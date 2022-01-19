Hike to Triangulation Peak and Then Explore a Cave in the Mountain

Hiking to Triangulation Peak is a must if you are in Oregon. You then get an added bonus of a cave on the mountain side with even cooler views of Mt Jefferson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152q7J_0dq39Tb900
Hike to Triangulation Peak

This hike is 5 miles with 1,115' in elevation gain. Quite a few use it as a training hike for more intense back country camping. Just north of Marion Forks is where your adventure starts at a small parking lot in the middle of the forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24O3r0_0dq39Tb900
It's a beautiful hike, but the elevation will have your legs and lungs working a little harder. If you are not used to being at elevation, make sure to bring extra water, snacks and a couple tylenol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcBoW_0dq39Tb900
I would suggest going to the top of Triangulation Peak first. The views on a clear day of Mount Jefferson and the surrounding area are the best you can find in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFzvc_0dq39Tb900
When you start heading back down, the turn to the cave is quite close. Look for the tent camping spots and the scars left from forest fires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWrTu_0dq39Tb900
If you decided to bring your dog on the hike, this is the area where it gets a bit sketchy. There is a trail, but some of it is loose scree (hardest part for humans) and it can get hot in the summer for their pads. The damage done by a forest fire has debris and sharp sticks as well and that is what can get really hot.

Keep going straight and then follow the trail down and then to your left. It looks like you will just be hiking along the side of the mountain, which you are, but then you will come to the cave. You can't miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWRrr_0dq39Tb900
You've made it to the cave! This is a hidden gem in Oregon, so take in the views and remember to LEAVE NO TRACE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341c8f_0dq39Tb900
Enjoy this beautiful area.

