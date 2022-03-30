Explore The Sand Dunes of the US!

33andfree

I had never been to a sand dune until 2016, which put me well into my 30s. Crazy huh? Now it is something that I seek out to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sg6fb_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Not all sand dunes are the same. Some allow OHVs and others don't. Depending on what you are looking to do, this can impact which part of the dunes or which dunes you go to. Here are a few that we have been able to get to.

Sand Dunes to Enjoy in the West

White Sands National Park - New Mexico

This recently became a national park after being a national monument for years. This place is absolutely incredible. You think you have seen white sand on beaches, but nothing prepares you for seeing this white sand. This sand dune always makes the list for top sand dunes in the world! Because this is a national park there are no OHVs. However, dogs are allowed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WY7SP_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes - Oregon

These fun sand dunes are in southern Oregon. Surrounded by farm land, it's something you least expect as you are driving. The dunes have encroached on the forest and so your camping and driving is fun once you get close. You feel like you are on another planet. OHVs are allowed at these dunes so if you are someone who loves running around, make sure to be safe or find a time when they are not yet around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYUU3_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Great Sand Dunes National Park - Colorado

Everyone has heard of Great Dunes National Park and it is definitely worth the out of the way trip to explore them. They are absolutely stunning with the water running through and the snow capped mountains in the back ground. This national park has the tallest sand dune in the United States. The Star Dune is 750' tall! There are stalls before you get into the park where you can rent boards to sled and this is another national park that allows dogs!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch9CN_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Pacific City Sand Dunes - Oregon

This is the first sand dune in Oregon that we found. Right on the coast and with a view of haystack rock (not the goonies one). It is a fun challenge to run up and to run down. If you have a capable vehicle you can park right on the beach and enjoy the day. They also have a brewery right on the beach close by!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WMP8_0euPCrcT00
33andfre3

Once you get to the top there is more to explore. Make to to take a moment and take in the views of the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouJWO_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Bruneau Sand Dunes - Idaho

The fun fact about this sand dune is that it is the longest singular dune in the US. You can see it from a couple miles away and the length is amazing. Once you get close you can see the spine of the dune. When we were there the area had 50MPH gusts of wind so we didn't get to explore the large dune, but we did get to attempt the smaller ones but did get sand blasted. On no wind days, this would be amazing to run around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sICwO_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Algodones Dunes and Imperial Sand Dunes - California

These sand dunes are an OHVers' dream. The largest recreation area for them in the United States. The vastness is amazing at 45 miles long and 6 miles wide. With plenty of room for both OHVs and foot traffic, this sand dunes can get you all the way to Mexico. Officially called Algodones sand dunes, the BLM named the area they manage the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lw7qc_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area - Oregon

Another dune area right on the coast. This is a beautiful area. OHVs are allowed but only in a certain area. So they are big enough for everyone. Crest a dune and run straight into the ocean!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf017_0euPCrcT00
33andfree

Missed Sand Dunes

Of course we have missed many sand dunes and continue to seek them out. A couple that are on the top of our list are:

Corral Pink Sand Dunes in Utah

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in California

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# outdoors# news# things to do# explore

Comments / 2

Published by

We became full time RVers in 2016 to explore the US. Now roaming in a van we highlight hikes, road trip attractions and free camping.

1655 followers

More from 33andfree

Idaho State

Beautiful Free Camping in Idaho

Idaho quickly became our favorite state to boondock or dry camp in. While there are options throughout the state, central Idaho is where some of the most beautiful and unbelievable spots are. With Payette National Forest, Salmon-Challis National Forest, Sawtooth National Forest and Boise National Forest right next to each other it provides a lot of public land.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Bag Your First 14er in Colorado

As you get into hiking you will see that there are all types of it. We started off hiking short distances, then got into longer distances, then added elevation and some overnight excursions. A lot of avid hikers then start seeing what kind of challenges come with hiking up. Colorado has 54 peaks that are noted 14,000 feet but some may argue that there are 58. Many challenge themselves to climb all 58, others just one to see what it feels like standing at 14,000'.

Read full story
Texas State

Hot Springs and Hikes in Big Bend National Park Texas

Big Bend National Park is located in the far south west area of Texas. It borders Mexico's Coahuila and Chihuahua areas. If you are able to make the road trip to the area, it is worth it. A few go for the chance to cross the border near Boquillas and spend the day in Mexico, but our goal was to find some fun hikes and hot springs!

Read full story

Hike to Beautiful Glymur Falls

The only long hike we did in Iceland was Glymur Falls and it was a blast!. This hike is only an hour away from Reykjavik, which makes it popular, but it is definitely not easy. The entire hike is only 4 miles, but 1,484' in elevation gain in less than 2 miles. Do the hike as a lollipop loop. This hike is moderate and you need to be able to steady on your feet.

