A Utah Road Trip You Don't Want To Miss

Utah is hands down one of our favorite states to explore. We were lucky enough to spend months there. Utah has some of the best hiking, world ranked mountain biking, US's largest animal sanctuary, skiing, amazing national parks... I don't know what this state doesn't have (other than a coast).

So if you are thinking about a Utah Road Trip and are wondering where you should go, then I suggest looking at any one of the following places.

Utah Road Trip Stops

Utah can be broken down to do multiple road trips. You can do southern Utah, or just the national parks or northern Utah. Here are our recommendations for places to add your Utah road trip.

Monument Valley

Run where Forest Gump ran and explore this sacred land.

Valley of the Gods

Also known as Monument Valley. You can see why the Gods claimed this area.

Natural Bridges National Monument

A fun destination with multiple short hikes and ancient natural bridges.

Canyonlands National Park

The largest of the National Parks in Utah, this is one for hikers and OHVers.

Moab

This fun small town in eastern Utah has a lot of fun things to do. Known for mountain biking, there are also some fun hikes and a beautiful paved path along the river and highway.

Arches National Park

Known for its Arches, there are some pretty cool spots to visit, but get there early and check out their permit requirements.

Capitol Reef National Park

Drastic views and driving through canyon walls makes this place a must see spot.

Cedar Breaks National Monument

Almost like a mini Bryce Canyon, but still unique.

Kanarraville

This little town is the start to one of the most fun and beautiful hikes in the state. Kanarra Creek Canyon Trail is perfect during the summer heat.

Bucksin Gulch

This is still one of our top 5 favorite hikes we have ever been on.

Best Friends Animal Society

Located in Kanab, this is the largest no kill animal sanctuaries in the United States. You can stay the night and volunteer or take a tour of the property. This place is most known for having the Vicktory Dogs and the Missouri 500 dogs.

One of the Vicktory Dogs33andfree

Zion National Park

The most popular of the national parks in Utah, it has a large campground and a shuttle system for you to get around. Make sure to check out their permits for the most popular hikes, the Narrows and Angels Landing.

Red Canyon

This Canyon is located in Dixie National Forest just outside of Bryce Canyon.

Bryce Canyon National Park

The hoodoos are the most popular spot in the park. It's very popular but seems to always have parking at each destination.

Tropic Reservoir

This is a great place to hangout during the hot summer. When you feel the dryness of the area near Bryce Canyon, go here to fish or take a dip in the water.

Grand Staircase - Escalante National Monument

I don't know how this isn't a national park or something even better (which that doesn't exist). This large national monument is 1.8 million acres of land. Some of the most fun slot canyons and intense hikes are in this national monument.

Willis Creek Canyon

A fun hike for any ability and definitely great for pups!

Lower Calf Creek Falls

A waterfall finally! If you take your pup during the summer, they will need booties on this moderate hike. The heat is no joke, which makes the ground very hot.

Park City

Internationally ranked mountain biking for the summer and fall and beautiful skiing in the winter. Plus Park City itself is a fun town to explore.

That rounds out our list. Yes, we know we have missed a lot of locations! Have you been to any of these spots?

