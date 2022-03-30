Explore The Sand Dunes of the US!

I had never been to a sand dune until 2016, which put me well into my 30s. Crazy huh? Now it is something that I seek out to explore.

Not all sand dunes are the same. Some allow OHVs and others don't. Depending on what you are looking to do, this can impact which part of the dunes or which dunes you go to. Here are a few that we have been able to get to.

Sand Dunes to Enjoy in the West

White Sands National Park - New Mexico

This recently became a national park after being a national monument for years. This place is absolutely incredible. You think you have seen white sand on beaches, but nothing prepares you for seeing this white sand. This sand dune always makes the list for top sand dunes in the world! Because this is a national park there are no OHVs. However, dogs are allowed!

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes - Oregon

These fun sand dunes are in southern Oregon. Surrounded by farm land, it's something you least expect as you are driving. The dunes have encroached on the forest and so your camping and driving is fun once you get close. You feel like you are on another planet. OHVs are allowed at these dunes so if you are someone who loves running around, make sure to be safe or find a time when they are not yet around.

Great Sand Dunes National Park - Colorado

Everyone has heard of Great Dunes National Park and it is definitely worth the out of the way trip to explore them. They are absolutely stunning with the water running through and the snow capped mountains in the back ground. This national park has the tallest sand dune in the United States. The Star Dune is 750' tall! There are stalls before you get into the park where you can rent boards to sled and this is another national park that allows dogs!

Pacific City Sand Dunes - Oregon

This is the first sand dune in Oregon that we found. Right on the coast and with a view of haystack rock (not the goonies one). It is a fun challenge to run up and to run down. If you have a capable vehicle you can park right on the beach and enjoy the day. They also have a brewery right on the beach close by!

Once you get to the top there is more to explore. Make to to take a moment and take in the views of the coast.

Bruneau Sand Dunes - Idaho

The fun fact about this sand dune is that it is the longest singular dune in the US. You can see it from a couple miles away and the length is amazing. Once you get close you can see the spine of the dune. When we were there the area had 50MPH gusts of wind so we didn't get to explore the large dune, but we did get to attempt the smaller ones but did get sand blasted. On no wind days, this would be amazing to run around.

Algodones Dunes and Imperial Sand Dunes - California

These sand dunes are an OHVers' dream. The largest recreation area for them in the United States. The vastness is amazing at 45 miles long and 6 miles wide. With plenty of room for both OHVs and foot traffic, this sand dunes can get you all the way to Mexico. Officially called Algodones sand dunes, the BLM named the area they manage the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area - Oregon

Another dune area right on the coast. This is a beautiful area. OHVs are allowed but only in a certain area. So they are big enough for everyone. Crest a dune and run straight into the ocean!

Missed Sand Dunes

Of course we have missed many sand dunes and continue to seek them out. A couple that are on the top of our list are:

Corral Pink Sand Dunes in Utah

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in California