Read full story

Travel from the US to Iceland

Most people think of waterfalls when they think of traveling and exploring Iceland, but what else does the country have to offer? Quite a bit and it's all about being in nature and seeing some of the most beautiful natural wonders of this world.

Read full story
3 comments

Explore Amazing Waterfalls in Iceland

Tourist season is soon approaching in Iceland. When the snow melts, the warm temps arrive and the waterfalls are flowing, that is when the people come. There is so much to do on this island that it would take months to see it all, so what are the highlights that you must see if you have limited time? Waterfalls. Iceland has some of the best in the world. So check out our list and add them to your Iceland itinerary for this summer.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Explore the Waterfalls of Oregon

Did you know that there are 238 named waterfalls in Oregon and countless others that haven't been named. Scattered throughout the state, they are all unique. We have only made it to about 36 of the 238, but the rest are on our list. It just will take us awhile to get there, but of the 36 we have made it to some pretty amazing waterfalls.

Read full story
9 comments
Utah State

Free Camping Near Utah's Mighty 5 (National Parks) | Part II

If you don't want to stay in a hotel or Air BNB there is an amazing option for you. Let's say you are on a road trip staying in your car, tent, van or RV, then you are in luck to experience some of the most beautiful camping the US has to offer. Each of Utah's national parks has amazing spots that you can stay for free! I will also provide the information for each national park's campground. Some people love staying within the parks and if you can snag a spot during the peak times, take it! But if you want quiet, wide open spaces and a place to relax after, then add these to your list.

Read full story
Utah State

Visit Utah's National Parks the Mighty 5 | Part I

Getting to all of Utah's national parks was high on our bucket list. Known as the Mighty 5, they are some of the most sought after National Park experiences. We are going to do this in two articles. The first, things to do, hikes and attractions and then Part 2 will be free camping and dry camping for each national park!

Read full story
Utah State

Free Camping in Utah

Utah is one of those states that keeps making you go back. For being one of the smallest states in the west, it has so much to offer. So much to offer in terms of things to do outdoors. Hikers and mountain bikers will both claim that it has some of the best trails in the US, plus you get a beautiful ski mountain in Park City, the unique beauty of the Bonneville Salt Flats and the feeling like you are on another planet in the south amongst some crazy rock formations and high walls.

Read full story
California State

Have You Met a Titan? Explore the Grove of Titans in California

Have you ever dreamed about being surrounded by some of the tallest trees in the world? If you make your way to California you can do just that. Redwoods and Sequoias are the tallest and largest by mass respectively. Redwoods live near the coast, so make your way to Northern California to see some of the tallest Redwoods in the world.The tallest Redwood is in Redwoods National Park, but in a secret location that is not known to the general public and very few in private. This is to keep the tree safe from vandals and tourists who would trample. Instead, make your way to The Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Don't Miss This Hike in Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park is located on Washington's Olympic Peninsula. It is popular amongst hikers, backpackers and climbers. From Mt. Olympus to old growth forests, it has something for every outdoors enthusiast. So if you have one day there and want to do an epic hike, what do you choose? We highly suggest hiking to Lake of the Angels. Tucked away high in the mountains this hike has everything you would want. It's not too long, but challenging, there is some adventure, surprising finds and a beautiful lake at the end.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedona, AZ

Don't Miss These Hikes in Sedona, Arizona

Sedona, Arizona is a magical place. Not just because you may find a vortex, but the natural beauty speaks for itself. This is any hiking enthusiasts playground. If you haven't been, I highly suggest adding it to your bucket list. Then add these hikes to your itinerary.

Read full story
7 comments
Oregon State

Free Camping in Oregon

We learned quickly that the most free camping was in the west. Some of our tops states for dry camping are Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. We are going to highlight some of our favorite spots in Oregon!

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Alamere Falls Is A Beautiful Day Hike in California

Alamere Falls is in Point Reyes National Seashore in California. This amazing waterfall. is only one of three fresh water waterfalls that flows directly into an ocean in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Bend, OR

Hiking for Everyone In Bend, Oregon

Some of the best hiking can be found in Bend, Oregon. There are hikes for every age, ability and desire. But where should you start. This article will give you options for easy hikes for everyone in Bend, Oregon.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Explore Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico

Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is located just northwest of Albuquerque and southwest of Santa Fe. It is surrounded by Pueblo De Cochiti land but it is officially run by the Bureau of Land Management. Even though it is run by the Bureau of Land Management, the chief of the Pueblo De Cochiti tribe may close it at any time.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Hiking in Anza Borrego Desert State Park in California

Tucked away in southern California is Anza Borrego Desert State Park. The closest large city is San Diego, so if you are looking for a day trip to some unique hiking when you are in southern California or San Diego, check out Anza Borrego Desert State Park.

Read full story
7 comments

Amazing Camping in The United States

Continuing on with our favorite places to stay for free in the United States. There is something for everyone anywhere. Do you want to stargaze at night and get an awesome picture of the milky way? We suggest going to Stanley, Idaho.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy