camping Near Utah's Mighty 5 (National Parks) | Part II

If you don't want to stay in a hotel or Air BNB there is an amazing option for you. Let's say you are on a road trip staying in your car, tent, van or RV, then you are in luck to experience some of the most beautiful camping the US has to offer. Each of Utah's national parks has amazing spots that you can stay for free! I will also provide the information for each national park's campground. Some people love staying within the parks and if you can snag a spot during the peak times, take it! But if you want quiet, wide open spaces and a place to relax after, then add these to your list.

Read full story
Utah State

Visit Utah's National Parks the Mighty 5 | Part I

Getting to all of Utah's national parks was high on our bucket list. Known as the Mighty 5, they are some of the most sought after National Park experiences. We are going to do this in two articles. The first, things to do, hikes and attractions and then Part 2 will be free camping and dry camping for each national park!

Read full story
Utah State

Free Camping in Utah

Utah is one of those states that keeps making you go back. For being one of the smallest states in the west, it has so much to offer. So much to offer in terms of things to do outdoors. Hikers and mountain bikers will both claim that it has some of the best trails in the US, plus you get a beautiful ski mountain in Park City, the unique beauty of the Bonneville Salt Flats and the feeling like you are on another planet in the south amongst some crazy rock formations and high walls.

Read full story
California State

Have You Met a Titan? Explore the Grove of Titans in California

Have you ever dreamed about being surrounded by some of the tallest trees in the world? If you make your way to California you can do just that. Redwoods and Sequoias are the tallest and largest by mass respectively. Redwoods live near the coast, so make your way to Northern California to see some of the tallest Redwoods in the world.The tallest Redwood is in Redwoods National Park, but in a secret location that is not known to the general public and very few in private. This is to keep the tree safe from vandals and tourists who would trample. Instead, make your way to The Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Don't Miss This Hike in Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park is located on Washington's Olympic Peninsula. It is popular amongst hikers, backpackers and climbers. From Mt. Olympus to old growth forests, it has something for every outdoors enthusiast. So if you have one day there and want to do an epic hike, what do you choose? We highly suggest hiking to Lake of the Angels. Tucked away high in the mountains this hike has everything you would want. It's not too long, but challenging, there is some adventure, surprising finds and a beautiful lake at the end.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedona, AZ

Don't Miss These Hikes in Sedona, Arizona

Sedona, Arizona is a magical place. Not just because you may find a vortex, but the natural beauty speaks for itself. This is any hiking enthusiasts playground. If you haven't been, I highly suggest adding it to your bucket list. Then add these hikes to your itinerary.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy