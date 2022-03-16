Explore Amazing Waterfalls in Iceland

Tourist season is soon approaching in Iceland. When the snow melts, the warm temps arrive and the waterfalls are flowing, that is when the people come. There is so much to do on this island that it would take months to see it all, so what are the highlights that you must see if you have limited time? Waterfalls. Iceland has some of the best in the world. So check out our list and add them to your Iceland itinerary for this summer.

Must See Waterfalls in Iceland

The best way to see the most is to rent a car or van and camp around the island. This gives you the ability to see more and do it at your own pace. Some of the waterfalls are not within a quick drive from Reykjavik so you will need to be able to either drive yourself, hire a car or schedule a tour. In no particular order, here are our must see waterfalls in Iceland.

1. Kirkjufellsfoss

Made famous by making an appearance in Game of Thrones, Kirkjufellsfoss is located just outside a small town along the coast. Small cruise ships stop here but it never felt too busy. However, it will take a bit of patience to get the shot you want.

2. Glymer Falls

This was amazing. Aside from the waterfall, the hike to get to this waterfall was absolutely fantastic. Once you make it to the top and walk just a short ways, you will have to cross a river to do the entire loop. It's worth it but it is COLD!

3. Skogafoss

Skogafoss is absolutely beautiful but this waterfall is always busy. ALWAYS. With a cafe and camping right there, you will always have people, but if you are able to stay overnight in the area, the crowds do die down in the evening once the tour buses stop arriving.

4. Haifoss

Haifoss could have been my favorite. You need a capable car to get to it, or you can park and have a 4 mile hike along a gravel road. We hitched a ride since we didn't have a capable vehicle and unbeknownst to my I had a fractured pelvis at the time. We met a great group from New Jersey on a private tour. The views of the waterfalls and then turn to the left you get a great view of the canyon and how far the river goes. This is definitely off the beaten path so we were one of 6 cars there.

5. Gullfoss

This is an amazing waterfall. We have never seen anything like it, but it is on the Ring Road and has many parking lots so you will be surrounded by hundreds, no joke, hundreds of people. If you look closely you can see the line of people trying to get as close to the waterfall as possible. There is parking for vans at the lower parking lot and buses at the upper parking lot, but it is a mad house no matter where you park.

6. Bruarfoss

This waterfall is also on the Ring Road, but there isn't a parking lot for it or signs. There is also a short 2 mile hike to get to it so no buses stop here. We were one of four groups that checked it out and it was beautiful. The hike was along the river and through the local town. It really felt like you were nowhere near huge tourist attractions. I highly suggest stopping and experiencing this one if you have your own car and some extra time.

I hope you are able to enjoy these waterfalls as much as we did. They were something else to experience in person.

